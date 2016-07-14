Library Cooperation

Library Consortia

• Conceptual Development

• Analogous and Synonymous Terms

• Definition

Purpose of Library Consortia

Consideration of Points before Consortia Formation

Factors Responsible for Formation of Library Consortia

• Changes in technology

• Changes in the scholarly research and publishing

• Economic competition

• Quality improvement

Summary



Chapter 2 Origin and Development of Library Consortia

Introduction.

History of Library Consortia

Development of Consortia Organizational Models

Benefits of Library Consortia approach

Challenges in adopting Library Consortia

Reasons for Success of Library Consortia

Issues Concerning Consortium Purchases

• The Big Deal

• The Need for New Pricing Models

The Stakeholders

• Publishers and Subscription Agents

• Library Users

• Libraries and Institutions

Impact of Information Communication Technology (ITC) in Library Consortia Functioning

Summary



Chapter 3 Library Consortia: Needs and Components

Introduction

Needs of Library Consortia

• For Libraries

• For Users

• For Publishers

Components of Library Consortia

• Stakeholders

• E-Journal

• E-Books

Summary



Chapter 4 Library Consortia: Advantages, Disadvantages and Success

Introduction

Advantages of Library Consortia

Disadvantages of Consortia

Criteria for a Successful Consortium

Summary



Chapter 5 Library Consortia Models

Introduction

Library Consortia Models

Types of Library Consortia Models

• Based on Scientists

• Specific Models in India

• Based on Participants

• Based on Parent Organizations

• Based on Subject Coverage

• Based on Area of Coverage

• Based on Purpose of Coming Together

• Based on Source of Funding

• Based on Governance and Organizational Structure

• Based on Clients

• Based on Participants’ Affiliation

Characteristics of a Successful Model

Summary



Chapter 6 Management of Library Consortia

Governance of Library Consortia

• Organizational Structure

• Management (Staff) Structure

Financial Management in Library Consortia

Information Resources Management

• Selection of Information Resources

• Procurement of Information Resources

Pricing Models of Information Resources

• Types of Pricing Models

• Parameters of Pricing for Library Consortium

• Factors Influencing Pricing Models

Negotiations and Licensing Agreements for Consortium Deals

• Negotiation

• License Agreements

Challenges in Consortia Management

• Increasing Expectations and Static Budgets

• Resources Identification

• Technology Infrastructure

• Pricing Issues

• Access and Archiving Related Issues

• Licensing and Copyright Issues

• Sustainability Issues

• Usage and Usability Issues

Summary