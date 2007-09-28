Levin and O'Neal's The Diabetic Foot with CD-ROM

Section A: The Foundations of Diabetic Foot Management



1: Diabetes Mellitus: Old Assumptions and New Realities



2: Epidemiology of Foot Ulcers and Amputations in the Diabetic Foot



3: Neuropathic Problems of the Lower Extremities in Diabetic Patients



4: Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis in Diabetes Mellitus: New Aspects of Pathogenesis



5: Hemorheology: Principles and Concepts



6: The Biomechanics of the Foot in Diabetes Mellitus



7: Cutaneous Aspects of Diabetes Mellitus



8: Nutritional Issues in the Patient with Diabetes and Foot Ulcers



9: Pathogenesis and General Management of Foot Lesions in the Diabetic Patient



10: Diabetic Foot Problems and their Management Around the World



Section B: Evaluation Techniques and Nonsurgical Management



11: An Improved Method for Staging and Classification of Foot Lesions in the Diabetic Patient



12: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care: Assessment and Management



13: Total-Contact Casting in the Treatment of Neuropathic Ulcers



14: Alternative Weight Redistribution Methods in the Treatment of Neuropathic Ulcers



15: Imaging of the Diabetic Foot



16: Noninvasive Vascular Testing: Basis, Application, and Role in Evaluating Diabetic Peripheral Arterial Disease



17: Radiologic Intervention in Diabetic Peripheral Vascular Disease



18: Modulating Wound Healing in Diabetes



19: Adjunctive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in the Treatment of the Diabetic Foot Wound



20: Footwear for Injury Prevention: Correlation with Risk Category



21: Charcot Neuropathy of the Foot



22: Infectious Problems of the Foot in Diabetic Patients



Section C: Surgical Aspects



23: Surgical Pathology of the Foot and Clinicopathologic Correlations



24: Medical Management of the Diabetic Patients During the Perioperative Period



25: The Role of Vascular Surgery in the Diabetic Patient



26: Plastic Surgical Reconstruction of the Diabetic Foot



27: Charcot Neuropathy of the Foot: Surgical Aspects



28: Minor and Major Lower Limb Amputation in Person with Diabetes Mellitus



29: Rehabilitation of the Diabetic Amputee



Section D: Team Approach



30: Organizing an Education-Based Diabetic Foot Clinic



31: Lower Limb Self-Management Education



32: Role of the Wound Care Nurse



33: Role of the Podiatrist



34: Pedorthoic Care of the Diabetic Foot



35: Psychosocial and Psychological Aspects of Diabetic Foot Complications



36: Empowerment in Amputation Prevention



37: Improvements in Diabetic Foot Care with Clinical Information Systems



Section E: Medicolegal Aspects



38: Medicolegal Aspects of Care and Treatment of the Diabetic Foot