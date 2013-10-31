Library Scholarly Communication Programs
1st Edition
Legal and Ethical Considerations
Table of Contents
List of boxes
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgments
Preface
About the author
Part 1: Libraries and scholarly communication
Introduction
Chapter 1: The evolution of scholarly communication programs
Abstract:
“Scholarly communication” and academic libraries: 1979–2001
The current scope of scholarly communication in academic libraries
An ethical framework for scholarly communication programs
Overview of topics
Part 2: Institutional repositories
Introduction
Chapter 2: Institutional repositories and intellectual property
Abstract:
Intellectual property
Copyright and institutional repositories
Contracts and licenses
Research data
Chapter 3: Research ethics
Abstract:
Human subject research
Research data: special considerations
Article retractions and corrections
Chapter 4: Privacy and propriety
Abstract:
Privacy
Privacy and health records: HIPAA
Privacy and educational records: FERPA
Privacy and oral history
Defamation: from false light to false facts
Conclusion: limiting potential liability
Chapter 5: Repository policies
Abstract:
Collection management policies
Repository submission agreements
Grant of license to the institution
Assurances from the contributor
Beyond single submissions: memoranda of understanding
Addressing end users: terms of use, privacy, and disclaimers
Legal compliance
Conclusion: context changes, but ethics remain
Part 3: Library publishing services
Introduction
Chapter 6: Ethical and legal issues in journal publishing
Abstract:
Establishing an editorial structure
Defining relationships with authors
Ensuring access and preservation
Establishing responsibilities and liability
From policy to reality
Chapter 7: Publication ethics
Abstract:
Authorship
Plagiarism
Copyright and fair use
Research misconduct
Privacy
Conflict of interest
Simultaneous submissions and redundant publication
Irresponsible scholarship
Responding to errors and misconduct
Ethics and editorial expertise
Chapter 8: Intellectual property and publishing
Abstract:
Permissions and fair use: protecting the balance of copyright in the process of creation
Author publishing agreements: protecting authors’ rights
Licensing: protecting readers’ ability to build on authors’ work
Beyond the balance: further intellectual property considerations
Protecting intellectual property through policy (and contract)
Chapter 9: Publishing policies
Abstract:
Establishing the scope of the publishing program
Defining expectations and relationships
Protecting intellectual property
Establishing policies regarding ethics and integrity
Conclusion: identify, emulate, and create
Part 4: The road forward
Introduction
Chapter 10: Building sustainable programs
Abstract:
Policy development: connection and definition
Process: workflow and compliance
Education and outreach: identifying rights and responsibilities
Conclusion: law, ethics, and library scholarly communication programs
References
Index
Description
Libraries must negotiate a range of legal issues, policies and ethical guidelines when developing scholarly communication initiatives. Library Scholarly Communication Programs is a practical primer, covering these issues for institutional repository managers, library administrators, and other staff involved in library-based repository and publishing services. The title is composed of four parts. Part one describes the evolution of scholarly communication programs within academic libraries, part two explores institutional repositories and part three covers library publishing services. Part four concludes with strategies for creating an internal infrastructure, comprised of policy, best practices and education initiatives, which will support the legal and ethical practices discussed in the book.
Key Features
- Demonstrates the importance of creating a policy infrastructure for scholarly communication initiatives
- Offers a novel combination of legal and ethical issues in a plain, approachable format
- Provides samples of policy and contract language, as well as several case studies, to illustrate the concepts presented
Readership
Institutional repository managers; Scholarly communication librarians; Library publishing staff and library deans/directors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633831
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347170
Reviews
"...highly recommended for institutions with library schools and for academic libraries overall. Students and those seeking to work in repositories will also benefit."--Australian Library Journal,Vol 63, No 4
A careful, authoritative, and comprehensive guide to the ethical and legal issues of library publishing and scholarly communications. Informed and informative, it is well-documented and remarkably thorough; an essential resource for all library publishers and repository managers., Paul Royster, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Isaac Gilman Author
Isaac Gilman is Assistant Professor and Scholarly Communication and Research Services Librarian at Pacific University, USA. In addition to managing Pacific’s institutional repository, known as CommonKnowledge, Isaac has taught courses in scholarly publishing and research methods and has served as co-chair of Pacific University’s Institutional Review Board. He is the co-founding editor of the Journal of Librarianship and Scholarly Communication, and the holder of an MLIS degree.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, USA