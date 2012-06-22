Libraries and Archives
1st Edition
A Comparative Study
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgements
Foreword
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Pre-historic times
Abstract:
Ebla – archive or library?
Alexandria – library or archive?
Summary and reflections
Chapter 3: National libraries and archives from early modern times to 1900
Abstract:
The sixteenth and seventeenth centuries in Europe
Founding of the institution – archives
Libraries and legal deposit
Summary and reflections on the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries
The eighteenth and nineteenth centuries – fundamental changes
Classification
Cataloguing, or how to describe the physical objects?
Summary and reflections on the nineteenth century
Chapter 4: Twentieth-century libraries
Abstract:
Introduction
The transformation of library infrastructures
The national bibliography as core activity
The indispensible quality of union catalogues
The content of legislation and its impact and challenges
The New Age – meeting challenges and incorporating new technologies
Chapter 5: Twentieth-century archives
Abstract:
Introduction
Legal support
Problems and possibilities with standardisation
Appraisal – challenging, but necessary
Summary and conclusion
Chapter 6: What’s in store?
Abstract:
Introduction
The digital crossroads
Final words
Bibliography
Index
Description
Libraries and Archives analyses the facts and arguments behind an increasing debate as to what extent libraries and archives are fulfilling the same missions. Despite the fact that they have different legal statuses, legal frameworks, and the work-flow looks very different, some politicians and bureaucrats think that there is much to gain if the two institutions work closely together or even merge. To understand the present situation it is important to have an understanding of the role of libraries and archives and their shared history. Therefore the development up to the present day is analysed in the first chapters of the book. The book stimulates debate and brings forth valuable facts about the topic. The main focus is on national libraries and national and regional archives from an international point of view.
Key Features
- Offers a simple but comprehensive background to explain key issues behind the current debate
- Provides librarians and archivists with arguments
- The author has more than 40 years experience on the national and international archive and library scene
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science and Archive Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 22nd June 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633121
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346425
Reviews
"Lidman sets out the different roles of the two types of institutions in a clear and succinct way, providing the reader with essential points of the legal and historical settings without oversimplifying matters. His arguments are cogent and persuasive, and he makes a convincing and realistic case for collaboration and cooperation in the future. This is an important and timely essay, which should be required reading for librarians and archivists alike."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 3, 2013
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Tomas Lidman Author
Dr. Tomas Lidman is currently leading a National Committee on Literature at the Ministry of Culture in Sweden. Until 2010 he was a national archivist in Sweden, and prior to this he was University Librarian in Stockholm. Dr. Lidman has overseen a variety of endeavours including project-leader in EU, IFLA, UNESCO, and Vice President of ICA (2005-2009). Since 2003 he has held the Presidency of the Royal Institute of Fine Arts in Stockholm and between 1995 and 2003 he was a national librarian. He took his PhD in History in 1979 and has written several books in History, Librarianship and Library history. In 2008 he wrote Scientific Libraries: Past development and future changes, for Chandos.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ministry of Culture, Sweden