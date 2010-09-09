Leibel and Phillips Textbook of Radiation Oncology
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Stay on top of the latest scientific and therapeutic advances with the new edition of Leibel and Phillips Textbook of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Theodore L. Phillips, in collaboration with two new authors, Drs. Richard Hoppe and Mack Roach, offers a multidisciplinary look at the presentation of uniform treatment philosophies for cancer patients emphasizing the "treat for cure" philosophy. You can also explore the implementation of new imaging techniques to locate and treat tumors, new molecularly targeted therapies, and new types of treatment delivery.
Key Features
- Supplement your reading with online access to the complete contents of the book, a downloadable image library, and more at expertconsult.com.
- Gather step-by-step techniques for assessing and implementing radiotherapeutic options with this comprehensive, full-color, clinically oriented text.
- Review the basic principles behind the selection and application of radiation as a treatment modality, including radiobiology, radiation physics, immobilization and simulation, high dose rate, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737752
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416058977
About the Author
Richard Hoppe
Affiliations and Expertise
The Henry S. Kaplan-Harry Lebeson Professor in Cancer Biology Chair Department of Radiation Oncology Stanford University School of Medicine
Theodore Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, University of California, Davis, Sacramento, California
Mack Roach
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Radiation Oncology University of California, San Francisco