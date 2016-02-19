Life, Brain and Consciousness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884367, 9780080867175

Life, Brain and Consciousness, Volume 63

1st Edition

New Perceptions through Targeted Systems Analysis

Authors: G. Sommerhoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080867175
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444884367
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th December 1989
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Overview

Life
Order and Life
The Definition of Teleological Concepts in Non-Teleological Terms

Brain and Consciousness
Consciousness and Self-Consciousness
The Physical Structure of the Internal Representations
The Neural Correlates of the Internal Representations
Self-Awareness, Imagination and Memory
Language and Rational Thought
Mind and Matter

Culture
Deeper Levels of Consciousness (1)
Deeper Levels of Consciousness (2)

Description

The relation between mind and brain can never be understood by science until the nature of consciousness and self-consciousness is clearly perceived as specific system-properties. In this volume the author tackles this problem in a rigorous analysis which begins with the general dynamics of living systems and leads the reader step-by-step towards firm conclusions about the physical processes of consciousness and the main categories of mental events. Finally the author moves from the cognitive to the affective, and proceeds to interpret a number of uniquely human sensibilities in the light of the general biological perspective he has established.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867175
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444884367

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

G. Sommerhoff Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.