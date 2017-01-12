Life-Cycle Assessment of Biorefineries
1st Edition
Description
Life-Cycle Assessment of Biorefineries, the sixth and last book in the series on biomass-biorefineries discusses the unprecedented growth and development in the emerging concept of a global bio-based economy in which biomass-based biorefineries have attained center stage for the production of fuels and chemicals.
It is envisaged that by 2020 a majority of chemicals currently being produced through a chemical route will be produced via a bio-based route. Agro-industrial residues, municipal solid wastes, and forestry wastes have been considered as the most significant feedstocks for such bio-refineries. However, for the techno-economic success of such biorefineries, it is of prime and utmost importance to understand their lifecycle assessment for various aspects.
Key Features
- Provides state-of-art information on the basics and fundamental principles of LCA for biorefineries
- Contains key features for the education and understanding of integrated biorefineries
- Presents models that are used to cope with land-use changes and their effects on biorefineries
- Includes relevant case studies that illustrate main points
Readership
Primary readers are chemist and (bio) chemical engineering PG/PhD students; Postdoctorate researchers in academia and industry; Engineers (process engineers) in bio-industries; consultants and policy makers. The book is useful for students and researchers engaged in postgraduate or masters programs leading to MSc, MTech or MS degree in Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Biochemical Engineering, Biological Engineering, Biotechnology & Bioengineering, Biomedical Engineering.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Classification of Biorefineries Taking into Account Sustainability Potentials and Flexibility
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Classification Systems
- 1.3 Revisiting the Classification System—Goals and Scopes of Biorefineries
- 1.4 Inclusion of Sustainability in the Classification System
- 1.5 Inclusion of Flexibility
- 1.6 The Rationale of Public and Private Incentives: The Role of Classification
- 1.7 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 2: Fundamentals of Life Cycle Assessment and Specificity of Biorefineries
- Abstract
- 2.1 Life Cycle Assessment: From Infancy to a Standardized Methodology
- 2.2 Definition of the Goal and Scope
- 2.3 Life Cycle Inventory
- 2.4 Life Cycle Impact Assessment (LCIA)
- 2.5 Interpretation
- 2.6 Imprecision, Uncertainties and Meaningfulness in LCA
- 2.7 Extension of Environmental Life Cycle Assessment
- 2.8 Conclusion and Perspectives
Chapter 3: Life-Cycle Assessment of Agricultural Feedstock for Biorefineries
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Agricultural Residues
- 3.3 Agricultural Crops
- 3.4 Overall Comparison of Feedstocks and Land-Use Change Effects
- 3.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 4: Life Cycle Assessment of Sugar Crops and Starch-Based Integrated Biorefineries
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Objectives and Scope
- 4.3 Process Design
- 4.4 Comparative LCA
- 4.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Appendix Combustion performance of 1 MJ of lignocellulosic feedstock (bagasse)
Chapter 5: Life Cycle Assessment of Vetiver-Based Biorefinery With Production of Bioethanol and Furfural
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Process Description
- 5.3 Experiments and Data Inventory
- 5.4 Life Cycle Assessment
- 5.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 6: Life Cycle Assessment of Thermochemical Conversion of Empty Fruit Bunch of Oil Palm to Bio-Methane
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Hydrothermal Gasification: Process Design
- 6.3 Life Cycle Inventory
- 6.4 Impact Assessment
- 6.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 7: Life Cycle Assessment of Algal Biorefinery
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Process Description
- 7.3 Life Cycle Inventory
- 7.4 Sensitivity Analysis
- 7.5 Impact Assessment
- 7.6 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 8: Life Cycle Assessment and Land-Use Changes: Effectiveness and Limitations
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 A Typology of LUCs
- 8.3 Complexity of LUC Mechanisms
- 8.4 Monitoring: Use of Historical Data and Statistical Analysis
- 8.5 Expert-Based Opinions
- 8.6 Economic Equilibrium Models
- 8.7 Accuracy of Biofuels Chains’ LCAs: Importance of Accounting for LUC Effects
- 8.8 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 9: Modeling Land-Use Change Effects of Biofuel Policies: Coupling Economic Models and LCA
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Main Economic Models
- 9.3 Main Coupling Approaches
- 9.4 Typical Implementation and Results
- 9.5 Implementation in Biofuels Policy and Regulation
- 9.6 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Annex 9.1 Selected Model Applications to Assess the LUC Effects of Biofuel Policies
Chapter 10: Towards an Integrated Sustainability Assessment of Biorefineries
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Sustainability Definition
- 10.3 Limitations of LCA
- 10.4 Other Environmental Issues
- 10.5 Economic Issues
- 10.6 Social Issues
- 10.7 Multicriteria and Multiactor Assessment
- 10.8 Assessment Perspectives and Development
- 10.9 Conclusions and Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635860
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635853
About the Editor
Edgard Gnansounou
Edgard Gnansounou is Professor of modelling and planning of Energy Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) where he is Director of the Bioenergy and Energy Planning Research Group. His current research works comprise techno-economic and environmental assessment of bio-refinery schemes based on conversion of agricultural residues. He is leading research projects in that field in several countries including Brazil, Colombia and South Africa. Edgard Gnansounou is credited with numerous papers in high impact scientific journals. He is member of the editorial board of Bioresource Technology. He graduated with a M.S. in Civil Engineering and Ph.D. in Energy Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. He was a visiting researcher at the Thayer College, Dartmouth School of Engineering with Professor Charles Wyman (USA), at Polytech of Clermont-Ferrand, University Blaise Pascal (France) and at the Center of Biofuels, the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Trivandrum (India). He was also a visiting Professor of the African University of Science of Technology (Abuja, Nigeria). He is a citizen of Benin (Africa) and Switzerland. Professor Ashok Pandey is Deputy Director at CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum and heading the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division there. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy development (biomass-based biorefinery) for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has >1000 publications/communications, which include 14 patents & design copyright, 34 books, 100 book chapters, 380 original and review papers, etc with h index of 62 and >16,800 citation (Goggle scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of modelling and planning of Energy Systems, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India