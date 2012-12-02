Lens Design Fundamentals
1st Edition
Description
A large part of this book is devoted to a study of possible design procedures for various types of lens or mirror systems, with fully worked examples of each. The reader is urged to follow the logic of these examples and be sure that he understands what is happening, noticing particularly how each available degree of freedom is used to control one aberration. Not every type of lens has been considered, of course, but the design techniques illustrated here can readily be applied to the design of other more complex systems. It is assumed that the reader has access to a small computer to help with the ray tracing, otherwise he may find the computations so time-consuming that he is liable to lose track of what he is trying to accomplish.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students studying optics.
Table of Contents
The Work of the Lens Designer. Meridional Ray Tracing. Paraxial Rays and First-Order Optics. Chromatic Aberration. Spherical Aberration. Design of a Spherically Corrected Achromat. Oblique Pencils. Coma and the Sine Condition. Design of Aplanatic Objectives. The Oblique Aberrations. Lense in which Stop Position Is a Degree of Freedom. Symmetrical Double Anastigmats with Fixed Stop. Unsymmetrical Photographic Objectives. Mirror and Catadioptric Systems. Eyepiece Design. Automatic Lens Improvement Programs. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510095
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124086500
About the Author
Rudolf Kingslake
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA
Reviews
@qu:"...the best text on the subject of classical lens design....The specialist will learn much of value from [the] examples, while the novice will gain an appreciation for the reason that lens types take on the form they do....will likely be the last word on the subject of optical design for several years." @source:--PHYSICS TODAY @qu:"...will be useful to all new and aspiring lens designers. It should be studied by any designer, aspiring of not, who has not had the benefit of a formal course in optical design....The book is cogent and instructive....Kingslake has the wonderful ability to explain complex matters in a manner that makes them transparently simple." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE OPTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA