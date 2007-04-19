Legal Medicine - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323037532, 9780323076074

Legal Medicine

7th Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323076074
Published Date: 19th April 2007
Page Count: 768
Description

Regarded as the citable treatise in the field, the 7th Edition of Legal Medicine explores and illustrates the legal implications of medical practice and the special legal issues arising from managed care. Edited by the American College of Legal Medicine Textbook Committee, it features comprehensive discussions on a myriad of legal issues that health care professionals face every day. Substantially revised and expanded and written in a plain manner, this New Edition includes 20 brand-new chapters that address the hottest topics in the field today. Will also serve as the syllabus for the Board Review Course of the American Board of Legal Medicine (ABLM).

Key Features

  • Includes need-to-know information on telemedicine and electronic mail · medical and scientific expert testimony · medical records and disclosure about patients · and liability exposure facing managed care organizations.
  • Addresses the legal aspects of almost every medical topic that impacts health care professionals.
  • Uses actual case studies to illustrate nuances in the law.
  • Discusses current trends in the peer review process · physician-assisted suicide · and managed care organizations.
  • Offers the expert guidance of top professionals across medical and legal fields in an easy to read format.
  • Includes a glossary of medical terms.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: Legal Medicine

    PART ONE: MEDICAL LICENSURE, CREDENTIALING AND PRIVILEGING, PROFILING AND IMPAIRMENT
    2 Medical Practice: Education and Licensure
    3 Medical Staff Peer Review in the Credentialing and Privileging of Physicians
    4 Physician Profile Databases
    5 Health Care Professional Impairment

    PART TWO: BUSINESS ASPECTS OF MEDICAL PRACTICE
    6 Health Care Provider Contracts
    7 Agency
    8 Antitrust
    9 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
    10 Practice Organizations and Joint Ventures
    11 Coproviders and Institutional Practice
    12 Physician as an Employer
    13 Health Professionals and the Regulated Industry: The Laws and Regulations Enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
    14 Health Insurance and Professional Liability Insurance
    15 Patents, Intellectual Property, and Licenses
    16 Federal Health Information Privacy Requirements

    PART THREE: MEDICOLEGAL AND ETHICAL ENCOUNTERS
    17 Ethics and Bioethics
    18 Research and Experimentation
    19 The Human Genome Project
    20 Legal Interests of the Fetal Patient
    21 Organ Donation and Transplantation
    22 Life Care Planning: Ethical and Legal Issues
    23 The Process of Dying
    24 Physician-Assisted Suicide and Palliative Sedation

    PART FOUR: PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL LIABILITY
    25 Medical Malpractice Overview
    26 Patient Safety and Health Care Quality
    27 Medications Errors
    28 Disclosure of Adverse Outcome and Apologizing to Injured Patient
    29 Risk Management
    30 Alternative Dispute Resolution
    31 Physicians-Patient Relationship
    32 Competency and Capacity: A Primer
    33 Informed Consent to Medical and Surgical Treatment
    34 Medical Records: Paper and Electronic
    35 Medical Testimony and the Expert Witness
    36 Liability of Health Care Entities for Negligent Care
    37 Liability of Managed Care Organizations
    38 Pharmacist Malpractice and Liability
    39 Medical Product Liability
    40 Telemedicine and Electronic Mail Communication with Patients
    41 Professional Liability in Emergency Medicine
    42 Legal Issues in Newborn Intensive Care
    43 Liability in Obstetrics and Gynecology
    44 Liability of Ophthalmologists
    45 Liability of Otolaryngologists
    46 Liability of Radiologists
    47 Liability of Neurologists
    48 Liability of Plastic Surgeons
    49 Nursing and the Law
    50 Dental Litigation: Triad of Concerns
    51 Criminalization of Medical Negligence
    52 Crimes by Health Care Providers
    53 Countersuits by Health Care Providers
    54 No-Fault Medical Malpractice System in New Zealand

    PART FIVE: CARE OF SPECIAL PATIENTS
    55 Children as Patients
    56 Child Abuse
    57 Domestic Violence Patients
    58 Geriatric Patients
    59 Cancer Genetics: Discrimination And Counseling
    60 Brain-Injured Patients
    61 Patients with HIV Infection and AIDS
    62 The Law and the Relief of Pain: Pain Management
    63 Sports Medicine

    PART SIX: FORENSIC SCIENCE AND MEDICINE
    64 Forensic Pathology
    65 Forensic Engineering
    66 Forensic Toxicology
    67 Forensic Psychiatry
    68 Criminalistics
    69 Forensic Entomology
    70 Forensic Odontology
    71 Utilization of Forensic Science in the Civil and Criminal Justice Systems: Forensic Use of Medical Information

    PART SEVEN: LEGAL ASPECTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    72 Occupational Health Law
    73 Public Health Law
    74 Legal Aspects Of Bioterrorism

    PART EIGHT: INTERNATIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS
    75 Physician Licensing and Disciplining in England and Europe
    76 Privacy
    77 Drivers and the Law

