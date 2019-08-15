Lewis's Medical-Surgical Nursing 2 Vol Set
5th Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Description
Lewis’s Medical–Surgical Nursing ANZ 5th edition continues as the most comprehensive, go-to reference for developing the core aspects of professional nursing care in Australia and New Zealand.
With a clear framework of person-centred care, critical thinking, clinical reasoning and evidence-based practice underpinning the assessment and management of adults with complex, acute and chronic healthcare issues, the 5th edition provides nursing students with the foundations for developing expert clinical practice.
Thoroughly revised, the new edition responds to key health priorities, providing an innovative approach to addressing Indigenous health in Australia and New Zealand. Greater emphasis is also given to the issues of: self-care; examination of the nurse’s role within an interprofessional team; and management of the deteriorating patient, to reflect the changing nature of nursing practice in the contemporary healthcare environment.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Concepts in nursing practice
1 The importance of nursing
2 Patient safety and clinical reasoning: Thinking like a nurse
3 NEW Stress and Stress Management
4 Health disparities and cultural care
5 NEW Indigenous health
6 Pain management
7 Palliative care
8 Substance use and dependency
9 Rural and remote area nursing
SECTION 2 Pathophysiological mechanisms of disease
10 Nursing management: Inflammation and wound healing
11 Genetics and genomics
12 Altered immune responses and transplantation
13 Nursing management: Infection and human immunodeficiency virus infection
14 Cancer
15 Nursing management: Fluid, electrolyte and acid–base imbalances
SECTION 3 Perioperative care
16 Nursing management: Preoperative care
17 Nursing management: Intraoperative care
18 Nursing management: Postoperative care
SECTION 4 Problems related to altered sensory input
19 Nursing assessment: Visual and auditory systems
20 Nursing management: Visual and auditory problems
21 Nursing assessment: Integumentary system
22 Nursing management: Integumentary problems
23 Nursing management: Burns
SECTION 5 Problems of oxygenation: Ventilation
24 Nursing assessment: Respiratory system
25 Nursing management: Upper respiratory problems
26 Nursing management: Lower respiratory problems
27 Nursing management: Obstructive pulmonary diseases
SECTION 6 Problems of oxygenation: Transport
28 Nursing assessment: Haematological system
29 Nursing management: Haematological problems
SECTION 7 Problems of oxygenation: Perfusion
30 Nursing assessment: Cardiovascular system
31 Nursing management: Hypertension
32 Nursing management: Coronary artery disease and acute coronary syndrome
33 Nursing management: Heart failure
34 Nursing management: ECG monitoring and arrhythmias
35 Nursing management: Inflammatory and structural heart disorders
36 Nursing management: Vascular disorders
Volume 2 (in paperback format)
SECTION 8 Problems of ingestion, digestion, absorption and elimination
37 Nursing assessment: Gastrointestinal system
38 Nursing management: Nutritional problems
39 Nursing management: Obesity
40 Nursing management: Upper gastrointestinal problems
41 Nursing management: Lower gastrointestinal problems
42 Nursing management: Liver, pancreas and biliary tract problems
SECTION 9 Problems of urinary function
43 Nursing assessment: Urinary system
44 Nursing management: Renal and urological problems
45 Nursing management: Acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease
SECTION 10 Problems related to regulatory and reproductive mechanisms
46 Nursing assessment: Endocrine system
47 Nursing management: Diabetes mellitus
48 Nursing management: Endocrine problems
49 Nursing assessment: Reproductive system
50 Nursing management: Breast disorders
51 Nursing management: Sexually transmitted infections
52 Nursing management: Female reproductive problems
53 Nursing management: Male reproductive problems
SECTION 11 Problems related to movement and coordination
54 Nursing assessment: Nervous system
55 Nursing management: Acute intracranial problems
56 Nursing management: The patient with a stroke
57 Nursing management: Chronic neurological problems
58 Nursing management: Delirium, depression and dementia
59 Nursing management: Peripheral nerve and spinal cord problems
60 Nursing assessment: Musculoskeletal system
61 Nursing management: Musculoskeletal trauma and orthopaedic surgery
62 Nursing management: Musculoskeletal problems
63 Nursing management: Arthritis and connective tissue diseases
SECTION 12 Nursing care in specialised settings
64 Nursing management: Critical care environment
65 Nursing management: Shock, systemic inflammatory response syndrome and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome
66 Nursing management: Respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome
67 Nursing management: Emergency care situations
68 Chronic illness and complex care
69 NEW Recognising and responding to the deteriorating patient
70 NEW Cardiopulmonary resuscitation: basic and advanced life support
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780729542937
About the Author
Diane Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Nursing, Graduate School of Health Practice, Charles Darwin University, (formerly UTS), Australia
Helen Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head, School of Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, QLD, Australia
Thomas Buckley
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/ Co-ordinator Master of Nursing (Clinical Nursing & Nurse Practitioner), Sydney Nursing School, The University of Sydney; Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Health and Human Sciences, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia