Liberty and Politics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080209272, 9781483157382

Liberty and Politics

1st Edition

Studies in Social Theory

Editors: Owen Harries
eBook ISBN: 9781483157382
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Liberty and Politics: Studies in Social Theory is a collection of papers that describes the conservative stance in dealing and preserving liberal and democratic values and institutions.
The book deals with education, political, and social theory and presents the philosophy of Harry Eddy who was a realist, pluralist, and libertarian. One paper defines the nature of tradition as a series of acts of which the enactments of a tradition involve certain regularities of conduct. Other papers then discuss ethics as the theory of history and as an ethic of responsibility different from moral cynicism and moral futurism. One paper confronts the points of teaching sex education so as to correct sexual myths, to help pupils make appropriate decisions regarding sexuality, and to prepare them for love and responsibility. Another paper then discusses socialism, liberty, and the law where the author acknowledges the need for deeper thoughts over ideology and for acceptance of complexity over ""black and white"" thinking. The book then presents one author's reflection of The Gulag Archipelago that it offers something new and different from those of Nazism and Stalinism.
The text will prove a stimulating reading for political scientists, historians, students and academicians in education and humanities, and for the general readers who like social history and political ideas.

Table of Contents


Introduction

The Nature of Tradition

Ethics as the Theory of History

The Ethic of Responsibility

Sex Education

Academic Freedom and the Student Revolution

Socialism, Liberty and Law

Pluralist Democracy and Its Critics

Milton Rebutted, Intellectual Tricks and Accusations about Life Style

Reflections on Gulag

A Bibliographical Note

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157382

About the Editor

Owen Harries

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.