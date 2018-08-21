Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing, Third South Asia Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131253311, 9788131253328

Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing, Third South Asia Edition

3rd Edition

Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems

Editors: Chintamani Mrinalini Mani
Paperback ISBN: 9788131253311
eBook ISBN: 9788131253328
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 21st August 2018
Page Count: 2000
Description

The South Asia adaptation of Lewis’s Medical-Surgical Nursing has got the original content modified to suit the MSN curricula of South Asian countries. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts/faculty members.

Key Features

  • Unmatched Pedagogical Structure: 10 different types of tables and 10 different types of boxes run across the chapters to perfect the coverage on every topic. The book contains more than 700 tables and boxes in all, in addition to 63 accurate, precise, point wise nursing care plans.

  • Profusely Illustrated Content: More than 800 multicolor, self-explanatory illustrations, flowcharts, and concept maps to illustrate the key concepts.

  • Practical Application: Case studies followed by questions to help you put your learning to practical use.

  • Be Ready for Exams: Only book to have exam-oriented questions selected from previous years’ exam papers, along with NCLEX questions to help students prepare for NCLEX.
  • Online teaching and learning resources available on MedEnact.com

    • 41 Lesson Plans

    • 43 PowerPoint Presentations

    • 36 Nursing Care Plans

Table of Contents

VOLUME – I

Section 1. Concepts in Nursing Practice

1 Professional Nursing Practice

2 Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care

3 Health History and Physical Examination

4 Patient and Caregiver Teaching

5 Concept of Disease and Older Adults

6 Complementary and Alternative Therapies

7 Pain

8 Palliative Care at End of Life

Section 2. Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease

9 Inflammation and Wound Healing

10 Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation

11 Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

12 Cancer

13 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

Section 3. Perioperative Care

14 Preoperative Care

15 Intraoperative Care

16 Postoperative Care

Section 4. Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input

17 Assessment of Visual and Auditory Systems

18 Visual and Auditory Problems

19 Assessment of Integumentary System

20 Integumentary Problems

21 Burns

Section 5. Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation

22 Assessment of Respiratory System

23 Upper Respiratory Problems

24 Lower Respiratory Problems

25 Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Section 6. Problems of Oxygenation: Transport

26 Assessment of Hematologic System

27 Hematologic Problems

Section 7. Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion

28 Assessment of Cardiovascular System

29 Hypertension

30 Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome

31 Heart Failure

32 Dysrhythmias

33 Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders

34 Vascular Disorders

Appendixes

Glossary

Index

VOLUME - II

Section 8. Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination

35 Assessment of Gastrointestinal System

36 Nutritional Problems

37 Obesity

38 Upper Gastrointestinal Problems

39 Lower Gastrointestinal Problems

40 Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems

Section 9. Problems of Urinary Function

41 Assessment of Urinary System

42 Renal and Urologic Problems

43 Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease

Section 10. Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms

44 Assessment of Endocrine System

45 Diabetes Mellitus

46 Endocrine Problems

47 Assessment of Reproductive System

48 Breast Disorders

49 Sexually Transmitted Infections

50 Female Reproductive and Genital Problems

51 Male Reproductive and Genital Problems

Section 11. Problems Related to Movement and Coordination

52 Assessment of Nervous System

53 Acute Intracranial Problems

54 Stroke

55 Chronic Neurologic Problems

56 Dementia and Delirium

57 Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Problems

58 Assessment of Musculoskeletal System

59 Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery

60 Musculoskeletal Problems

61 Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases

Section 12. Nursing Care in Critical Care Settings

62 Critical Care

63 Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

64 Acute Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

65 Emergency and Disaster Nursing

Appendixes

Glossary

Index

No. of pages:
2000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131253311
eBook ISBN:
9788131253328

About the Editor

Mrinalini Mani

