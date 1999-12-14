Legal And Ethical Considerations For Dental Hygienists And Assistants

SECTION I THE LEGAL SYSTEM

CHAPTER 1 THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM

CHAPTER 2 PROCEDURAL LAW/STRUCTURE OF A LAWSUIT

CHAPTER 3 THE LAW AND ETHICS

SECTION II LEGAL RIGHTS THAT DEFINE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN INDIVIDUALS

CHAPTER 4 TORT LAW UNINTENTIONAL ACTS

CHAPTER 5 TORT LAW INTENTIONAL MISCONDUCT

CHAPTER 6 INFORMED CONSENT

CHAPTER 7 CONFIDENTIALITY AND DISCLOSURE

CHAPTER 8 CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIPS

CHAPTER 9 DISCRIMINATION

SECTION III QUALITY ASSURANCE

CHAPTER 10 ACCREDITATION AND CREDENTIALING

CHAPTER 11 LEGAL CONSEQUENCES OF UNAUTHORIZED PRACTICE

CHAPTER 12 THE ROLE OF PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

SECTION IV OFFICE PROTOCOLS AND PATIENT RECORDS

CHAPTER 13 MEDICAL AND DENTAL RECORDS

CHAPTER 14 FORENSIC DENTISTRY

CHAPTER 15 OFFICE PROCEDURES

SECTION V EMPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 16 EMPLOYEE RIGHTS, APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS

CHAPTER 17 SEXUAL HARRASSMENT

CHAPTER 18 INSURANCE

SECTION VI CHANGING THE LAW

CHAPTER 19 CREATING OR CHANGING LAW

APPENDICES

Appendix A. American Dental Association Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct

Appendix B Code of Ethics for Dental Hygienists

Appendix C American Dental Assistants Association Principles of Ethics and Professional Conduct

Appendix D Ethics for Dental Laboratory Technologists

Appendix E Code of Ethics for Dental Laboratory Industry

Appendix F Safety Mini-Audit for Compliance and Safety Checklist Excerpts from The Written Office Safety Program

Appendix G Rhode Island Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action

Appendix H Maines Dental Practice Act and Rules and Regulations

Appendix I Wyomings Dental Practice Act and Rules and Regulations