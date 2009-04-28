Library Web Ecology
1st Edition
What You Need To Know as Web Design Coordinator
Table of Contents
Introduction: Can the library and the web integrate? The library culture; Developing a web culture; Establishing a website identity; Sustaining a healthy website; The living web; Conclusion; Further resources list.
Description
Library Web Ecology is a thorough reference to help professionals in Library and Information Science (LIS) to develop a sustainable, usable, and highly effective website. The book describes the entire process of developing and implementing a successful website. Topics include: managing a web team, developing a web culture, creating a strategic plan, conducting usability studies, evaluating technology trends, and marketing the website. Worksheets and examples are included to help library web professionals to prepare web development plans. Although this book is aimed at LIS professionals, a number of concepts can easily be applied to any organization that would like to develop a more effective website.
Key Features
- Provides practical and realistic solutions to website problems
- Suggests different strategies, giving the pros and cons, so professionals can determine what strategy is best for their library
- Includes worksheets and examples
Readership
Managerial and IT staff within Library and Information Science; Web developers in non-profit organizations; Students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 28th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631912
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345114
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jacquelyn Erdman Author
Jacquelyn Marie Erdman is an Assistant University Librarian and the Coordinator of Assessment and Planning at the S.E. Wimberly Library at Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida. Erdman graduated with a BA in Multimedia from Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois and an MS in Information and Library Science from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Her interest is in the evaluation and application of online communication tools and the problems that occur with new technologies. Erdman has published articles on Second Life reference, the PDF image quality crisis, and was an advisor for the development of a LexisNexis online product.
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida Atlantic University, USA