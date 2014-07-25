Library Instruction Design
1st Edition
Learning from Google and Apple
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of tables
- Acknowledgements
- Foreword: Evolving Instructional Activities by Using the Philosophies of Google and Apple
- About the author
- Introduction
- 1. Library instruction
- Abstract:
- Definitions and limitations
- Background and a brief history
- The impact of technology on information accessibility
- The impact of the Internet on information availability
- From bibliographic instruction to information literacy
- 2. Philosophy and practice
- Abstract:
- Educational philosophy
- Purposes and goals
- Principles
- Instructional design and forms
- Preparation
- Expected outcomes and assessment
- 3. Design philosophy from a different world
- Abstract:
- The Google style
- The Apple style
- Google and Apple styles: common features and differences
- 4. Learning from Google and Apple
- Abstract:
- What can we learn from the success of Google and Apple?
- From business to education
- From consumer product design to academic program design
- 5. Applying Google’s style: bottom-up
- Abstract:
- User-centered and service-oriented
- Communication and collaboration
- Data-driven instruction
- Suggested instructional programs
- Sample (The Google style): one-shot workshop teaching outline
- 6. Applying Apple’s style: top-down
- Abstract:
- Instructor’s vision
- Guiding the learner
- Long-term view
- Suggested instruction programs
- Sample (The Apple style): a credit-bearing library course syllabus
- 7. Conclusion
- Appendix 1
- Ten tips for a better research / library assignment
- Appendix 2
- The Library Instruction Program: A Plan for Information Literacy at Oglethorpe University
- Appendix 3
- How to Access and Use Library Resources
- Appendix 4
- Digital information retrieval: sources & techniques
- INSTRUCTOR’S SELECTED BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Bibliography
- Library Instruction
- Business & Technology
- About Google
- About Apple
- Index
Description
The design philosophies of Google and Apple represent different approaches to new product design. Google's model features bottom-up and data-driven decision-making processes, while Apple's model is to design and build products top-down. Library instruction program design may learn from these differing but complementary approaches. Inspired by Google’s and Apple’s success, Library Instruction Design details how library instruction program design may learn from the philosophy of product design in the business world. In designing library instruction, a Google-philosophy approach teaches what the user wants to know while an Apple-philosophy approach teaches what the librarian thinks the user needs to learn. These two design philosophies aim at different teaching objectives reflecting library and information science education in modern society. The book is divided into five sections, with opening sections covering library instruction, the philosophy of library instruction design and design philosophy from different angles. Later sections discuss applying Google’s model and applying Apple’s model.
Key Features
- Offers a creative way to think about library instruction program design
- Suggests two design approaches grounded in two philosophies, represented by the design approaches of Google and Apple
- Details the differences and complementarities between top-down and bottom-up approaches to design
Readership
Librarians, library school teachers, and library school students.
Reviews
"...holds within its pages a wealth of information and inspiration for any librarian needing to impart any form of instruction...I would not hesitate to recommend it to anyone who engages in instruction or instructional design." --Australian Library Journal
About the Authors
Di Su Author
Di Su is Associate Professor and Head of Reference Services at York College Library of the City University of New York, USA. A person with a wide range of interests, Di has been a contributor to several publications including Information Outlook; Journal of Electronic Resources Librarianship; The Reference Librarian; and more. He was the editor of Evolution in Reference and Information Services: The Impact of the Internet and Collection Development Issues in the Online Environment. This is his first book with Chandos.
City University of New York, USA