Libraries and Society

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

List of abbreviations

List of figures, tables and case studies

About the authors

Chapter 1: Libraries, society and social responsibility

Introduction

Future environment

Technology push

Equity and equality of access

Education and digital literacy

Library as physical space

Value and impact

Re-thinking the library

Re-thinking librarianship

Conclusion

Chapter 2: I wouldn’t start from here … provision and use of UK libraries

Introduction

Library provision

Library use

Trends over time

The wider world

The wider context

Conclusion

Chapter 3: From people flows to knowledge flows

Introduction: a brief review of People Flows

The People Flows conclusions

Today’s learning context

Working out alternatives

Collaboration for access

Knowledge flows – the lifelong library

Library evolution in uncertain times

Conclusion: how might this happen?

Chapter 4: Scholarly communication and access to research outputs

Introduction

Journal prices

Academic library journal provision

Electronic information

Issues of access

Library access for external users

Open access

Open access journals

Self-archiving

Mandated deposit

Impact on libraries

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Free and equal access: a conundrum for the information society

Introduction

Free libraries – for those who can afford them

The price of free goods

Freedom of access: rights and limits

Access: equity and equality

Conclusion

Chapter 6: The more they change, the more they stay the same: public libraries and social inclusion

Introduction

What problem?

What has changed?

What has influenced libraries?

An international perspective

A strategy of urgent relevance

Systemic and cultural change

Political change

Conclusion: or is it all a conspiracy …?

Chapter 7: Widening access to information: the haves and the have-nots?

Introduction

The digital divide

Digital divide initiatives

Technological infrastructure

Uptake and use of ICT

E-accessibility and design for all

Education and training

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Tackling inequalities around the globe: the challenge for libraries

Introduction

The inequalities of information

Overlooking libraries

Bridging the divide: why information matters

New opportunities – but also new challenges

The technology gap

Managing, maintaining and keeping up

Access and use

Skilling users and skilling staff

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Islands in the cloud: libraries and the social life of information

Introduction

A world of experience

Taking apart architecture

Making Creative Cities flow

The social life of information

100-mile information diets

Islands in the cloud

Conclusion

Chapter 10: From the passive library to the learning library – it’s an emotional journey

Introduction

Change is needed

A new focus integrated with current facilities

It’s subtle and it’s emotional

It’s not optional: whatever space we create has emotional effects

Conclusion: some useful types and metaphors

Endnote

Chapter 11: The modern academic library

Introduction

The new agenda: a focus on learning

The exploitation of technology

A new model for service delivery

Conclusion

Chapter 12: Libraries and distance education

Introduction

Distance learning: an African context

Providing library services for distance education

Developments in telecommunications

Libraries and information literacy

What is ‘information literacy’?

The implications of information literacy

Conclusion

Chapter 13: Syllabus independence and the library

Introduction

The United Kingdom Open University

Syllabus independence

Course design – why academics need libraries

Conclusion

Chapter 14: Libraries in the information society: cooperation and identity

Introduction

The Dutch library system

The need for cooperation

Towards a digital library of the Netherlands

Conclusion: changing roles in a network of organisations

Chapter 15: Children’s reading habits and attitudes

Introduction

Children’s reading habits and attitudes

The involvement of parents in children’s reading

Preferences for reading materials

Effect of new technologies

Role of children’s librarians

Conclusion

Chapter 16: The user of tomorrow: young people and the future of library provision

Introduction

Reading and literacy

Children’s reading and early literacy

Libraries for children and young people

Professional children’s and schools librarians

New libraries for children

Conclusion

Chapter 17: Redefining the librarian

Introduction

The library profession: a historical perspective

Promoting the profession

Redefining the librarian

Looking forward

Conclusion

Chapter 18: Redefining librarianship

Introduction

Background

The present day

Professional status and membership

Reviewing the profession

Four dimensions of future professional practice

Advocacy, leadership and representation

Social analysis and the evidence base

Context and environment

Conclusion

Chapter 19: The future of librarians in the workforce: a US perspective

Introduction

Projections of supply and demand for librarians

IMLS-sponsored study on the future of librarians in the workforce

Demand for librarians

Reasons for librarians leaving the library workforce

Supply of librarians

Age of graduating librarians

Increased competition for librarians

US librarians and libraries during recessions

Attitudes towards library and information science (LIS) education

Attitudes towards work-related issues

Attitudes toward librarianship

Trends in librarian competencies

Conclusion

Chapter 20: The value of libraries: the relationship between change, evaluation and role

Introduction

What is evaluation and why is it important?

Recent key trends and frameworks

Value as a key measure

Values and value: a possible resolution

Conclusion: value, values and transcendence

Chapter 21: The future of and for library and information services: a public library view

Introduction

Future roles and challenges

Reading

Information

Digital library, digital exclusion, and Digital Britain

Supporting democratic living

Lifelong learning

Twenty-first-century space

Twenty-first-century customers

The death of the public library?

Reflection

Conclusion

Chapter 22: The future of public libraries and their services: a Danish perspective

Introduction

The death and rebirth of libraries

Re-inventing the public library

The Danish situation

Policies for the new library

Library space

Developments and examples

Why invest in libraries now?

Local self-service libraries

New partnerships and reaching out

Conclusion: marketing a must

Chapter 23: Library landscapes: digital developments

Introduction

Societal change

Different communities, different responses

Digital content

Matching user support to user needs

Student use of libraries

Libraries and an online presence

Aggregation of content

Libraries as place

Virtual libraries

Conclusion

Chapter 24: Towards Library 2.0: building the library of the future

Introduction

The context for change

A changing education and research landscape

Changes in university libraries

Current technical and social trends

Planning for Library 2.0

Working across university services and functions

An institution-wide approach to planning systems

Other trends: new models for delivery of services

What does this mean for libraries?

The changing role of the librarian

Conclusion

End-note: engagement with national and international debate

Chapter 25: Library 2050

Introduction

If libraries did not exist, would someone invent them?

Turbulent times

Playing consequences: all for one or free for all?

This is your future: towards Library 2050

Conclusion

Index