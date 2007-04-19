Legal Medicine
7th Edition
eBook ISBN: 9780323076074
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th April 2007
Page Count: 768
Description
Regarded as the citable treatise in the field, the 7th Edition of Legal Medicine explores and illustrates the legal implications of medical practice and the special legal issues arising from managed care. Edited by the American College of Legal Medicine Textbook Committee, it features comprehensive discussions on a myriad of legal issues that health care professionals face every day. Substantially revised and expanded and written in a plain manner, this New Edition includes 20 brand-new chapters that address the hottest topics in the field today. Will also serve as the syllabus for the Board Review Course of the American Board of Legal Medicine (ABLM).
Key Features
- Includes need-to-know information on telemedicine and electronic mail · medical and scientific expert testimony · medical records and disclosure about patients · and liability exposure facing managed care organizations.
- Addresses the legal aspects of almost every medical topic that impacts health care professionals.
- Uses actual case studies to illustrate nuances in the law.
- Discusses current trends in the peer review process · physician-assisted suicide · and managed care organizations.
- Offers the expert guidance of top professionals across medical and legal fields in an easy to read format.
- Includes a glossary of medical terms.
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Legal Medicine
PART ONE: MEDICAL LICENSURE, CREDENTIALING AND PRIVILEGING, PROFILING AND IMPAIRMENT
2 Medical Practice: Education and Licensure
3 Medical Staff Peer Review in the Credentialing and Privileging of Physicians
4 Physician Profile Databases
5 Health Care Professional Impairment
PART TWO: BUSINESS ASPECTS OF MEDICAL PRACTICE
6 Health Care Provider Contracts
7 Agency
8 Antitrust
9 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
10 Practice Organizations and Joint Ventures
11 Coproviders and Institutional Practice
12 Physician as an Employer
13 Health Professionals and the Regulated Industry: The Laws and Regulations Enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
14 Health Insurance and Professional Liability Insurance
15 Patents, Intellectual Property, and Licenses
16 Federal Health Information Privacy Requirements
PART THREE: MEDICOLEGAL AND ETHICAL ENCOUNTERS
17 Ethics and Bioethics
18 Research and Experimentation
19 The Human Genome Project
20 Legal Interests of the Fetal Patient
21 Organ Donation and Transplantation
22 Life Care Planning: Ethical and Legal Issues
23 The Process of Dying
24 Physician-Assisted Suicide and Palliative Sedation
PART FOUR: PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL LIABILITY
25 Medical Malpractice Overview
26 Patient Safety and Health Care Quality
27 Medications Errors
28 Disclosure of Adverse Outcome and Apologizing to Injured Patient
29 Risk Management
30 Alternative Dispute Resolution
31 Physicians-Patient Relationship
32 Competency and Capacity: A Primer
33 Informed Consent to Medical and Surgical Treatment
34 Medical Records: Paper and Electronic
35 Medical Testimony and the Expert Witness
36 Liability of Health Care Entities for Negligent Care
37 Liability of Managed Care Organizations
38 Pharmacist Malpractice and Liability
39 Medical Product Liability
40 Telemedicine and Electronic Mail Communication with Patients
41 Professional Liability in Emergency Medicine
42 Legal Issues in Newborn Intensive Care
43 Liability in Obstetrics and Gynecology
44 Liability of Ophthalmologists
45 Liability of Otolaryngologists
46 Liability of Radiologists
47 Liability of Neurologists
48 Liability of Plastic Surgeons
49 Nursing and the Law
50 Dental Litigation: Triad of Concerns
51 Criminalization of Medical Negligence
52 Crimes by Health Care Providers
53 Countersuits by Health Care Providers
54 No-Fault Medical Malpractice System in New Zealand
PART FIVE: CARE OF SPECIAL PATIENTS
55 Children as Patients
56 Child Abuse
57 Domestic Violence Patients
58 Geriatric Patients
59 Cancer Genetics: Discrimination And Counseling
60 Brain-Injured Patients
61 Patients with HIV Infection and AIDS
62 The Law and the Relief of Pain: Pain Management
63 Sports Medicine
PART SIX: FORENSIC SCIENCE AND MEDICINE
64 Forensic Pathology
65 Forensic Engineering
66 Forensic Toxicology
67 Forensic Psychiatry
68 Criminalistics
69 Forensic Entomology
70 Forensic Odontology
71 Utilization of Forensic Science in the Civil and Criminal Justice Systems: Forensic Use of Medical Information
PART SEVEN: LEGAL ASPECTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH
72 Occupational Health Law
73 Public Health Law
74 Legal Aspects Of Bioterrorism
PART EIGHT: INTERNATIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS
75 Physician Licensing and Disciplining in England and Europe
76 Privacy
77 Drivers and the Law
