A fully-revised new edition of Australia and New Zealand’s most highly esteemed medical-surgical nursing text.



The thoroughly revised third edition of Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing builds on the respected quality content of its previous editions.



Authored by Di Brown and Helen Edwards with contributions from an impressive pedigree of leading academics and clinical experts, this latest edition cements Lewis’s position as the region’s premier medical-surgical nursing textbook.



Fully updated, this hardback nursing text reflects recent changes in clinical nursing practice in Australia and New Zealand. Its local focus is strengthened by up-to-date research, data, policies, procedures and guidelines with an emphasis on current issues.



All text in Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing is underpinned by evidence-based practice with an emphasis on the pathophysiological mechanisms of disease.



Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing 3e provides nurses in Australia and New Zealand with clear and concise guidance on the assessment and management of conditions.



The content is arranged by body systems and addresses myriad conditions relevant to medical-surgical nursing, including respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, cancer, gastrointestinal problems, renal and urological problems, reproductive problems, movement and coordination and emergency care.



Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing 3e by Brown and Edwards is accompanied by an impressive suite of resources for instructors and students including a test bank, image banks and PowerPoint slides available on Elsevier’s Evolve website.

Also available for purchase separately are companion publications Simulation Learning System for Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing (9780729541060 AU $89.95) ANZ adaptation by Karen Wotton & Mark Neill and Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing 2e (9780729539968 AU $ 49.95) by Gayle McKenzie and Tanya Porter together form a highly comprehensive learning package.





