Lessons in Library Leadership - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005651, 9780081005699

Lessons in Library Leadership

1st Edition

A Primer for Library Managers and Unit Leaders

Authors: Corey Halaychik
eBook ISBN: 9780081005699
Paperback ISBN: 9780081005651
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 7th April 2016
Page Count: 270
Description

Lessons in Library Leadership: A Primer for Library Managers and Unit Leaders takes on the topic of management positions within libraries and how many of them are filled by candidates with no formalized training. This lack of preparation often leads to added stress as they scramble to learn how to lead, to formulate departmental goals, to conduct effective assessment, to think and plan strategically, to counsel employees, and much more.

This book will serve equally as a primer for librarians new to management and those needing a refresher in basic management concepts. Seasoned managers may also look to this guide as a quick reference resource covering multiple management subjects. The contents of the monograph include basic concepts, real word examples/case studies, and bibliographic information for further management skill development.

Key Features

  • Ideal for both new and currently practicing library managers and leaders
  • Written from a librarian’s point of view
  • Includes examples directly related to libraries
  • Combines theory and real-world examples in new and innovative ways

Readership

Librarians new to management positions and those looking for an inclusive management guide.

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • List of Figures
  • List of Tables
  • About the Author
  • Foreword
  • Chapter 1. Leadership Theories
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • Great Man Theory
    • Trait Theory
    • Behavioral Theory
    • Contingency Theory
    • Transactional Theory
    • Transformational Theory
    • Chapter conclusion
    • References
    • Suggested Readings
  • Chapter 2. Leadership Styles
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • Leadership Style Quiz
    • Autocratic Leadership Style
    • Participative Leadership Style
    • Delegative Leadership Style
    • Situational Leadership Style
    • Chapter conclusion
    • Case Study—Leadership Style Comparisons
    • Reference
    • Suggested Readings
  • Chapter 3. Relationships
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • Team Building
    • Respectful Workplace
    • Communication, Coaching, and Counseling
    • Diversity
    • Chapter Conclusion
    • Case Study—Building a Team
    • Results
    • References
    • Suggested Readings
  • Chapter 4. Planning
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • Types of Plans
    • Goals and Objectives
    • Budgets
    • Chapter Conclusion
    • Sample Strategic Plan: Cotter Library
    • Cotter Library Collections Division Tactical Plan
    • Cotter Library Collections Division: Electronic Resources Unit Operational Plan
    • Reference
    • Suggested Readings
  • Chapter 5. Assessment
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • SWOT and PEST Analyses
    • Lean and Six Sigma
    • 5 Whys and Fishbone Diagram
    • CATWOE and VMOST
    • Chapter Conclusion
    • Case Study—Workflows
    • References
    • Suggested Readings
  • Chapter 6. Decision-Making and Problem Solving
    • Abstract
    • Introduction
    • Decision-Making
    • Time Management
    • Dealing With Change
    • Delegation Skills
    • Chapter Conclusion
    • Case Study—Task Management and Delegation
    • References
    • Suggested Readings
  • Afterword
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081005699
Paperback ISBN:
9780081005651

About the Author

Corey Halaychik

Corey S. Halaychik is Assistant Professor and Electronic Resources Specialist for The University of Tennessee Knoxville. He has held previous positions in reference and access services units in both public and academic libraries; including serving as Chair of the Department of Library Services at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, MO. He has an MLIS from Florida State University and a MS in Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Electronic Resources Specialist, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, USA

