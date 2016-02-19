Library Services in Theory and Context
Library Services in Theory and Context provides a theoretical framework for considering the nature of library services. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 16 chapters that focus on the management of library services.
The first part presents some basic problems in librarianship, along with the scope and probable nature of appropriate theory. The second part considers the five key aspects and use of library services, including inquiries, retrieval, the process of becoming informed, the demand for library services, and the allocation of resources to and within library services. The third part deals with the connection and extensions of library services, specifically the problem of achieving internal consistency and the generalizability of conceptual framework to information services. The fourth part reconsiders some of the basic conceptual problems in library services.
This book will be of great value to school administrators and librarians.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
Preface
Part I: Introduction
Chapter 1 Plan
Intention
Organization
Chapter 2 Origins and Motivation
Bits and Pieces of Librarianship
Some Fundamental Problems in Library Service
Chapter 3 Scope
Library Services and Information Science
On the Scope of Librarianship
Technology and Theory
Summary
Chapter 4 Library Services and Their Users as a System
Library Services as Systems
Controls and Responses
Some Related Systems
Chapter 5 What Sort of Theory?
Theory Defined
‘Unique to’ and ‘Characteristic of’
General Comments on Theory in Library Service
Part II: Analysis
Chapter 6 Inquiries
Definition
Response to Inquiries
Types and Taxonomies of Inquiries
Known Item Search and ‘Subject’ Search
Browsing
Documents as Surrogate Definitions of Desired Knowledge
Urgency and Importance
Summary
Chapter 7 Retrieval
Definition
Data Retrieval and Document Retrieval
Retrieval Languages I: Notation
Retrieval Languages II: Attributes
Objects, Concepts, and Definability
“Signalling Through Time” and Indirectness
Relatedness, Relevance, Responsiveness, and Retrieval
Scope and Requisite Variety
Competence to Use Retrieval Systems
Chapter 8 Becoming Informed
Information Defined
Barriers to Becoming Informed
The Historical Feature of Retrieved Objects
Misinformation, Harm, and Distress
Limitations on the Helpfulness of Library Services
Chapter 9 Demand
Definition
The Real Price
The Double Feedback Loop
The Sensitivity of Demand
Three Patterns of Demand: Scattering, Decay, and Inertia
Chapter 10 Allocation I. Resources, Priorities, and Political Processes
Definition
Diffusion, Subversion, and Compromise
Mission, Objective, and Goal
The Separation of Allocation and Use
On the Philosophy of Librarianship
Chapter 11 Allocation II. Fees, Sponsors, and Stability: Notes on the Political Economy of Library Services
Introduction
The Impact of Fees for Service
Political Dependency
Is Political Support Necessary?
Marketing Among Sponsors
The Role of the User in a Sponsored Service
Back to Price and Stability
Part III: Connections and Extensions
Chapter 12 Connections
The Basic Structure
Provision: A Political and Managerial System
Information Through Retrieval: A Cognitive System
Deciding to Use a Library Service: An Economic System
How are the Three Systems Connected?
Chapter 13 Coherence and Consistency
Introduction
Searches as Determinants of Library Services
Budgetary Implications
Chapter 14 Measurement and Quantification
Introduction
Bibliometrics: The Structure of Published Literature and its Usage
Logistics of Document Delivery
Performance of Indexing Systems
Underdeveloped Areas
Conclusions
Chapter 15 Other Sorts of Information Service
Retrieval-Based Information Services Generally
The Flow of Information in Society
Part IV: Some Problems Reconsidered
Chapter 16 Some Problems Revisited
Why do Libraries Differ?
Why aren't Library Services Used more?
How should Catalogs be Evaluated?
How Large should Libraries be?
Adaptability and the Survival of Library Services
Library Goodness
Index
About the Author
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279701