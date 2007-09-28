Levin and O'Neal's The Diabetic Foot with CD-ROM
7th Edition
Description
Fully updated, now in full color, this latest edition of Levin and O'Neal's The Diabetic Foot continues the work's proud tradition of providing the best diagnostic and management information for the challenging problems faced by patients with diabetic foot problems. With tips and pearls in every chapter, expansive color photographs, and its focus on team care, this classic reference is a must-have for anyone who cares for diabetic patients!
Key Features
- Provide balanced, coordinated "team" care with multidisciplinary perspectives from diverse health professionals who care for diabetic patients with foot problems, including orthopedists, endocrinologists, vascular surgeons, podiatrists and wound care nurses.
- Use the exclusive Tips and Pearls in every chapter for quick review.
Table of Contents
Section A: The Foundations of Diabetic Foot Management
1: Diabetes Mellitus: Old Assumptions and New Realities
2: Epidemiology of Foot Ulcers and Amputations in the Diabetic Foot
3: Neuropathic Problems of the Lower Extremities in Diabetic Patients
4: Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis in Diabetes Mellitus: New Aspects of Pathogenesis
5: Hemorheology: Principles and Concepts
6: The Biomechanics of the Foot in Diabetes Mellitus
7: Cutaneous Aspects of Diabetes Mellitus
8: Nutritional Issues in the Patient with Diabetes and Foot Ulcers
9: Pathogenesis and General Management of Foot Lesions in the Diabetic Patient
10: Diabetic Foot Problems and their Management Around the World
Section B: Evaluation Techniques and Nonsurgical Management
11: An Improved Method for Staging and Classification of Foot Lesions in the Diabetic Patient
12: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care: Assessment and Management
13: Total-Contact Casting in the Treatment of Neuropathic Ulcers
14: Alternative Weight Redistribution Methods in the Treatment of Neuropathic Ulcers
15: Imaging of the Diabetic Foot
16: Noninvasive Vascular Testing: Basis, Application, and Role in Evaluating Diabetic Peripheral Arterial Disease
17: Radiologic Intervention in Diabetic Peripheral Vascular Disease
18: Modulating Wound Healing in Diabetes
19: Adjunctive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in the Treatment of the Diabetic Foot Wound
20: Footwear for Injury Prevention: Correlation with Risk Category
21: Charcot Neuropathy of the Foot
22: Infectious Problems of the Foot in Diabetic Patients
Section C: Surgical Aspects
23: Surgical Pathology of the Foot and Clinicopathologic Correlations
24: Medical Management of the Diabetic Patients During the Perioperative Period
25: The Role of Vascular Surgery in the Diabetic Patient
26: Plastic Surgical Reconstruction of the Diabetic Foot
27: Charcot Neuropathy of the Foot: Surgical Aspects
28: Minor and Major Lower Limb Amputation in Person with Diabetes Mellitus
29: Rehabilitation of the Diabetic Amputee
Section D: Team Approach
30: Organizing an Education-Based Diabetic Foot Clinic
31: Lower Limb Self-Management Education
32: Role of the Wound Care Nurse
33: Role of the Podiatrist
34: Pedorthoic Care of the Diabetic Foot
35: Psychosocial and Psychological Aspects of Diabetic Foot Complications
36: Empowerment in Amputation Prevention
37: Improvements in Diabetic Foot Care with Clinical Information Systems
Section E: Medicolegal Aspects
38: Medicolegal Aspects of Care and Treatment of the Diabetic Foot
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 28th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323041454
About the Author
John Bowker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, University of Miami School of Medicine, Director, Diabetic Foot and Amputee Services, Jackson Memorial Medical Center, Miami, FL
Michael Pfeifer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief, Section of Endocrinology/Metabolism, Director, Diabetes and Obesity Center, Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University School of Medicine, Greenville, NC