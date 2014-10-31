Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing
4th Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Description
Perfect for:
- • Undergraduate Nursing Students
- • Postgraduate Specialist Nursing Pathways (Advanced Medical Surgical Nursing)
- • TAFE Bachelor of Nursing Program
Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems, 4th Edition is the most comprehensive go-to reference for essential information about all aspects of professional nursing care of patients.
Using the nursing process as a framework for practice, the fourth edition has been extensively revised to reflect the rapid changing nature of nursing practice and the increasing focus on key nursing care priorities.
Building on the strengths of the third Australian and New Zealand edition and incorporating relevant global nursing research and practice from the prominent US title Medical–Surgical Nursing, 9Th Edition, Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing, 4th Edition is an essential resource for students seeking to understand the role of the professional nurse in the contemporary health environment.
Key Features
- 49 expert contributors from Australia and New Zealand
- Current research data and Australian and New Zealand statistics
- Focus on evidence-based practice
- Review questions and clinical reasoning exercises
- Evolve Resources for instructor and student, including quick quiz’s, test banks, review questions, image gallery and videos.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583930
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582209
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780729541770
About the Author
Diane Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Nursing, Graduate School of Health Practice, Charles Darwin University, (formerly UTS), Australia
Helen Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head, School of Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, QLD, Australia
Thomas Buckley
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/ Co-ordinator Master of Nursing (Clinical Nursing & Nurse Practitioner), Sydney Nursing School, The University of Sydney; Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Health and Human Sciences, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia