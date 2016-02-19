Liberty and Politics: Studies in Social Theory is a collection of papers that describes the conservative stance in dealing and preserving liberal and democratic values and institutions.

The book deals with education, political, and social theory and presents the philosophy of Harry Eddy who was a realist, pluralist, and libertarian. One paper defines the nature of tradition as a series of acts of which the enactments of a tradition involve certain regularities of conduct. Other papers then discuss ethics as the theory of history and as an ethic of responsibility different from moral cynicism and moral futurism. One paper confronts the points of teaching sex education so as to correct sexual myths, to help pupils make appropriate decisions regarding sexuality, and to prepare them for love and responsibility. Another paper then discusses socialism, liberty, and the law where the author acknowledges the need for deeper thoughts over ideology and for acceptance of complexity over ""black and white"" thinking. The book then presents one author's reflection of The Gulag Archipelago that it offers something new and different from those of Nazism and Stalinism.

The text will prove a stimulating reading for political scientists, historians, students and academicians in education and humanities, and for the general readers who like social history and political ideas.