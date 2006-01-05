Legal Aspects of General Dental Practice
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Legal structures and processes that impact in general dental practice. Off the record. Consent - getting to yes. confidentiality. clinical negligence. Writing reports. Appendix 1 General Dental council performance procedures. Appendix 2 Table: record audit completeness. Appendix 3 Audits of radiographic image quality. Appendix 4 Quick reference: access to health records checklist. Appendix 5 GDC guidance on principles of confidentiality. appendix 6 General Dental Council guidance on obtaining consent. appendix 7 Examination of patient - for use in report writing. Appendix 8 Declaration by expert at end of report. Appendix 9 Civil procedure Rules. Appendix 10 CPR practice directions for experts and assessors. Appendix 11 Irish law. Appendix 12 Scottish issues on consent.
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It offers a practical guide to the fundamental legal principles and concepts that need to be understood by all dentists.
Key Features
- Gives a detailed understanding of key areas such as consent and negligence
- Highlights the clinical risk areas in general dental practice and ways of managing these risks
- Helps the dentist address the prime concern that treatments should be defensible and justifiable
- Takes account of variations in law within British Isles and Ireland - eg Scottish law.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 5th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045684
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443100383
About the Authors
Len D'Cruz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
General Dental Practitioner and Dento-Legal Adviser, London, UK