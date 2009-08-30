Library and Information Science Research in the 21st Century
1st Edition
A Guide for Practicing Librarians and Students
Introduction; The significance of research in the library and information profession; Overview of the research process; Research designs; Data collection; Data collection; Data analysis; Collaboration; Preparing and publishing research reports; Conclusions.
The first of its kind, this book provides a theoretically informed research guide and draws attention to areas of potential research in Library and Information Science. It explores the nexus of theory and practice and offers suggestions for collaborative projects. The clear text, simple style and rich content make the book an invaluable resource for students, scholars and practicing librarians, as well as the general reader who may be interested in library and information science research.
- Apart from providing basic research tools, it acquaints librarians with a theoretical compass for dealing with digital media
- It pays particular attention to the electronic media
- Addresses topics of current interests in the field, such as user-centered services
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
- 228
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- 30th August 2009
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780630151
- 9781843343721
…a valuable book for practicing librarians and students who wish to improve their ability to conduct sound research, Australian Library Journal
A timely book, designed for both practising librarians and library students as a whistle-stop tour of the research process., Australian Academic and Research Libraries
Ibironke Lawal Author
Ibironke Lawal is currently Associate Professor and Librarian for Engineering & Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia. Her article Scholarly Communication: The use and non-use of E-print archives for the dissemination of scientific information, published in Issues in Science and Technology Librarianship, Fall, 2002, Available at: http://www.istl.org/02-fall/article3.html won the ASEE-ELD Best Paper Award 2003.
Virginia Commonwealth University, USA