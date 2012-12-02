Lens Design Fundamentals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124086500, 9780080510095

Lens Design Fundamentals

1st Edition

Authors: Rudolf Kingslake
eBook ISBN: 9780080510095
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124086500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
116.00
98.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A large part of this book is devoted to a study of possible design procedures for various types of lens or mirror systems, with fully worked examples of each. The reader is urged to follow the logic of these examples and be sure that he understands what is happening, noticing particularly how each available degree of freedom is used to control one aberration. Not every type of lens has been considered, of course, but the design techniques illustrated here can readily be applied to the design of other more complex systems. It is assumed that the reader has access to a small computer to help with the ray tracing, otherwise he may find the computations so time-consuming that he is liable to lose track of what he is trying to accomplish.

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students studying optics.

Table of Contents

The Work of the Lens Designer. Meridional Ray Tracing. Paraxial Rays and First-Order Optics. Chromatic Aberration. Spherical Aberration. Design of a Spherically Corrected Achromat. Oblique Pencils. Coma and the Sine Condition. Design of Aplanatic Objectives. The Oblique Aberrations. Lense in which Stop Position Is a Degree of Freedom. Symmetrical Double Anastigmats with Fixed Stop. Unsymmetrical Photographic Objectives. Mirror and Catadioptric Systems. Eyepiece Design. Automatic Lens Improvement Programs. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080510095
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124086500

About the Author

Rudolf Kingslake

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Reviews

@qu:"...the best text on the subject of classical lens design....The specialist will learn much of value from [the] examples, while the novice will gain an appreciation for the reason that lens types take on the form they do....will likely be the last word on the subject of optical design for several years." @source:--PHYSICS TODAY @qu:"...will be useful to all new and aspiring lens designers. It should be studied by any designer, aspiring of not, who has not had the benefit of a formal course in optical design....The book is cogent and instructive....Kingslake has the wonderful ability to explain complex matters in a manner that makes them transparently simple." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE OPTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.