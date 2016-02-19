Leybold Vacuum Handbook presents a collection of data sets that are essential for numerical calculation of vacuum plants and vacuum processes. The title first covers vacuum physics, which includes gas kinetics, flow phenomena, vacuum gauges, and vapor removal. Next, the selection presents data on vacuum, high vacuum process technology, and gas desorption and gettering. The text also deals with materials, vapor pressure, boiling and melting points, and gas permeability. The book will be of great interest to engineers and technicians that deals with vacuum related technologies.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 Vacuum Physics

1.1 Nomenclature

1.1.1 Symbols used in Formula

1.1.2 General Terms and Symbols Used in Vacuum Technology

1.2 Kinetic Theory of Gases: Formula and Tables

1.2.1 Maxwell's Distribution of Molecular Velocities

1.2.2 Impingement Rate A

1.2.3 Mass µ of Gas per unit Time and unit Area

1.2.4 Pressure p of Molecules Impinging on a Wall

1.2.5 Mean Free Path Λ

1.2.6 Collision Rate z

1.2.7 Viscosity z

1.2.8 Heat Conductivity η

1.3 Flow Phenomena

1.3.1 Impedance

1.3.2 Nomographic Representation of Phenomena in Vacuum Systems

1.3.3 Thermodynamics of Nozzle Phenomena and Supersonic Flow

1.4 Choice of Pumps

1.4.1 Criteria for Choice of Backing and High-Vacuum Pumps

1.4.2 Water Ring Pumps and Steam Ejectors

1.5 Removal of Vapors

1.5.1 Gas Ballast

1.5.2 Condensers

1.6 Cold Traps, Baffles and Adsorption Traps

1.6.1 Cold Traps for Mercury Vapor Pumps

1.6.2 Baffles

1.6.3 Adsorption Traps

1.7 Getter-Ion Pumps

1.8 Vacuum Gauges

1.8.1 For Coarse Vacuum

1.8.2 For Medium-High Vacuum

1.8.3 For High Vacuum

1.8.4 For Ultra-High Vacuum (See Chapter 1.11.2, Page 125)

1.9 Partial Pressure Gauges

1.9.1 Omegatron

1.9.2 Farvitron

1.9.3 Topatron

1.9.4 Mass Filter after Paul and Steinwedel

1.10 Leaks and Leak Detection

1.10.1 Bubble Method with Water

1.10.2 Painting with Nekal or Erkantol or Soap Solution

1.10.3 Ammonia plus Ozalid-Paper

1.10.4 Pressure Rise Method

1.10.5 Use of Vacuum Gauges for Leak Detection

1.10.6 Penning or Ionization Gauge in Combination with Palladium Barrier; Hydrogen Test Gas

1.10.7 Halogen Diode Detector

1.10.8 Use of Partial Pressure Gauges

1.11 Ultra-High Vacuum Technology

1.11.1 Experimental Preliminaries for the Production of Ultra-High Vacuum

1.11.2 Pressure Measurement

1.11.3 The Production of Ultra-High Vacuum

1.11.4 Components

2 Vacuum Technology

2.1 Vacuum Accessories

2.1.1 Pipelines

2.1.2 Rigid Joints

2.1.3 Flexible Connections

2.1.4 Valves

2.1.5 Taps and Ground Joints

2.1.6 Transmissions

2.1.7 Sealing Rings (Gaskets)

2.2 High Vacuum Process Technology

2.3 Materials, Vapor Pressures, Boiling Points, Melting Points, Gas Permeability, etc.

2.3.1 Materials

2.3.2 Vapor Pressures, Melting and Boiling Points

2.3.3 Gas Permeation and Diffusion through Vitreous Silica and Glass

2.4 Gas Desorption and Gettering

2.4.1 Gas Desorption of Solids

2.4.2 Gas Desorption of Liquids with High Boiling Point

2.4.3 Sorption of Gas by Getters

2.4.4 Evaporation, Condensation, Sublimation

2.5 Applications

Bibliography

Index