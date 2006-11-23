Leg Ulcers
1st Edition
A Problem-Based Learning Approach
Description
Using a unique problem-based learning approach, this comprehensive, full-color reference features case studies that link theory to practice. Chapters are written by an international group of 35 contributors and edited by a team of U.K. experts. The depth and scope of the material makes this an ideal core reference text, and an excellent resource for both nurses and medical staff involved in the management of leg ulcers.
Key Features
- A comprehensive approach incorporates up-to-date clinical information.
- Problem-based learning allows readers to learn through real-life situations relevant to their clinical area.
- Reflective case studies encourage readers to explore new ideas and challenge the basis of their practice.
- Sources of knowledge chapter assists readers in identifying up-to-date sources of information to enhance their professional practice.
Table of Contents
Section 1: INTRODUCTION
1. What is problem-based learning?
2. Sources of knowledge, evidence-based practice and the development and effective use of reflective portfolios to enhance professional practice
3. How to make the most of this book
Section 2: CASE STUDIES
A simple venous ulcer
Non-healing venous ulceration
Complex venous/lymphatic ulceration
An arterial ulcer progressing to below-knee
Mixed venous/arterial ulcer
Arterial ulceration in a patient with rheumatoid arthritis
A neuropathic diabetic foot ulcer
An ischaemic diabetic foot
An ulcer due to Waldenström’s cryoglobulinaemia
Malignancy in a long-standing venous ulcer
An ulcer associated with pyoderma gangrenosum
An ulcer associated with tuberculosis
An ulcer associated with sickle cell disease
A tropical ulcer (yaws)
A self-inflicted ulcer
Section 3: LEG ULCER MANAGEMENT: PRINCIPLES AND RESOURCES
4. Epidemiology
5. Health economics
6. Models of service provision
7. A framework for patient assessment and care planning
8. Causation of venous leg ulcers
9. Venous ulcers: patient assessment
10. Compression therapy in leg ulcer management
11. Surgery and sclerotherapy in the management of venous ulcers
12. Surgical treatment to cover skin defects, including skin grafting and tissue extension
13. An overview of pharmacological treatment options for venous leg ulcers
14. Lymphoedema of the lower limb: causation, assessment and management
15. Arterial ulcers: theories of causation
16. Ischaemic ulceration: investigation of arterial disease
17. Leg ulcers associated with arterial insufficiency: treatment
18. The diabetic foot
19. Malignancy, including surgical management
20. Inflammatory ulcers
21. Tropical ulcers
22. Leg ulcers in sickle cell disorders
23. Wound bed preparation for venous leg ulcers
24. Skin substitutes
25. Wound infection
26. Adjuvant therapies: ultrasound, laser therapy, electrical stimulation, hyperbaric oxygen and vacuum-assisted closure therapy
27. Dermatological aspects of leg ulcers
28. Nutritional assessment and support
29. Principles of best practice minimizing pain at wound-dressing-related procedures: a consensus document
30. Health-related quality of life with chronic leg ulceration
31. Psychological aspects of wound healing
32. Health promotion and patient education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 23rd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435242
About the Author
Moya Morison
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Chair, School of Nursing, University of Abertay, Dundee, UK
Christine Moffatt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing and Co-director, The Centre for Research and Implementation of Clinical Practice, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, London, UK
Peter Franks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Health Sciences and Co-director, The Centre for Research and Implementation of Clinical Practice, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, London, UK