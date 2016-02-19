Library Services in Theory and Context provides a theoretical framework for considering the nature of library services. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 16 chapters that focus on the management of library services.

The first part presents some basic problems in librarianship, along with the scope and probable nature of appropriate theory. The second part considers the five key aspects and use of library services, including inquiries, retrieval, the process of becoming informed, the demand for library services, and the allocation of resources to and within library services. The third part deals with the connection and extensions of library services, specifically the problem of achieving internal consistency and the generalizability of conceptual framework to information services. The fourth part reconsiders some of the basic conceptual problems in library services.

This book will be of great value to school administrators and librarians.