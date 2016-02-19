Life, Brain and Consciousness, Volume 63
1st Edition
New Perceptions through Targeted Systems Analysis
Table of Contents
Introduction and Overview
Life
Order and Life
The Definition of Teleological Concepts in Non-Teleological Terms
Brain and Consciousness
Consciousness and Self-Consciousness
The Physical Structure of the Internal Representations
The Neural Correlates of the Internal Representations
Self-Awareness, Imagination and Memory
Language and Rational Thought
Mind and Matter
Culture
Deeper Levels of Consciousness (1)
Deeper Levels of Consciousness (2)
Description
The relation between mind and brain can never be understood by science until the nature of consciousness and self-consciousness is clearly perceived as specific system-properties. In this volume the author tackles this problem in a rigorous analysis which begins with the general dynamics of living systems and leads the reader step-by-step towards firm conclusions about the physical processes of consciousness and the main categories of mental events. Finally the author moves from the cognitive to the affective, and proceeds to interpret a number of uniquely human sensibilities in the light of the general biological perspective he has established.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 18th December 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867175
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444884367