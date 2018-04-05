Lehne's Pharmacology for Nursing Care
10th Edition
Description
With a clear explanation of drug prototypes and how they work, Lehne's Pharmacology for Nursing Care, 10th Edition gives you the background you need to understand drugs currently on the market, and those not yet released. This perennial favorite of students and teachers simplifies complex concepts while distinguishing need-to-know content from the material that’s merely nice to know. The 10th edition includes updated drug content to reflect the very latest FDA approvals, withdrawals, and therapeutic uses, as well as corresponding updated nursing content. It also includes an updated prototype drugs section, summarizing their major uses, and an updated table detailing care throughout the lifespan of the patient. Additionally, each chapter ends with a nursing implications summary to help you fully understand the material and apply it to clinical nursing practice.
Key Features
- Prototype Drugs features serve as a quick-reference learning aid so you can apply your understanding to related drugs currently on the market as well as drugs that will be released in the future.
- UNIQUE! Engaging writing style with clear explanations makes difficult pharmacology concepts easy to grasp and even enjoyable to learn.
- Nursing implications of drug therapy are integrated throughout the text to reinforce the integral relationship between drug therapy and nursing care.
- UPDATED Special Interest Topic boxes focus on currently trending issues in pharmacology, eliminating out-of-date content.
- Large print highlights essential, need-to-know information, and small print indicates nice-to-know information.
- QSEN focus includes Patient-Centered Care Across the Life Span features highlighting safe and appropriate patient care during different phases of life.
- Safety Alert features emphasize the QSEN competency relating to patient safety.
- Student-friendly features make learning easier with concise drug summary tables, chapter outlines, key points, and a visual guide to the prototype drugs in each class.
- Concise drug summary tables present detailed information for individual drugs, including drug class, generic and trade names, dosages, routes, and indications.
- Selected Canadian drug names are indicated with a maple-leaf icon throughout the text.
- Separate Bioterrorism chapter discusses the clinical manifestations and treatment of biological weapon attacks.
Table of Contents
1. Orientation to Pharmacology
2. Application of Pharmacology in Nursing Practice
3. Drug Regulation, Development, Names, and Information
UNIT II: BASIC PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY
4. Pharmacokinetics
5. Pharmacodynamics
6. Drug Interactions
7. Adverse Drug Reactions and Medication Errors
8. Individual Variation in Drug Responses
UNIT III: DRUG THERAPY ACROSS THE LIFE SPAN
9. Drug Therapy During Pregnancy and Breast-Feeding
10. Drug Therapy in Pediatric Patients
11. Drug Therapy in Geriatric Patients
UNIT IV: PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS
Section 1: Introduction
12. Basic Principles of Neuropharmacology
13. Physiology of the Peripheral Nervous System
Section 2: Cholinergic Drugs
14. Muscarinic Agonists and Antagonists
15. Cholinesterase Inhibitors and Their Use in Myasthenia Gravis
16. Drugs That Block Nicotinic Cholinergic Transmission: Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
Section 3: Adrenergic Drugs
17. Adrenergic Agonists
18. Adrenergic Antagonists
19. Indirect-Acting Antiadrenergic Agents
UNIT V: CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS
Section 4: Introduction
20. Introduction to Central Nervous System Pharmacology
Section 5: Drugs for Neurodegenerative Disorders
21. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease
22. Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease
23. Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis
Section 6: Neurologic Drugs
24. Drugs for Epilepsy
25. Drugs for Muscle Spasm and Spasticity
Section 7: Drugs for Pain
26. Local Anesthetics
27. General Anesthetics
28. Opioid Analgesics, Opioid Antagonists, and Nonopioid Centrally Acting Analgesics
29. Pain Management in Patients with Cancer
30. Drugs for Headache
Section 8: Psychotherapeutic Drugs
31. Antipsychotic Agents and Their Use in Schizophrenia
32. Antidepressants
33. Drugs for Bipolar Disorder
34. Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs
35. Management of Anxiety Disorders
36. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
Section 9: Drug Abuse
37. Drug Abuse I: Basic Considerations
38. Drug Abuse II: Alcohol
39. Drug Abuse III: Nicotine and Smoking
40. Drug Abuse IV: Major Drugs of Abuse Other Than Alcohol and Nicotine
UNIT VI: DRUGS THAT AFFECT FLUID AND ELECTROLYTE BALANCE
41. Diuretics
42. Agents Affecting the Volume and Ion Content of Body Fluids
UNIT VII: DRUGS THAT AFFECT THE HEART, BLOOD VESSELS, AND BLOOD
43. Review of Hemodynamics
44. Drugs Acting on the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System
45. Calcium Channel Blockers
46. Vasodilators
47. Drugs for Hypertension
48. Drugs for Heart Failure
49. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
50. Prophylaxis of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: Drugs That Help Normalize Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels
51. Drugs for Angina Pectoris
52. Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, and Thrombolytic Drugs
53. Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
54. Drugs for Hemophilia
55. Drugs for Deficiency Anemias
56. Hematopoietic Agents
UNIT VIII: DRUGS FOR ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
57. Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus
58. Drugs for Thyroid Disorders
59. Drugs Related to Hypothalamic and Pituitary Function
60. Drugs for Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex
UNIT IX: WOMEN'S HEALTH
61. Estrogens and Progestins: Basic Pharmacology and Noncontraceptive Applications
62. Birth Control
63. Drug Therapy of Infertility
64. Drugs That Affect Uterine Function
UNIT X: MEN'S HEALTH
65. Androgens
66. Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
UNIT XI: ANTI-INFLAMMATORY, ANTIALLERGIC, AND IMMUNOLOGIC DRUGS
67. Review of the Immune System
68. Childhood Immunization
69. Immunosuppressants
70. Antihistamines
71. Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Acetaminophen
72. Glucocorticoids in Nonendocrine Disorders
UNIT XII: DRUGS FOR BONE AND JOINT DISORDERS
73. Drug Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis
74. Drug Therapy of Gout
75. Drugs Affecting Calcium Levels and Bone Mineralization
UNIT XIII: RESPIRATORY TRACT DRUGS
76. Drugs for Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
77. Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis, Cough, and Colds
UNIT XIV: GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS
78. Drugs for Peptic Ulcer Disease
79. Laxatives
80. Other Gastrointestinal Drugs
UNIT XV: NUTRITION
81. Vitamins
82. Drugs for Weight Loss
UNIT XVI: CHEMOTHERAPY OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES
83. Basic Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
84. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall I: Penicillins
85. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall II: Cephalosporins, Carbapenems, Vancomycin, Telavancin, Aztreonam, Teicoplanin, and Fosfomycin
86. Bacteriostatic Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis: Tetracyclines, Macrolides, and Others
87. Aminoglycosides: Bactericidal Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
88. Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim
89. Drug Therapy of Urinary Tract Infections
90. Antimycobacterial Agents: Drugs for Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Mycobacterium avium Complex Infection
91. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs: Fluoroquinolones, Metronidazole, Daptomycin, Rifampin, Rifaximin, Bacitracin, and Polymyxins
92. Antifungal Agents
93. Antiviral Agents I: Drugs for Non-HIV Viral Infections
94. Antiviral Agents II: Drugs for HIV Infection and Related Opportunistic Infections
95. Drug Therapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
96. Antiseptics and Disinfectants
UNIT XVII: CHEMOTHERAPY OF PARASITIC DISEASES
97. Anthelmintics
98. Antiprotozoal Drugs I: Antimalarial Agents
99. Antiprotozoal Drugs II: Miscellaneous Agents
100. Ectoparasiticides
UNIT XVIII: CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY
101. Basic Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy
102. Anticancer Drugs I: Cytotoxic Agents
103. Anticancer Drugs II: Hormonal Agents, Targeted Drugs, and Other Noncytotoxic Anticancer Drugs
UNIT XIX: MISCELLANEOUS DRUGS AND THERAPIES
104. Drugs for the Eye
105. Drugs for the Skin
106. Drugs for the Ear
107. Additional Noteworthy Drugs
108. Complementary and Alternative Therapy
UNIT XX: TOXICOLOGY
109. Management of Poisoning
110. Potential Weapons of Biologic, Radiologic, and Chemical Terrorism
APPENDIX: Canadian Drug Information
Details
- 1456
- English
- © Saunders 2019
- 5th April 2018
- Saunders
- 9780323550079
- 9780323550062
- 9780323512275
About the Author
Jacqueline Burchum
Laura Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, College of Nursing Assistant Professor, School of Medicine University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus Denver, Colorado