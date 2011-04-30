Libraries and Society
1st Edition
Role, Responsibility and Future in an Age of Change
This book reviews both the historical and future roles that public, private, academic and special libraries have in supporting and shaping society at local, regional, national and international levels. Globalisation, economic turmoil, political and ethnic tensions, rapid technology development, global warming and other key environmental factors are all combining in myriad and complex ways to affect everyone, both individually and collectively. Fundamental questions are being asked about the future of society and the bedrock organisations that underpin it. Libraries and Society considers the key aspects of library provision and the major challenges that libraries – however defined, managed, developed and provided – now face, and will continue to face in the future. It also focuses on the emerging chapter in cultural, economic and social history and the library’s role in serving diverse communities within this new era.
- Looks at all types of library in a period of major and discontinuous change, tackling the fundamental questions of the future of libraries in the context of major societal, political and environmental issues
- Poses important questions for the profession and policy development
- Fills a major gap in literature (recent discourse and debate on the future of democracy, for example, the library is rarely included)
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
It is a must read for thinking librarians, library scholars and policy makers., The Library Herald
Wendy Evans Editor
Wendy Evans is the Head of Library at the University of St. Mark and St John, UK. She has published and lectured in the field of electronic journal and database usage, access versus ownership of journals, and has already co-edited and co-authored four books with David Baker.
Head of Library, University of St Mark & St John, UK
David Baker Editor
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK