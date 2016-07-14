Library Consortia
1st Edition
Practical Guide for Library Managers
Table of Contents
Library Cooperation
Library Consortia
• Conceptual Development
• Analogous and Synonymous Terms
• Definition
Purpose of Library Consortia
Consideration of Points before Consortia Formation
Factors Responsible for Formation of Library Consortia
• Changes in technology
• Changes in the scholarly research and publishing
• Economic competition
• Quality improvement
Summary
Chapter 2 Origin and Development of Library Consortia
Introduction.
History of Library Consortia
Development of Consortia Organizational Models
Benefits of Library Consortia approach
Challenges in adopting Library Consortia
Reasons for Success of Library Consortia
Issues Concerning Consortium Purchases
• The Big Deal
• The Need for New Pricing Models
The Stakeholders
• Publishers and Subscription Agents
• Library Users
• Libraries and Institutions
Impact of Information Communication Technology (ITC) in Library Consortia Functioning
Summary
Chapter 3 Library Consortia: Needs and Components
Introduction
Needs of Library Consortia
• For Libraries
• For Users
• For Publishers
Components of Library Consortia
• Stakeholders
• E-Journal
• E-Books
Summary
Chapter 4 Library Consortia: Advantages, Disadvantages and Success
Introduction
Advantages of Library Consortia
Disadvantages of Consortia
Criteria for a Successful Consortium
Summary
Chapter 5 Library Consortia Models
Introduction
Library Consortia Models
Types of Library Consortia Models
• Based on Scientists
• Specific Models in India
• Based on Participants
• Based on Parent Organizations
• Based on Subject Coverage
• Based on Area of Coverage
• Based on Purpose of Coming Together
• Based on Source of Funding
• Based on Governance and Organizational Structure
• Based on Clients
• Based on Participants’ Affiliation
Characteristics of a Successful Model
Summary
Chapter 6 Management of Library Consortia
Governance of Library Consortia
• Organizational Structure
• Management (Staff) Structure
Financial Management in Library Consortia
Information Resources Management
• Selection of Information Resources
• Procurement of Information Resources
Pricing Models of Information Resources
• Types of Pricing Models
• Parameters of Pricing for Library Consortium
• Factors Influencing Pricing Models
Negotiations and Licensing Agreements for Consortium Deals
• Negotiation
• License Agreements
Challenges in Consortia Management
• Increasing Expectations and Static Budgets
• Resources Identification
• Technology Infrastructure
• Pricing Issues
• Access and Archiving Related Issues
• Licensing and Copyright Issues
• Sustainability Issues
• Usage and Usability Issues
Summary
Description
Libraries are burdened with increased demand for resources and services and inflating expectations against shrinking or stagnant budgets. An individual library cannot cope with the situation. Hence, libraries form alliances for cooperation and sharing. Emerging changes in the publishing industry are phenomenal and have forced libraries to move toward a strategic partnership called library consortia. Information technology has played a vital role in developing such partnerships. Publishers offer packages of resources to library consortia benefitting all member libraries. Library consortia protect the interests of individual members while considering the business interests of publishers. This book is a start-up guide to libraries and librarians desiring to form library consortia. It covers the various facets of library consortia and corresponding activities. The chapters are presented with different consortia models, formations, business negotiations and various licensing schemes.
Key Features
- presents a detailed guide and criteria for establishing library consortia
- discusses consortia models in detail, with examples
- includes examples of staff patterns and governance issues of library consortia
- provides examples of different licensing and pricing models
Readership
Those who are involved with consortia, students studying library management and teachers of library science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 14th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009499
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081009086
About the Authors
Aditya Tripathi Author
Aditya Tripathi is an associate professor in library and information science at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India, where he has taught for 11 years. His interests include digitization, digital libraries, digital preservation, information retrieval systems, web applications, library management and quality assurance in libraries. Before joining the university, Aditya was a senior research fellow at the Documentation Research and Training Centre, Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore. He has contributed to several courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi. Aditya was awarded Best Young Teacher by the Indian Association of Special Libraries and Information Centres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Library and Information Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Jawahar Lal Author
Jawahar Lal is assistant librarian at Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Library, Central Library, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Prior to this, he was assistant librarian at Kashi Naresh Government Post Graduate College, Gyanpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi under the Directorate of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad. Jawahar manages the periodical, newspaper, magazine and thesis sections of the library.
Affiliations and Expertise
assistant librarian, Syaji Rao Gaekwad Library, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India