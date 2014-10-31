Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541770, 9780729583930

Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing

4th Edition

Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems

Authors: Diane Brown Helen Edwards Thomas Buckley
eBook ISBN: 9780729583930
eBook ISBN: 9780729582209
Hardcover ISBN: 9780729541770
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2014
Page Count: 1896
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Perfect for:

  • • Undergraduate Nursing Students
  • • Postgraduate Specialist Nursing Pathways (Advanced Medical Surgical Nursing)
  • • TAFE Bachelor of Nursing Program

Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems, 4th Edition is the most comprehensive go-to reference for essential information about all aspects of professional nursing care of patients.

Using the nursing process as a framework for practice, the fourth edition has been extensively revised to reflect the rapid changing nature of nursing practice and the increasing focus on key nursing care priorities.

Building on the strengths of the third Australian and New Zealand edition and incorporating relevant global nursing research and practice from the prominent US title Medical–Surgical Nursing, 9Th Edition, Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing, 4th Edition is an essential resource for students seeking to understand the role of the professional nurse in the contemporary health environment.

Key Features

  • 49 expert contributors from Australia and New Zealand
  • Current research data and Australian and New Zealand statistics
  • Focus on evidence-based practice
  • Review questions and clinical reasoning exercises
  • Evolve Resources for instructor and student, including quick quiz’s, test banks, review questions, image gallery and videos.

Details

No. of pages:
1896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729583930
eBook ISBN:
9780729582209
Hardcover ISBN:
9780729541770

About the Author

Diane Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Nursing, Graduate School of Health Practice, Charles Darwin University, (formerly UTS), Australia

Helen Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Head, School of Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, QLD, Australia

Thomas Buckley

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer/ Co-ordinator Master of Nursing (Clinical Nursing & Nurse Practitioner), Sydney Nursing School, The University of Sydney; Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Health and Human Sciences, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.