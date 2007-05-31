Libraries in the Twenty-First Century
1st Edition
Charting Directions in Information Services
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgements
- Figures and tables
- Introduction
- Chapter outline
- Part 1: Library and information agencies in the twenty-first century: case studies
- Chapter 1: The evolving public library
- The public library mission
- Services offered and staff required
- Public library collections
- Library facilities
- Cataloguing and processing of material
- Funding of public libraries and their relationship to state and local government
- Trends and issues for public libraries
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Teacher librarians and the school library
- The learning and teaching context of school libraries
- The school library mission
- Standards for school libraries
- The role of the teacher librarian
- Information literacy in schools
- Collection development in school libraries
- Information services to students and teachers
- The school library website and school intranet
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Higher education libraries
- Mission of higher education libraries
- Policy and regulation
- Student population
- Learning and teaching
- Quality assurance
- Resource sharing
- Research
- Academic publishing
- Workforce planning
- Higher education libraries in regional Australia: a case study
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Special libraries and information services
- Special libraries in Australia
- Competencies of special librarians
- Core competencies
- Professional competencies
- Personal competencies
- ‘Sees the big picture’
- ‘Seeks out challenges and capitalizes on new opportunities’ and ‘Thinks creatively and innovatively; seeks new or “reinvents” opportunities’
- ‘Remains flexible and positive in a time of continuing change’
- ‘Presents ideas clearly; negotiates confidently and persuasively’ and ‘Communicates effectively’
- ‘Creates partnerships and alliances’
- Law libraries
- Parliamentary libraries
- Challenges for special libraries
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: National, state and territory libraries: information for the nation
- National & State Libraries Australasia (NSLA)
- Collections: building and preserving
- Digital collecting and preservation
- Access to collections and information services
- Australia’s national infrastructure
- Libraries Australia: national access to forty million resources
- PictureAustralia
- Other collaborative resource discovery services
- Relationship with public libraries
- Development of digital collections for national access
- Supporting research at the national level
- National planning: Peak Bodies Forum and a national agenda
- Delivering services to users in the twenty-first century
- Chapter 1: The evolving public library
- Part 2: Library and information services in the twenty-first century
- Chapter 6: Creating desire: bringing the library client and the librarian together
- Information seekers and their information needs
- Motivating the information seeker
- Communication and the reference interview
- Ensuring successful librarian‒user interaction
- Reference service in different library settings
- Future of librarian‒user interaction
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Information sources
- Internet directories
- Search engines
- Bibliographies
- Indexing and abstracting databases
- ‘Ready reference’ information sources
- Almanacs and yearbooks
- Encyclopedias
- Dictionaries
- Biographical sources
- Geographical sources
- Directories of organisations
- Government publications
- Audiovisual materials
- Evaluation of sources
- Conclusion: the future of information sources
- Chapter 8: Current issues in library collecting
- Libraries and collection management policy
- Libraries and other collecting agencies
- Collection assessment
- Selection of library resources
- Suppliers and subscription agents
- Cooperative collecting
- Digital collections, including e-journals
- The ‘big deal’ and consortia
- Institutional repositories
- Care of library material
- Special collections
- Deselection
- Space and storage
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Information access
- Organisation and retrieval
- Online and hybrid IR systems
- Directories
- Databases
- Search engines
- Computerisation and human indexers
- Manual IR systems
- Indexing
- Vocabulary control
- Descriptive cataloguing and bibliographic description
- Archival description
- Authority control
- Subject indexing
- Classification
- Metadata
- MARC (machine-readable cataloguing)
- Information architecture
- The future of information organisation
- Chapter 10: Library and information systems: a work in progress
- Trends in library technology
- The integrated library management system (ILMS)
- Portals
- Digital repositories
- Open source
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Creating desire: bringing the library client and the librarian together
- Part 3: The information environment in the twenty-first century
- Chapter 11: Beyond the corporate library: information management in organisations
- Information acquisition
- Information organisation
- Current awareness and environmental scanning
- Resource evaluation
- Quality control
- Requirements analysis
- Information policy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Evidence and memory: records services and archives
- What are records and archives?
- Libraries, records and archives
- Archives and community advocacy
- Recordkeeping standards
- Cooperation between Australian recordkeeping authorities
- Recordkeeping in a digital world
- Metadata and descriptive standards
- Developing recordkeeping theory
- Recordkeeping professionals and professional associations
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Information literacy and the leveraging of corporate knowledge
- Conceiving information literacy: a research perspective
- Information literacy in an educational context
- Information literacy instruction in libraries
- Conclusion
- Chapter 14: The historical perspective: where we've come from
- Why study Australian library history?
- How do we structure history?
- What library history has been published?
- The evolution of libraries
- The evolution of libraries in Australia: the case of public libraries
- Coda: the past and the future
- Chapter 15: The social, political and cultural context of libraries in the twenty-first century: an overview
- From post-industrial to knowledge societies
- Cultural diversity in a networked world
- Australia as an information economy
- The citizen of the information society
- Knowledge and the culture of global information
- The postmodern information environment
- A global public sphere and collective intelligence
- The library as postmodern institution
- Chapter 16: Ethics and law for information practice
- Ethics and ethical practice
- History of information ethics
- Professional values in library and information work
- Codes of practice
- Australian law
- Intellectual property
- Censorship
- Privacy
- Freedom of Information
- National security
- Information ethics and legal obligations
- Human rights and responsibility
- Information production
- Information collection and classification
- Information access and dissemination
- Professional responsibility
- Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Library managers today: the challenges
- External and internal analysis
- Performance measurement
- Costs and budgetary issues
- The changing nature of collections
- Convergence and competition
- Client needs and expectations – library users and non-users
- Marketing and image
- The marketing plan
- Product
- Pricing
- Promotion
- Place
- Goal of the marketing plan
- Structures and flexibility
- Staffing
- Casualisation of staffing
- Ageing of the workforce
- Succession planning
- ‘Credential creep’
- Outsourcing
- Merging departments
- Performance appraisal/management
- Professional development
- Staff recruitment
- Conclusion
- Chapter 18: Education for library and information service
- Historical perspectives of LIS education
- History of LIS education in Australia
- Course recognition issues
- LIS student issues
- LIS educator issues
- Curriculum Issues
- LIS research and LIS practice issues
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Beyond the corporate library: information management in organisations
- Conclusion: From people’s university to information for all
- Library and information agencies
- Achieving agency
- The agency of libraries and information services
- Final conclusion
- Appendices
- Appendix 1 The NSLA libraries – some basic facts
- Appendix 2: Australian law – overview of legislation discussed in Chapter 16
- Glossary
- Biographical notes on contributors
- Index
Description
Libraries in the Twenty-First Century brings together library educators and practitioners to provide a scholarly yet accessible overview of library and information management and the challenges that the twenty-first century offers the information profession. The papers in this collection illustrate the changing nature of the library as it evolves into its twenty-first century manifestation. The national libraries of Australia and New Zealand, for instance, have harnessed information and communication technologies to create institutions that are far more national, even democratic, in terms of delivery of service and sheer presence than their print-based predecessors.
Aimed at practitioners and students alike, this publication covers specific types of library and information agencies, discusses specific aspects of library and information management and places developments in library and information services in a number of broad contexts: socio-economic, ethico-legal, historical and educational.
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 31st May 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632810
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781876938437
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Stuart Ferguson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, U.K.