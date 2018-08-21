Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing, Third South Asia Edition
3rd Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
The South Asia adaptation of Lewis’s Medical-Surgical Nursing has got the original content modified to suit the MSN curricula of South Asian countries. The content quality and suitability to the South Asian curricula has been validated by renowned experts/faculty members.
- Unmatched Pedagogical Structure: 10 different types of tables and 10 different types of boxes run across the chapters to perfect the coverage on every topic. The book contains more than 700 tables and boxes in all, in addition to 63 accurate, precise, point wise nursing care plans.
- Profusely Illustrated Content: More than 800 multicolor, self-explanatory illustrations, flowcharts, and concept maps to illustrate the key concepts.
- Practical Application: Case studies followed by questions to help you put your learning to practical use.
- Be Ready for Exams: Only book to have exam-oriented questions selected from previous years’ exam papers, along with NCLEX questions to help students prepare for NCLEX.
- Online teaching and learning resources available on MedEnact.com
- 41 Lesson Plans
- 43 PowerPoint Presentations
- 36 Nursing Care Plans
Table of Contents
VOLUME – I
Section 1. Concepts in Nursing Practice
1 Professional Nursing Practice
2 Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care
3 Health History and Physical Examination
4 Patient and Caregiver Teaching
5 Concept of Disease and Older Adults
6 Complementary and Alternative Therapies
7 Pain
8 Palliative Care at End of Life
Section 2. Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease
9 Inflammation and Wound Healing
10 Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation
11 Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
12 Cancer
13 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
Section 3. Perioperative Care
14 Preoperative Care
15 Intraoperative Care
16 Postoperative Care
Section 4. Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
17 Assessment of Visual and Auditory Systems
18 Visual and Auditory Problems
19 Assessment of Integumentary System
20 Integumentary Problems
21 Burns
Section 5. Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
22 Assessment of Respiratory System
23 Upper Respiratory Problems
24 Lower Respiratory Problems
25 Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
Section 6. Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
26 Assessment of Hematologic System
27 Hematologic Problems
Section 7. Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
28 Assessment of Cardiovascular System
29 Hypertension
30 Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
31 Heart Failure
32 Dysrhythmias
33 Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders
34 Vascular Disorders
Appendixes
Glossary
Index
VOLUME - II
Section 8. Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
35 Assessment of Gastrointestinal System
36 Nutritional Problems
37 Obesity
38 Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
39 Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
40 Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems
Section 9. Problems of Urinary Function
41 Assessment of Urinary System
42 Renal and Urologic Problems
43 Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section 10. Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
44 Assessment of Endocrine System
45 Diabetes Mellitus
46 Endocrine Problems
47 Assessment of Reproductive System
48 Breast Disorders
49 Sexually Transmitted Infections
50 Female Reproductive and Genital Problems
51 Male Reproductive and Genital Problems
Section 11. Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
52 Assessment of Nervous System
53 Acute Intracranial Problems
54 Stroke
55 Chronic Neurologic Problems
56 Dementia and Delirium
57 Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Problems
58 Assessment of Musculoskeletal System
59 Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
60 Musculoskeletal Problems
61 Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
Section 12. Nursing Care in Critical Care Settings
62 Critical Care
63 Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
64 Acute Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
65 Emergency and Disaster Nursing
Appendixes
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 2000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 21st August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131253311
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131253328