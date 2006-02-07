Legal Aspects of Midwifery
3rd Edition
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. The aim of this book is to provide information that a midwife can use with confidence, knowing that the law is there to protect her and her clients. All information and case law has been thoroughly revised and updated and takes into account sensitive areas that midwives may face in practice including female genital mutilation, domestic violence, infertility treatment and issues surrounding the treatment of human tissue.
- Examines numerous new acts including the Human Tissue Act 2004, the Mental Capacity Act 2005, the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2003 and the Domestic Violence, Crime and Victims Act 2004
- Includes the New Midwives Rules, standards for LSAs and guidance by NMC and the new Fitness to Practice rules
- Includes the revised and renamed NMC Code of professional conduct
1. The legal system
Section A Professional Issues
2. Midwifery: Professional regulation
3. Midwifery supervision
4. Professional accountability and the NMC
5. The Midwives Rules and Code of Practice, the Code of Professional Conduct and The Scope of Professional Practice
Section B Client Rights
6. Woman-centred care
7. Consent
8. The duty to inform
9. Letting die and euthanasia
10. Confidentiality and access to records
11. Complaints
12. Teenage Pregnancies
Section C Litigation and Accountability
13. Negligence
14. Specific situations in negligence and civil court procedure
15. Record keeping, statements and report writing
16. Family planning and sterilisation
17. The status and rights of the unborn
18. Criminal liability
19. Health and safety
20. Medication
Section D Management Issues
21. The structure of the NHS and the provision of hospital, community and primary care services
22. Employment law
23. The independent midwife and private maternity hospitals
24. Midwifery management
Section E Statutory Provisions and Childbirth
25. Criminal law and confinements
26. Termination of pregnancy
27. Legal issues relating to fertilisation, embryology and genetics
28. Vaccine damage payments
29. Infectious diseases and the midwife
Section F Specific Situations
30. Midwife teachers, clinical instructors, preceptors and mentors
31. Midwifery research
32. Child Protection
33. Mental disorder and mental incapacity
34. Complementary therapies
- 732
- English
- © Books for Midwives 2006
- 7th February 2006
- Books for Midwives
- 9780702032462
Bridgit Dimond
Barrister-at-Law, Emeritus Professor of the University of Glamorgan