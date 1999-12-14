Legal And Ethical Considerations For Dental Hygienists And Assistants
1st Edition
Description
Dental hygienists and dental assistants need to be aware of current accepted legal processes related to such issues as infection control, insurance, malpractice, liability, and negligence. LEGAL AND ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR DENTAL HYGIENISTS AND ASSISTANTS provides them with strong theoretical and philosophical information concerning the legal, ethical, and management dilemmas that face the entire dental health team. Real-life examples with expert commentary and follow-up questions illustrate legal situations the dental hygienist or assistant may face.
Table of Contents
SECTION I THE LEGAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER 1 THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER 2 PROCEDURAL LAW/STRUCTURE OF A LAWSUIT
CHAPTER 3 THE LAW AND ETHICS
SECTION II LEGAL RIGHTS THAT DEFINE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN INDIVIDUALS
CHAPTER 4 TORT LAW UNINTENTIONAL ACTS
CHAPTER 5 TORT LAW INTENTIONAL MISCONDUCT
CHAPTER 6 INFORMED CONSENT
CHAPTER 7 CONFIDENTIALITY AND DISCLOSURE
CHAPTER 8 CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIPS
CHAPTER 9 DISCRIMINATION
SECTION III QUALITY ASSURANCE
CHAPTER 10 ACCREDITATION AND CREDENTIALING
CHAPTER 11 LEGAL CONSEQUENCES OF UNAUTHORIZED PRACTICE
CHAPTER 12 THE ROLE OF PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
SECTION IV OFFICE PROTOCOLS AND PATIENT RECORDS
CHAPTER 13 MEDICAL AND DENTAL RECORDS
CHAPTER 14 FORENSIC DENTISTRY
CHAPTER 15 OFFICE PROCEDURES
SECTION V EMPLOYMENT
CHAPTER 16 EMPLOYEE RIGHTS, APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS
CHAPTER 17 SEXUAL HARRASSMENT
CHAPTER 18 INSURANCE
SECTION VI CHANGING THE LAW
CHAPTER 19 CREATING OR CHANGING LAW
APPENDICES
Appendix A. American Dental Association Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct
Appendix B Code of Ethics for Dental Hygienists
Appendix C American Dental Assistants Association Principles of Ethics and Professional Conduct
Appendix D Ethics for Dental Laboratory Technologists
Appendix E Code of Ethics for Dental Laboratory Industry
Appendix F Safety Mini-Audit for Compliance and Safety Checklist Excerpts from The Written Office Safety Program
Appendix G Rhode Island Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action
Appendix H Maines Dental Practice Act and Rules and Regulations
Appendix I Wyomings Dental Practice Act and Rules and Regulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2000
- Published:
- 14th December 1999
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781556644221
About the Author
Judith Ann Davison
Affiliations and Expertise
Attorney at Law, Windham, ME