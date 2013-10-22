Lexical Ambiguity Resolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080510132

Lexical Ambiguity Resolution

1st Edition

Perspective from Psycholinguistics, Neuropsychology and Artificial Intelligence

Editors: Steven Small Garrison Cottrell Michael Tanenhaus
eBook ISBN: 9780080510132
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 518
Description

The most frequently used words in English are highly ambiguous; for example, Webster's Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary lists 94 meanings for the word "run" as a verb alone. Yet people rarely notice this ambiguity. Solving this puzzle has commanded the efforts of cognitive scientists for many years. The solution most often identified is "context": we use the context of utterance to determine the proper meanings of words and sentences. The problem then becomes specifying the nature of context and how it interacts with the rest of an understanding system. The difficulty becomes especially apparent in the attempt to write a computer program to understand natural language. Lexical ambiguity resolution (LAR), then, is one of the central problems in natural language and computational semantics research.

A collection of the best research on LAR available, this volume offers eighteen original papers by leading scientists. Part I, Computer Models, describes nine attempts to discover the processes necessary for disambiguation by implementing programs to do the job. Part II, Empirical Studies, goes into the laboratory setting to examine the nature of the human disambiguation mechanism and the structure of ambiguity itself.

A primary goal of this volume is to propose a cognitive science perspective arising out of the conjunction of work and approaches from neuropsychology, psycholinguistics, and artificial intelligence--thereby encouraging a closer cooperation and collaboration among these fields.

Lexical Ambiguity Resolution is a valuable and accessible source book for students and cognitive scientists in AI, psycholinguistics, neuropsychology, or theoretical linguistics.

Table of Contents

Lexical Ambiguity: Perspectives From Psycholinguistics Neuropsychology & Artificial Intelligence
Edited by Steven L. Small, Garrison W. Cottrell, and Michael K. Tanenhaus
    Preface
    Part I: Computer Models
      1 Word Expert Parsing Revisited in a Cognitive Science Perspective, Geert Adriaens and Steven L. Small
      2 Lexical Ambiguity Resolution in a Deterministic Parser, Robert Milne
      3 Resolving Lexical Ambiguity Computationally with Spreading Activation and Polaroid Words, Graeme Hirst
      4 Are Vague Words Ambiguous? Steven L. Lytinen
      5 Disambiguation in a Lexically Based Sentence Understanding System, Domenico Parisi and Cristiano Castelfranchi
      6 An Account of Coherence, Semantic Relations, Metonymy, and Lexical Ambiguity Resolution, Dan Fass
      7 A Model of Lexical Access of Ambiguous Words, Garrison W. Cottrell
      8 Distributed Representations of Ambiguous Words and Their Resolution in a Connectionist Network, Alan H. Kawamoto
      9 Process Synchronization, Lexical Ambiguity Resolution, and Aphasia, Helen Gigley

    Part II: Empirical Studies
      10 Implications of Lexical Ambiguity Resolution for Word Recognition and Comprehension, Greg B. Simpson and Curt Burgess
      11 Lexical Processing and Ambiguity Resolution: An Autonomous Process in an Interactive Box, P. A. Prather and David A. Swinney
      12 Is Multiple Access an Artifact of Backward Priming? Michael K. Tanenhaus, Curt Burgess, and Mark Seidenberg
      13 Sentential Context and Lexical Access, Patrizia Tabossi
      14 The Verb Mutability Effect: Studies of the Combinatorial Semantics of Nouns and Verbs, Dedre Gentner and Ilene M. France
      15 (Almost) Never Letting Go: Inference Retention during Text Understanding, Jennifer K. Holbrook, Kurt P. Eiselt, Richard H. Granger, Jr., and Edward H. Matthei
      16 Neuropsychology of lexical Ambiguity Resolution: The Contribution of Divided Visual Field Studies, Curt Burgess and Greg B. Simpson
      17 Tracking the Time Course of Meaning Activation, Cyma Van Petten and Marta Kutas
      18 Cognitive Topology and Lexical Networks, Claudia Brugman and George Lakoff
    Index

