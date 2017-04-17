Lehne's Pharmacotherapeutics for Advanced Practice Providers

UNIT I: INTRODUCTION

1. Prescriptive Authority

2. Rational Drug Selection and Prescription Writing

3. Promoting Positive Outcomes of Drug Therapy

UNIT II: BASIC PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY

4. Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Drug Interactions

5. Adverse Drug Reactions and Medication Errors

6. Individual Variation in Drug Responses

UNIT III: DRUG THERAPY ACROSS THE LIFE SPAN

7. Drug Therapy During Pregnancy and Breast-Feeding

8. Drug Therapy in Pediatric Patients

9. Drug Therapy in Geriatric Patients

UNIT IV: PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS

10. Basic Principles of Neuropharmacology

11. Physiology of the Peripheral Nervous System

12. Muscarinic Agonists and Antagonists

13. Adrenergic Agonists

14. Adrenergic Antagonists

15. Indirect-Acting Antiadrenergic Agents

UNIT V: CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS

16. Introduction to Central Nervous System Pharmacology

17. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease

18. Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease

19. Drugs for Epilepsy

20. Drugs for Muscle Spasm and Spasticity

UNIT VI: DRUGS FOR PAIN

21. Local Anesthetics

22. Opioid Analgesics, Opioid Antagonists, and Nonopioid Centrally Acting Analgesics

23. Drugs for Headache

UNIT VII: PSYCHOTHERAPEUTIC DRUGS

24. Antipsychotic Agents and Their Use in Schizophrenia

25. Antidepressants

26. Drugs for Bipolar Disorder

27. Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs

28. Management of Anxiety Disorders

29. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

UNIT VIII: DRUG ABUSE

30. Drug Abuse I: Basic Considerations

31. Drug Abuse II: Alcohol

32. Drug Abuse III: Nicotine and Smoking

33. Drug Abuse IV: Major Drugs of Abuse Other Than Alcohol and Nicotine

UNIT IX: DRUGS THAT AFFECT THE HEART, BLOOD VESSELS, BLOOD, AND BLOOD VOLUME

34. Review of Hemodynamics

35. Diuretics

36. Drugs Acting on the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System

37. Calcium Channel Blockers

38. Vasodilators

39. Drugs for Hypertension

40. Drugs for Heart Failure

41. Antidysrhythmic Drugs

42. Prophylaxis of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: Drugs That Help Normalize Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels

43. Drugs for Angina Pectoris

44. Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, and Thrombolytic Drugs

45. Drugs for Deficiency Anemias

UNIT X: DRUGS FOR ENDOCRINE DISORDERS

46. Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus

47. Drugs for Thyroid Disorders

UNIT XI: WOMEN'S HEALTH

48. Estrogens and Progestins: Basic Pharmacology and Noncontraceptive Applications

49. Birth Control

UNIT XII: MEN'S HEALTH

50. Androgens

51. Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

UNIT XIII: ANTI-INFLAMMATORY, ANTIALLERGIC, AND IMMUNOLOGIC DRUGS

52. Review of the Immune System

53. Childhood Immunization

54. Antihistamines

55. Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Acetaminophen

56. Glucocorticoids in Nonendocrine Disorders

UNIT XIV: DRUGS FOR BONE AND JOINT DISORDERS

57. Drug Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis

58. Drug Therapy of Gout

59. Drugs Affecting Calcium Levels and Bone Mineralization

UNIT XV: RESPIRATORY TRACT DRUGS

60. Drugs for Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

61. Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis, Cough, and Colds

UNIT XVI: GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS

62. Drugs for Peptic Ulcer Disease

63. Laxatives

64. Other Gastrointestinal Drugs

UNIT XVII: NUTRITION AND COMPLIMENTARY THERAPIES

65. Vitamins

66. Drugs for Weight Loss

67. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

UNIT XIII: THERAPY OF INFECTIOUS AND PARASITIC DISEASES

68. Basic Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy

69. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall I: Penicillins

70. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall II: Other Drugs

71. Bacteriostatic Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis

72. Aminoglycosides: Bactericidal Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis

73. Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim

74. Drug Therapy of Urinary Tract Infections

75. Antimycobacterial Agents

76. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs

77. Antifungal Agents

78. Antiviral Agents I: Drugs for Non-HIV Viral Infections

79. Antiviral Agents II: Drugs for HIV Infection and Related Opportunistic Infections

80. Drug Therapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

81. Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoal Drugs, and Ectoparasiticides

UNIT XIX: CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY

82. Supportive Care of Patients Receiving Anticancer Drugs

83. Drugs for Cancer Pain

UNIT XX: Drugs for Eyes, Ears, and Skin

84. Drugs for the Eye

85. Drugs for the Skin

86. Drugs for the Ear

UNIT XXI: DRUG THERAPY IN ACUTE CARE

87. Agents Affecting the Volume and Ion Content of Body Fluids

88. Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

89. Additional Acute Care Drugs

APPENDIX: Canadian Drug Information

Index