Lessons in Immunity
1st Edition
From Single-cell Organisms to Mammals
Description
Lessons in Immunity: From Single-cell Organisms to Mammals stems from the activity of the Italian Association of Developmental and Comparative Immunobiology (IADCI), represented by the editors. This book is presented as a series of short overviews that report on the current state of various relevant fields of immunobiology from an evolutionary perspective. The overviews are written by authors directly involved in the research, and most are members of the IADCI or have otherwise been involved in the related research for their respective overview. This publication offers scientists and teachers an easy and updated reference tool.
Key Features
- Provides simple and updated reviews on the immunobiology of a wide spectrum of organisms, considered in an evolutionary context
- Focuses on both cells and humoral components of a variety of non-classical model organisms
- Offers in a single volume many contributions which can help with understanding the evolution of immune responses and the main adaptations in animal phyla
- Presents a valuable holistic cross-sectional approach for teaching immunology and its applications
Readership
The book is primarily intended for scientists/ university teachers and researchers in comparative (invertebrate and vertebrate) immunobiology. In addition, it offers an evolutionary approach which is a novelty also for teachers and students of medical schools.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Ciliate Pheromones: Primordial Self-/Nonself-Recognition Signals
- Introduction
- Pheromone Identification
- Pheromone Structures
- Pheromone Activity
- Pheromone Structure–Function Relationships with Other Signaling Proteins
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Cell Death Pathways in an Unconventional Invertebrate Model
- Introduction
- Signaling Pathways in Apoptotic Cell Death of the IPLB-LdFB Insect Cell Line
- Autophagy-Mediated Cell Death in IPLB-LdFB
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Immunotoxicology Approaches in Ecotoxicology: Lessons From Mollusks
- Mollusk Hemocytes: Types and Functions
- Interaction Between Hemocytes and Toxicants: The Immunomarker Approach
- Mollusk Immunomarkers: The Role of Confounding Factors
- Chapter 4. New Aspects of Earthworm Innate Immunity: Novel Molecules and Old Proteins With Unexpected Functions
- Essentials of Earthworm Immunity: A Concise Introduction
- “Stars and Stripes” or Pattern Recognition in Earthworms
- Lysenin: A Multitasking Protein in Eisenia Earthworms
- Lysenin Meets Nanoparticles: Unexpected Rise of a New Function
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 5. Neuroprotection and Immunity in the Medicinal Leech Hirudo medicinalis: What About Microglia?
- The Medicinal Leech Central Nervous System
- Microglia as Brain Immune Cells
- Immune Response Against Pathogens
- Microglia Recruitment
- Neuroinflammatory Markers
- Toward Nerve Repair: Microglia/Neurons Crosstalk into the Spotlight
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Specificity of Innate Immunity in Bivalves: A Lesson From Bacteria
- Innate Immunity in Bivalves: Diversity and Complexity
- Bivalves and Marine Bacteria
- Immune Recognition
- Immune Signaling
- Immune Effectors
- Specificity of the Immune Response to Pathogenic Vibrios: Role of Surface Interactions and Serum-Soluble Components
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Immune-Related Signaling in Mussel and Bivalves
- Premise
- Multiple Layers of Biological Signaling
- Immune Signaling and Related Cell Processes
- How Small RNAs Can Influence the Immune Host Response
- Perspectives
- Chapter 8. Crustacean Immunity: The Modulation of Stress Responses
- Sources of Stress
- Indicators of Stress
- Stress Responses Mediated by Neuropeptides
- Upstream Modulators Triggering CHHs
- The Crustacean Hyperglycemic Hormone Neuropeptides
- Perspectives
- Chapter 9. How Insects Combat Infections
- Characteristics of Insect Immune Response
- Interaction Between Insect Host and Pathogen
- Chapter 10. Aedes aegypti Immune Responses to Dengue Virus
- Introduction
- Transmission to Human Hosts: Vectors
- Dengue Virus in the Vector: Innate Immune Responses
- Mitigating Dengue: Control Measures
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11. Protective Responses in Invertebrates
- Background
- Mediators of Immune Responses
- Degree of Intercellular Reactive Oxygen Species Levels and Immune Responses
- Prophenol Oxidase System Activation
- Cellular Responses
- Emerging Concepts About New Players Involved in Protective Responses
- Chapter 12. Echinoderm Antimicrobial Peptides: The Ancient Arms of the Deuterostome Innate Immune System
- Introduction
- Echinoderm Immunity
- Antimicrobial Peptides
- Mode of Action
- Antimicrobial Peptides in Echinoderms
- Antimicrobial Biofilm Peptides in Echinoderms
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Inflammatory Response of the Ascidian Ciona intestinalis
- Introduction
- Self/Nonself Recognition
- Inflammatory Responses
- The Pharynx is Promptly Involved in the Inflammatory Reaction
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Cytotoxic Cells of Compound Ascidians
- Introduction
- Ascidian Circulation
- Hemocytes of Compound Ascidians
- Cytotoxic Cells
- Cytotoxicity
- Phenoloxidase
- Allorecognition and Inflammation
- Immunorecognition and Immunomodulation
- Future Perspectives: New Roles for Old Cells
- Chapter 15. Fish Transcriptomics
- Introduction
- Transcriptomics Analysis of Fish Leukocytes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 16. Developmental Biology of Teleost Lymphocytes
- Introduction
- T Cell Development
- B Cell Development
- Perspectives
- Chapter 17. Cathelicidins: An Ancient Family of Fish Antimicrobial Peptides
- The Presence of Cathelicidin in Bony Fish Genomes
- Structure of Cathelicidin Gene and Transcripts
- Conclusions
- Chapter 18. Evolution and Immune Function of Fish Lectins
- Introduction
- Fish Lectins
- The Lectin Repertoires in Fish: Genomic, Structural, and Functional Diversity
- Rhamnose-Binding Lectins
- Rhamnose-Binding Lectins in Fish: Biochemical and Molecular Features
- Rhamnose-Binding Lectin—Molecular Structure, Phylogeny, and Evolution
- Fucose-Binding Lectins
- Fish FTLs: Biochemical and Molecular Features
- F-Type Lectins—Phylogeny and Evolution
- Galectin Structure and Evolution
- C-Type Lectins
- Mannose-Binding Lectins in Fish
- Mannose-Binding Lectin Phylogeny and Evolution
- Chapter 19. Teleost Immunoglobulins
- Introduction
- Teleost IgM
- Teleost IgD
- Teleost IgT
- Teleost IgL Chain
- Conclusions
- Chapter 20. Immunity and Wound Healing: Regeneration or Repair?
- Introduction
- Injury-Induced Inflammation and Its Regulation During Tissue Repair in Diverse Model Organisms
- Inflammation is Not All Bad for Repair
- The Relationship Between Immune System Development and Regenerative Capacity
- Role of Lymphocytes in Repair Mechanisms
- Conclusion
- Chapter 21. Marine Mammal Immunity Toward Environmental Challenges
- Adaptation of Mammals to the Marine Environment
- Marine Mammals, Sentinels for the Health of the Ecosystem
- Immunotoxic Effects of Environmental Challenges
- Molecular Effects of Environmental Changes on Marine Mammal Immunity
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032534
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128032527
About the Editor
Loriano Ballarin
Loriano Ballarin is associate professor of Zoology at the Dept of Biology, University of Padova (Faculty of Science). He got his Master in Biological Sciences at the University of Pisa and the Licence in Biology of the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa in 1982. After some research experiences abroad (University of Zurich, CH; Glaxo, Ware, UK) and in Italy (Glaxo S.p.A., Verona) he got his PhD in Evolutionary Biology at the University of Padova in 1989. His main interest is to elucidate the role of hemocytes in immunobiology of marine invertebrates, with particular reference to ascidians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Padova, Italy
Matteo Cammarata
Matteo Cammarata is the author and co-author of more than 100 scientific paper published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and scientific books and has been an invited speaker at various international and national scientific conferences. His research interests are focused on the main mechanisms of the cell-mediated immune system and its evolution and even on vertebrate and invertebrate commercial species for transferability component of biotechnology achievements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technologies, University of Palermo, Italy
Reviews
"This book likely will delight readers in the field of evolutionary immunobiology. Its diverse and in-depth information is undoubtedly carefully crafted. Score: 87 - 3 Stars" --Doody's