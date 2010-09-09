Leibel and Phillips Textbook of Radiation Oncology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416058977, 9781437737752

Leibel and Phillips Textbook of Radiation Oncology

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Richard Hoppe Theodore Phillips Mack Roach
eBook ISBN: 9781437737752
eBook ISBN: 9780323246958
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416058977
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th September 2010
Page Count: 1664
Description

Stay on top of the latest scientific and therapeutic advances with the new edition of Leibel and Phillips Textbook of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Theodore L. Phillips, in collaboration with two new authors, Drs. Richard Hoppe and Mack Roach, offers a multidisciplinary look at the presentation of uniform treatment philosophies for cancer patients emphasizing the "treat for cure" philosophy. You can also explore the implementation of new imaging techniques to locate and treat tumors, new molecularly targeted therapies, and new types of treatment delivery.

Key Features

  • Supplement your reading with online access to the complete contents of the book, a downloadable image library, and more at expertconsult.com.

  • Gather step-by-step techniques for assessing and implementing radiotherapeutic options with this comprehensive, full-color, clinically oriented text.

  • Review the basic principles behind the selection and application of radiation as a treatment modality, including radiobiology, radiation physics, immobilization and simulation, high dose rate, and more.

About the Author

Richard Hoppe

Affiliations and Expertise

The Henry S. Kaplan-Harry Lebeson Professor in Cancer Biology Chair Department of Radiation Oncology Stanford University School of Medicine

Theodore Phillips

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, University of California, Davis, Sacramento, California

Mack Roach

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Radiation Oncology University of California, San Francisco

