Licensing and Managing Electronic Resources
1st Edition
Know your copyrights; Who are you? Identifying your institution and its needs; The license; Successfully negotiating an agreement; Selecting and managing titles in your electronic resources portfolio; Model licenses and license alternatives: Conclusion.
Libraries are licensing information resources in greater numbers then ever before.In order to negotiate and manage an ever-increasing number of licenses, libraries are either establishing Electronic Resource (ER) Librarian positions, or have been assigning these responsibilities to current staff. In both cases, few resources are available to acclimate new ER librarians to the diverse responsibilities associated with their position. An introduction and practical guide to the standard responsibilities ER librarians address daily. These include: knowing the rights libraries have as consumers of information under United States copyright law, understanding licensing terms and conditions, negotiating licenses to support the specific needs of the subscribing institution, and managing these resources once subscribed. Although every college and university is different, this book provides a framework within which the new ER librarian can learn the basics behind negotiating and managing their information resources effectively.
- Offers practical advice for the new electronic resources librarian
- Easy for the lay-person to understand
- Useful as a reference to specific terms, concepts, and issues related to electronic resource licensing
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st July 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631363
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843344339
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344322
…what the book has to say is eminently sensible. Unlike its major competitors, it goes into sufficient detail regarding the wording of clauses to make clear why the wording is so important. It complements the other books., Journal of Documentation
…an in-depth look at the different steps involved in the licensing and management of e-resources. …a valuable text for a course on e-resource management or as a handbook for someone new to this role., Library Management
As an introduction to this jungle it is a clear and calm guide., Program
Becky Albitz Author
Becky Albitz is the Electronic Resource and Copyright librarian at the Pennsylvania State Unviersity. Prior to this position, Rebecca was the media librarian at the University of Iowa, the media and performing arts librarian at New York University, and the head librarian at Penn State's Shenango Campus. Rebecca has written extensively on film studies resources, media librarianship and electronic resources librarianship. She has also given numerous presentations on electronic resource licensing and copyright. Along with Trisha Davis, Rebecca co-taught the Association of Research.
Pennsylvania State Unviersity, USA