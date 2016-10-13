Length, Strength and Kinesio Tape
1st Edition
Muscle Testing and Taping Interventions
Description
Length, Strength and Kinesio Tape: Muscle Testing and Taping Interventions is an essential manual for musculoskeletal therapists seeking to develop competency in the treatment of select clinical conditions using the concepts and principles of the Kinesio Taping® Method.
Focusing on the identification and role of muscle structures, the manual presents length and strength tests covering 68 muscle groups and provides practitioners with a framework to use and reassess the application of Kinesio® Tape.
Endorsed by Kinesio Taping Association International, Length, Strength and Kinesio Tape: Muscle Testing and Taping Interventions is designed as a companion to Kinesio Taping® courses globally (KT1 and KT2).
Key Features:
- Overview of the Kinesio® method and how Kinesio Taping® works
- Highlights the anatomy of the muscle and structures prior to taping
- Step-by-step instructions to a range of Kinesio Taping® techniques, covering the neck, shoulder, elbow, wrist and thumb, trunk, pelvic girdle and hip, knee and ankle
- Initial assessment using length and strength/function testing and application of appropriate Kinesio Taping® intervention
- Assessment sheets provided for each key anatomical area
- Includes eBook version on VitalSource
Also available as a separate purchase:
A suite of 68 videos covering 8 major body areas with step-by-step instructions and clear demonstrations of the assessment and taping strategies for each technique.
- An ideal supplement to the text
- Excellent clinician refresher tool
- Useful when explaining treatment to client
To find out more about these videos, visit http://www.elsevierhealthonline.com.au/kinesiotape/
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction to Kinesio Taping and the role of muscles within the neuromyofascial-skeletal system
Chapter 2 - Kinesio Taping basics
Chapter 3 - Techniques for testing and taping the neck:
- Sternocleidomastoid (SCM)
- Scalenes
- Splenius capitis
- Splenius cervicis
- Levator scapula
- Upper trapezius
- Neck assessment sheet
- Bibliography
Chapter 4 - Techniques for testing and taping the shoulder:
- Upper trapezius
- Middle trapezius
- Lower trapezius
- Coracobrachialis
- Rhomboid
- Levator scapula
- Serratus anterior
- Posterior deltoid
- Middle deltoid
- Anterior deltoid
- Teres major
- Latissimus dorsi
- Supraspinatus
Chapter 5 - Techniques for testing and taping the elbow:
- Biceps brachii and brachialis
- Brachioradialis
- Triceps brachii
- Elbow assessment sheet
- Bibliography
Chapter 6 - Techniques for testing and taping the wrist and thumb
- Brachioradialis
- Pronator teres
- Flexor carpi radialis
- Flexor carpi ulnaris
- Extensor carpi radialis longus and brevis
- Pronator quadratus
- Extensor carpi ulnaris
- Supinator
- Wrist and thumb assessment sheet
- Bibliography
Chapter 7 - Techniques for testing and taping the trunk
- Latissimus dorsi
- Quadratus lumborum
- Erector spinae (iliocostalis lumborum)
- Erector spinae (iliocostalis thoracis)
- Multifidus (transversospinales group)
- Rectus abdominis
- Internal and external obliques
- Psoas major
- Transversus abdominis
- Trunk assessment sheet
- Bibliography
Chapter 8 - Techniques for testing and taping the pelvic girdle and hip
- Pectineus and adductor brevis
- Adductor longus
- Gracilis
- Adductor magnus
- Psoas major and minor
- Iliacus
- Tensor fasciae latae
- Gluteus medius and gluteus minimus
- Gluteus maximus
- Piriformis
- Quadratus femoris and obturator externus
- Gemellus superior, gemellus inferior and obturator internus
- Hip assessment sheet
- Bibliography
Chapter 9 - Techniques for testing and taping the knee
- Popliteus
- Rectus femoris
- Vastus lateralis
- Vastus medialis
- Sartorius
- Semitendinosus and semimembranosus
- Biceps femoris
- Gracilis
- Knee assessment sheet
- Bibliography |
Chapter 10 - Techniques for testing and taping the ankle
- Gastrocnemius
- Soleus
- Tibialis posterior
- Tibialis anterior
- Extensor digitorum
- Peroneus longus and peroneus brevis
- Ankle assessment sheet
- Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729584470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582292
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541930
About the Author
Thuy Bridges
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Physiotherapist and Director, PhysioWISE
Clint Bridges
Affiliations and Expertise
Practice Manager, PhysioWISE.