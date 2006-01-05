Legal Aspects of General Dental Practice

Legal structures and processes that impact in general dental practice. Off the record. Consent - getting to yes. confidentiality. clinical negligence. Writing reports. Appendix 1 General Dental council performance procedures. Appendix 2 Table: record audit completeness. Appendix 3 Audits of radiographic image quality. Appendix 4 Quick reference: access to health records checklist. Appendix 5 GDC guidance on principles of confidentiality. appendix 6 General Dental Council guidance on obtaining consent. appendix 7 Examination of patient - for use in report writing. Appendix 8 Declaration by expert at end of report. Appendix 9 Civil procedure Rules. Appendix 10 CPR practice directions for experts and assessors. Appendix 11 Irish law. Appendix 12 Scottish issues on consent.