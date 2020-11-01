Life-Cycle Cost Models for Green Buildings
1st Edition
With Optimal Green Star Credits
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
While agreement is nearly unanimous that green buildings are cost-effective, the benefits accrue to the final owners and users of the building, and not to the builder. Additional costs incurred by developers cannot be easily passed on to owners. Life-Cycle Cost Models for Green Buildings illustrates the tools and methods for developing a life-cycle cost model that incorporates developer constraints while maximizing the number of credit points achieved.
Life-Cycle Cost Models for Green Buildings identifies the interdependencies among various credits in Green Star environmental rating system. Afterwards, life-cycle cost is calculated considering six main central business districts (CBDs) of Australia. The net present value (NPV) technique is used to calculate life-cycle costs. Further, a sensitivity analysis is also carried out for selected credits to identify the changes to life-cycle cost to the changes in discount rate. Once all the life-cycle cost data is calculated, this book illustrates the development of the proposed model using a Java application which allows users to evaluate each key criterion of green buildings separately. This is designed to provide ample knowledge of the various options available to get green building certification and its implications in-terms of life-cycle
Key Features
- Provides cost saving and management advice for keeping a green building project operating on time and budget throughout their life cycle
- Expertly explains the various options available for gaining green building certification
- Allows users to build life-cycle cost models which is unique to the project at hand
Readership
Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, and Construction Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Sustainable development and green buildings
3. Cost considerations of green buildings
4. Green star Australia credit classification
5. Life-cycle cost calculation for each key criterion
6. Life-cycle cost model development
7. Life-cycle cost model validation
8. Conclusion
9. References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200629
About the Author
I.M. Chethana Illankoon
Chethana Illankoon is an Associate Lecturer at School of Architecture and Built Environment in University of Newcastle, Australia. She was awarded the PhD in Engineering in May 2019, from the School of Computing Engineering and Mathematics in Western Sydney University, Australia. Her PhD research focused on life-cycle cost optimization for green buildings in Australia. Her research interests are life-cycle analysis, green buildings, life-cycle cost and sustainable construction. She has published her research work in high impact journals, conference papers and book chapters. She is currently working as the Editorial Secretary for International Journal of Construction Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Lecturer, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle, Australia
Vivian Tam
Professor Vivian W. Y. Tam is the Associate Dean (Research and HDR), Associate Dean (International) and Discipline Leader (Construction Management) at School of Built Environment, Western Sydney University, Australia. She is nominated to the College of Expert, Australian Research Council, Australian Government. She received her Ph.D. in sustainable construction from the Department of Building and Construction at City University of Hong Kong. Her research interests are in the areas of environmental management in construction and sustainable development. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Construction Management and Editor of Construction and Building Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Built Environment, Western Sydney University, Australia
Khoa Le
Associate Professor Khoa N. Le received his Ph.D. in October 2002 from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia. From April 2003 to June 2009, He was a Lecturer at Griffith University, Gold Coast campus, Griffith School of Engineering. From January to July 2008, he was a visiting professor at Intelligence Signal Processing Laboratory, Korea University, Seoul, Korea. From January 2009 to February 2009, he was a visiting professor at the Wireless Communication Centre, University Technology Malaysia, Johor Bahru, Malaysia. He is currently Associate Professor at School of Computing, Engineering, and Mathematics, Kingswood, Western Sydney University. His research interests are in wireless communications with applications to structural, construction management problems, image processing and wavelet theory. Since 2003, Associate Professor Le has been an Editor of Journal on Computer Networks and Communications, Hindawi Publishing. Associate Professor Le has also been a Guest Editor of a Special Issue on “polarization in wireless communications” for Physical Communication, Elsevier, 2012. Since 2018, Associate Professor Le has been an Editor for IEEE Transactions on Vehicular Technology and IET Signal Processing. Associate Professor Le has been Bayu Chair Professor, Chongqing University Science of Technology, 2020-2022.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, Western Sydney University, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.