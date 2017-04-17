Lehne's Pharmacotherapeutics for Advanced Practice Providers
1st Edition
Description
Awarded second place in the 2017 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Adult Primary Care Category and a 2019 PROSE Award finalist. Get all of the pharmacotherapeutics principles and content you need to become a safe and effective prescriber with Lehne's Pharmacotherapeutics for Advanced Practice Providers. This new text is built on the same solid foundation of clearly explained, up-to-date, and clinically current content as the undergraduate-level Lehne’s Pharmacology for Nursing Care, yet carefully focuses on the specific principles and drug content needed by primary and acute care nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and clinical nurse specialists. Three introductory chapters provide foundational content in the areas of prescriptive authority, rational drug selection, prescription writing, and promoting positive outcomes of drug therapy. Core chapter content centers on the drugs that advanced practitioner prescribers will see most commonly in clinical practice. You’ll also notice a sharp focus on pharmacotherapeutic decision-making along with a number of prescriber-focused pedagogical aids — including Black Box Warnings — to reinforce the most important information and help you make optimal pharmacotherapeutic decisions.
Key Features
- Introductory chapters tailored to the specific needs of advanced practice prescribers cover topics such as prescriptive authority, rational drug selection and prescription writing, and promoting positive outcomes of drug therapy.
- Carefully focused pharmacotherapeutic content reflects the drugs most commonly seen and used by advanced practice prescribers, with emphasis not on the first drug discovered or developed in each class but on the agents most often used today. Primary care drugs are addressed first in each chapter as appropriate, followed by and acute care drugs.
- UNIQUE! Prescriber-focused pedagogical aids further reinforce the most important information for advanced practice prescribers. Black Box Warnings alert you to special warnings and precautions related to particular drugs.
- Integrated coverage of Canadian trade names appears throughout the text and is highlighted with a familiar maple-leaf icon.
- Integrated coverage of interprofessional collaboration addresses the growing global interest in interprofessional collaboration and incorporates opportunities for interprofessional collaborative practice throughout.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: INTRODUCTION
1. Prescriptive Authority
2. Rational Drug Selection and Prescription Writing
3. Promoting Positive Outcomes of Drug Therapy
UNIT II: BASIC PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY
4. Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Interactions
5. Adverse Drug Reactions and Medication Errors
6. Individual Variation in Drug Responses
UNIT III: DRUG THERAPY ACROSS THE LIFE SPAN
7. Drug Therapy During Pregnancy and Breast-Feeding
8. Drug Therapy in Pediatric Patients
9. Drug Therapy in Geriatric Patients
UNIT IV: PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS
10. Basic Principles of Neuropharmacology
11. Physiology of the Peripheral Nervous System
12. Muscarinic Agonists and Antagonists
13. Adrenergic Agonists
14. Adrenergic Antagonists
15. Indirect-Acting Antiadrenergic Agents
UNIT V: CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS
16. Introduction to Central Nervous System Pharmacology
17. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease
18. Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease
19. Drugs for Epilepsy
20. Drugs for Muscle Spasm and Spasticity
UNIT VI: DRUGS FOR PAIN
21. Local Anesthetics
22. Opioid Analgesics, Opioid Antagonists, and Nonopioid Centrally Acting Analgesics
23. Drugs for Headache
UNIT VII: PSYCHOTHERAPEUTIC DRUGS
24. Antipsychotic Agents and Their Use in Schizophrenia
25. Antidepressants
26. Drugs for Bipolar Disorder
27. Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs
28. Management of Anxiety Disorders
29. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
UNIT VIII: DRUG ABUSE
30. Drug Abuse I: Basic Considerations
31. Drug Abuse II: Alcohol
32. Drug Abuse III: Nicotine and Smoking
33. Drug Abuse IV: Major Drugs of Abuse Other Than Alcohol and Nicotine
UNIT IX: DRUGS THAT AFFECT THE HEART, BLOOD VESSELS, BLOOD, AND BLOOD VOLUME
34. Review of Hemodynamics
35. Diuretics
36. Drugs Acting on the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System
37. Calcium Channel Blockers
38. Vasodilators
39. Drugs for Hypertension
40. Drugs for Heart Failure
41. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
42. Prophylaxis of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: Drugs That Help Normalize Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels
43. Drugs for Angina Pectoris
44. Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, and Thrombolytic Drugs
45. Drugs for Deficiency Anemias
UNIT X: DRUGS FOR ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
46. Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus
47. Drugs for Thyroid Disorders
UNIT XI: WOMEN'S HEALTH
48. Estrogens and Progestins: Basic Pharmacology and Noncontraceptive Applications
49. Birth Control
UNIT XII: MEN'S HEALTH
50. Androgens
51. Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
UNIT XIII: ANTI-INFLAMMATORY, ANTIALLERGIC, AND IMMUNOLOGIC DRUGS
52. Review of the Immune System
53. Childhood Immunization
54. Antihistamines
55. Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Acetaminophen
56. Glucocorticoids in Nonendocrine Disorders
UNIT XIV: DRUGS FOR BONE AND JOINT DISORDERS
57. Drug Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis
58. Drug Therapy of Gout
59. Drugs Affecting Calcium Levels and Bone Mineralization
UNIT XV: RESPIRATORY TRACT DRUGS
60. Drugs for Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
61. Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis, Cough, and Colds
UNIT XVI: GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS
62. Drugs for Peptic Ulcer Disease
63. Laxatives
64. Other Gastrointestinal Drugs
UNIT XVII: NUTRITION AND COMPLIMENTARY THERAPIES
65. Vitamins
66. Drugs for Weight Loss
67. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
UNIT XIII: THERAPY OF INFECTIOUS AND PARASITIC DISEASES
68. Basic Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
69. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall I: Penicillins
70. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall II: Other Drugs
71. Bacteriostatic Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
72. Aminoglycosides: Bactericidal Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
73. Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim
74. Drug Therapy of Urinary Tract Infections
75. Antimycobacterial Agents
76. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs
77. Antifungal Agents
78. Antiviral Agents I: Drugs for Non-HIV Viral Infections
79. Antiviral Agents II: Drugs for HIV Infection and Related Opportunistic Infections
80. Drug Therapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
81. Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoal Drugs, and Ectoparasiticides
UNIT XIX: CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY
82. Supportive Care of Patients Receiving Anticancer Drugs
83. Drugs for Cancer Pain
UNIT XX: Drugs for Eyes, Ears, and Skin
84. Drugs for the Eye
85. Drugs for the Skin
86. Drugs for the Ear
UNIT XXI: DRUG THERAPY IN ACUTE CARE
87. Agents Affecting the Volume and Ion Content of Body Fluids
88. Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
89. Additional Acute Care Drugs
APPENDIX: Canadian Drug Information
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 17th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323447836
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447782
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447799
About the Author
Laura Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, College of Nursing Assistant Professor, School of Medicine University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus Denver, Colorado