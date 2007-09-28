Levin and O'Neal's The Diabetic Foot with CD-ROM - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323041454, 9780323070782

Levin and O'Neal's The Diabetic Foot with CD-ROM

7th Edition

Authors: John Bowker Michael Pfeifer
eBook ISBN: 9780323070782
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323041454
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th September 2007
Page Count: 648
Description

Fully updated, now in full color, this latest edition of Levin and O'Neal's The Diabetic Foot continues the work's proud tradition of providing the best diagnostic and management information for the challenging problems faced by patients with diabetic foot problems. With tips and pearls in every chapter, expansive color photographs, and its focus on team care, this classic reference is a must-have for anyone who cares for diabetic patients!

Key Features

  • Provide balanced, coordinated "team" care with multidisciplinary perspectives from diverse health professionals who care for diabetic patients with foot problems, including orthopedists, endocrinologists, vascular surgeons, podiatrists and wound care nurses.
  • Use the exclusive Tips and Pearls in every chapter for quick review.

Table of Contents

Section A: The Foundations of Diabetic Foot Management

1: Diabetes Mellitus: Old Assumptions and New Realities

2: Epidemiology of Foot Ulcers and Amputations in the Diabetic Foot

3: Neuropathic Problems of the Lower Extremities in Diabetic Patients

4: Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis in Diabetes Mellitus: New Aspects of Pathogenesis

5: Hemorheology: Principles and Concepts

6: The Biomechanics of the Foot in Diabetes Mellitus

7: Cutaneous Aspects of Diabetes Mellitus

8: Nutritional Issues in the Patient with Diabetes and Foot Ulcers

9: Pathogenesis and General Management of Foot Lesions in the Diabetic Patient

10: Diabetic Foot Problems and their Management Around the World

Section B: Evaluation Techniques and Nonsurgical Management

11: An Improved Method for Staging and Classification of Foot Lesions in the Diabetic Patient

12: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care: Assessment and Management

13: Total-Contact Casting in the Treatment of Neuropathic Ulcers

14: Alternative Weight Redistribution Methods in the Treatment of Neuropathic Ulcers

15: Imaging of the Diabetic Foot

16: Noninvasive Vascular Testing: Basis, Application, and Role in Evaluating Diabetic Peripheral Arterial Disease

17: Radiologic Intervention in Diabetic Peripheral Vascular Disease

18: Modulating Wound Healing in Diabetes

19: Adjunctive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in the Treatment of the Diabetic Foot Wound

20: Footwear for Injury Prevention: Correlation with Risk Category

21: Charcot Neuropathy of the Foot

22: Infectious Problems of the Foot in Diabetic Patients

Section C: Surgical Aspects

23: Surgical Pathology of the Foot and Clinicopathologic Correlations

24: Medical Management of the Diabetic Patients During the Perioperative Period

25: The Role of Vascular Surgery in the Diabetic Patient

26: Plastic Surgical Reconstruction of the Diabetic Foot

27: Charcot Neuropathy of the Foot: Surgical Aspects

28: Minor and Major Lower Limb Amputation in Person with Diabetes Mellitus

29: Rehabilitation of the Diabetic Amputee

Section D: Team Approach

30: Organizing an Education-Based Diabetic Foot Clinic

31: Lower Limb Self-Management Education

32: Role of the Wound Care Nurse

33: Role of the Podiatrist

34: Pedorthoic Care of the Diabetic Foot

35: Psychosocial and Psychological Aspects of Diabetic Foot Complications

36: Empowerment in Amputation Prevention

37: Improvements in Diabetic Foot Care with Clinical Information Systems

Section E: Medicolegal Aspects

38: Medicolegal Aspects of Care and Treatment of the Diabetic Foot

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070782
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323041454

About the Author

John Bowker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, University of Miami School of Medicine, Director, Diabetic Foot and Amputee Services, Jackson Memorial Medical Center, Miami, FL

Michael Pfeifer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief, Section of Endocrinology/Metabolism, Director, Diabetes and Obesity Center, Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University School of Medicine, Greenville, NC

