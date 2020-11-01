While agreement is nearly unanimous that green buildings are cost-effective, the benefits accrue to the final owners and users of the building, and not to the builder. Additional costs incurred by developers cannot be easily passed on to owners. Life-Cycle Cost Models for Green Buildings illustrates the tools and methods for developing a life-cycle cost model that incorporates developer constraints while maximizing the number of credit points achieved.

Life-Cycle Cost Models for Green Buildings identifies the interdependencies among various credits in Green Star environmental rating system. Afterwards, life-cycle cost is calculated considering six main central business districts (CBDs) of Australia. The net present value (NPV) technique is used to calculate life-cycle costs. Further, a sensitivity analysis is also carried out for selected credits to identify the changes to life-cycle cost to the changes in discount rate. Once all the life-cycle cost data is calculated, this book illustrates the development of the proposed model using a Java application which allows users to evaluate each key criterion of green buildings separately. This is designed to provide ample knowledge of the various options available to get green building certification and its implications in-terms of life-cycle