Lehne's Pharmacology for Nursing Care Revised Version
10th Edition
Authors: Jacqueline Burchum Laura Rosenthal
Paperback ISBN: 9780323762212
Paperback ISBN: 9780323762144
eBook ISBN: 9780323762151
eBook ISBN: 9780323762168
Imprint: Saunders
Page Count: 1456
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762212
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762144
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323762151
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323762168
About the Author
Jacqueline Burchum
Laura Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, College of Nursing Assistant Professor, School of Medicine University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus Denver, Colorado
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.