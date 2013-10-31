Library Scholarly Communication Programs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347170, 9781780633831

Library Scholarly Communication Programs

1st Edition

Legal and Ethical Considerations

Authors: Isaac Gilman
eBook ISBN: 9781780633831
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347170
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

List of boxes

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgments

Preface

About the author

Part 1: Libraries and scholarly communication

Introduction

Chapter 1: The evolution of scholarly communication programs

Abstract:

“Scholarly communication” and academic libraries: 1979–2001

The current scope of scholarly communication in academic libraries

An ethical framework for scholarly communication programs

Overview of topics

Part 2: Institutional repositories

Introduction

Chapter 2: Institutional repositories and intellectual property

Abstract:

Intellectual property

Copyright and institutional repositories

Contracts and licenses

Research data

Chapter 3: Research ethics

Abstract:

Human subject research

Research data: special considerations

Article retractions and corrections

Chapter 4: Privacy and propriety

Abstract:

Privacy

Privacy and health records: HIPAA

Privacy and educational records: FERPA

Privacy and oral history

Defamation: from false light to false facts

Conclusion: limiting potential liability

Chapter 5: Repository policies

Abstract:

Collection management policies

Repository submission agreements

Grant of license to the institution

Assurances from the contributor

Beyond single submissions: memoranda of understanding

Addressing end users: terms of use, privacy, and disclaimers

Legal compliance

Conclusion: context changes, but ethics remain

Part 3: Library publishing services

Introduction

Chapter 6: Ethical and legal issues in journal publishing

Abstract:

Establishing an editorial structure

Defining relationships with authors

Ensuring access and preservation

Establishing responsibilities and liability

From policy to reality

Chapter 7: Publication ethics

Abstract:

Authorship

Plagiarism

Copyright and fair use

Research misconduct

Privacy

Conflict of interest

Simultaneous submissions and redundant publication

Irresponsible scholarship

Responding to errors and misconduct

Ethics and editorial expertise

Chapter 8: Intellectual property and publishing

Abstract:

Permissions and fair use: protecting the balance of copyright in the process of creation

Author publishing agreements: protecting authors’ rights

Licensing: protecting readers’ ability to build on authors’ work

Beyond the balance: further intellectual property considerations

Protecting intellectual property through policy (and contract)

Chapter 9: Publishing policies

Abstract:

Establishing the scope of the publishing program

Defining expectations and relationships

Protecting intellectual property

Establishing policies regarding ethics and integrity

Conclusion: identify, emulate, and create

Part 4: The road forward

Introduction

Chapter 10: Building sustainable programs

Abstract:

Policy development: connection and definition

Process: workflow and compliance

Education and outreach: identifying rights and responsibilities

Conclusion: law, ethics, and library scholarly communication programs

References

Index

Description

Libraries must negotiate a range of legal issues, policies and ethical guidelines when developing scholarly communication initiatives. Library Scholarly Communication Programs is a practical primer, covering these issues for institutional repository managers, library administrators, and other staff involved in library-based repository and publishing services. The title is composed of four parts. Part one describes the evolution of scholarly communication programs within academic libraries, part two explores institutional repositories and part three covers library publishing services. Part four concludes with strategies for creating an internal infrastructure, comprised of policy, best practices and education initiatives, which will support the legal and ethical practices discussed in the book.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates the importance of creating a policy infrastructure for scholarly communication initiatives
  • Offers a novel combination of legal and ethical issues in a plain, approachable format
  • Provides samples of policy and contract language, as well as several case studies, to illustrate the concepts presented

Readership

Institutional repository managers; Scholarly communication librarians; Library publishing staff and library deans/directors

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633831
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347170

"...highly recommended for institutions with library schools and for academic libraries overall. Students and those seeking to work in repositories will also benefit."--Australian Library Journal,Vol 63, No 4

A careful, authoritative, and comprehensive guide to the ethical and legal issues of library publishing and scholarly communications. Informed and informative, it is well-documented and remarkably thorough; an essential resource for all library publishers and repository managers., Paul Royster, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Isaac Gilman Author

Isaac Gilman is Assistant Professor and Scholarly Communication and Research Services Librarian at Pacific University, USA. In addition to managing Pacific’s institutional repository, known as CommonKnowledge, Isaac has taught courses in scholarly publishing and research methods and has served as co-chair of Pacific University’s Institutional Review Board. He is the co-founding editor of the Journal of Librarianship and Scholarly Communication, and the holder of an MLIS degree.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, USA

