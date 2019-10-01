Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing

Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice

1. Professional Nursing

2. Health Equity and Culturally Competent Care

3. Health History and Physical Examination

4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching

5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults

Section Two – Problems Related to Comfort and Coping

6. Stress Management

7. Sleep and Sleep Disorders

8. Pain

9. Palliative and End-of-Life Care

10. Substance Use Disorders

Section Three – Problems Related to Homeostasis and Protection

11. Inflammation and Healing

12. Genetics

13. Immune Responses and Transplantation

14. Infection

15. Cancer

16. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

Section Four – Perioperative Care

17. Management: Preoperative Care

18. Management: Intraoperative Care

19. Management: Postoperative Care

Section Five – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input

20. Assessment and Management: Visual Problems

21. Assessment and Management: Auditory Problems

22. Assessment: Integumentary System

23. Management: Integumentary Problems

24. Management: Burns

Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation

25. Assessment: Respiratory System

26. Management: Upper Respiratory Problems

27. Management: Lower Respiratory Problems

28. Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport

29. Assessment: Hematologic System

30. Management: Hematologic Problems

Section Eight – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion

31. Assessment: Cardiovascular System

32. Management: Hypertension

33. Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome

34. Management: Heart Failure

35. Management: Dysrhythmias

36. Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders

37. Management: Vascular Disorders

Section Nine – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination

38. Assessment: Gastrointestinal System

39. Management: Nutritional Problems

40. Management: Obesity

41. Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems

42. Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems

43. Management: Liver, Biliary Tract, Pancreas

Section Ten – Problems of Urinary Function

44. Assessment: Urinary System

45. Management: Renal and Urologic Problems

46. Management: Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease

Section Eleven – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms

47. Assessment: Endocrine System

48. Management: Diabetes Mellitus

49. Management: Endocrine Problems

50. Assessment: Reproductive System

51. Management: Breast Disorders

52. Management: Sexually Transmitted Infections

53. Management: Female Reproductive Problems

54. Management: Male Reproductive Problems

Section Twelve – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination

55. Assessment: Nervous System

56. Management: Acute Intracranial Problems

57. Management: Stroke

58. Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems

59. Management: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

60. Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems

61. Assessment: Musculoskeletal System

62. Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery

63. Management: Musculoskeletal Problems

64. Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases

Section Thirteen – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings

65. Management: Critical Care

66. Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

67. Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

68. Management: Emergency Care Situations

Appendixes

A: Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers

B: Nursing Diagnosis

C: Laboratory Reference Intervals

Glossary

Index

