Lewis's Medical Surgical Nursing
3rd Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Description
A fully-revised new edition of Australia and New Zealand’s most highly esteemed medical-surgical nursing text.
The thoroughly revised third edition of Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing builds on the respected quality content of its previous editions.
Authored by Di Brown and Helen Edwards with contributions from an impressive pedigree of leading academics and clinical experts, this latest edition cements Lewis’s position as the region’s premier medical-surgical nursing textbook.
Fully updated, this hardback nursing text reflects recent changes in clinical nursing practice in Australia and New Zealand. Its local focus is strengthened by up-to-date research, data, policies, procedures and guidelines with an emphasis on current issues.
All text in Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing is underpinned by evidence-based practice with an emphasis on the pathophysiological mechanisms of disease.
Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing 3e provides nurses in Australia and New Zealand with clear and concise guidance on the assessment and management of conditions.
The content is arranged by body systems and addresses myriad conditions relevant to medical-surgical nursing, including respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, cancer, gastrointestinal problems, renal and urological problems, reproductive problems, movement and coordination and emergency care.
Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing 3e by Brown and Edwards is accompanied by an impressive suite of resources for instructors and students including a test bank, image banks and PowerPoint slides available on Elsevier’s Evolve website.
Also available for purchase separately are companion publications Simulation Learning System for Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing (9780729541060 AU $89.95) ANZ adaptation by Karen Wotton & Mark Neill and Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing 2e (9780729539968 AU $ 49.95) by Gayle McKenzie and Tanya Porter together form a highly comprehensive learning package.
Key Features
• Learning Objectives
• Key Terms
• Each section is organised into two themes:
Assessment and Management
• Assessment chapters focus on the body systems; outlining anatomy and physiology, health history and physical assessment skills
• Management chapters focus on pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, collaborative care and nursing management of disease and disorders
• Features boxes include:
o Nursing Research
o Evidence Based Practice
o Clinical Practice
o Health Promotion
o Complementary and Alternative therapies
o Health Disparities
• Tables featuring the most up-to-date data for ANZ
• Boxed information across a range of nursing care issues
• Nursing care plans
• Case studies accompanied by critical thinking questions
• Multiple choice review questions at the end of each chapter
• Extensive References and Online Resources listed at the end of each chapter for further research
• Evolve and resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2080
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2012
- Published:
- 21st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729541237
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579957
About the Author
Diane Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Nursing, Graduate School of Health Practice, Charles Darwin University, (formerly UTS), Australia
Helen Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head, School of Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, QLD, Australia