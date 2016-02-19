Lie Theory and Special Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124974500, 9780080955513

Lie Theory and Special Functions, Volume 43

1st Edition

Editors: Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080955513
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 337
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84.50
71.83
74.95
63.71
60.36
51.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955513

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.