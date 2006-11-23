Leg Ulcers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433118, 9780723435242

Leg Ulcers

1st Edition

A Problem-Based Learning Approach

Authors: Moya Morison Christine Moffatt Peter Franks
eBook ISBN: 9780723435242
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd November 2006
Page Count: 544
Description

Using a unique problem-based learning approach, this comprehensive, full-color reference features case studies that link theory to practice. Chapters are written by an international group of 35 contributors and edited by a team of U.K. experts. The depth and scope of the material makes this an ideal core reference text, and an excellent resource for both nurses and medical staff involved in the management of leg ulcers.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive approach incorporates up-to-date clinical information.
  • Problem-based learning allows readers to learn through real-life situations relevant to their clinical area.
  • Reflective case studies encourage readers to explore new ideas and challenge the basis of their practice.
  • Sources of knowledge chapter assists readers in identifying up-to-date sources of information to enhance their professional practice.

Table of Contents

Section 1: INTRODUCTION

1. What is problem-based learning?

2. Sources of knowledge, evidence-based practice and the development and effective use of reflective portfolios to enhance professional practice

3. How to make the most of this book

Section 2: CASE STUDIES

A simple venous ulcer

Non-healing venous ulceration

Complex venous/lymphatic ulceration

An arterial ulcer progressing to below-knee

Mixed venous/arterial ulcer

Arterial ulceration in a patient with rheumatoid arthritis

A neuropathic diabetic foot ulcer

An ischaemic diabetic foot

An ulcer due to Waldenström’s cryoglobulinaemia

Malignancy in a long-standing venous ulcer

An ulcer associated with pyoderma gangrenosum

An ulcer associated with tuberculosis

An ulcer associated with sickle cell disease

A tropical ulcer (yaws)

A self-inflicted ulcer

Section 3: LEG ULCER MANAGEMENT: PRINCIPLES AND RESOURCES

4. Epidemiology

5. Health economics

6. Models of service provision

7. A framework for patient assessment and care planning

8. Causation of venous leg ulcers

9. Venous ulcers: patient assessment

10. Compression therapy in leg ulcer management

11. Surgery and sclerotherapy in the management of venous ulcers

12. Surgical treatment to cover skin defects, including skin grafting and tissue extension

13. An overview of pharmacological treatment options for venous leg ulcers

14. Lymphoedema of the lower limb: causation, assessment and management

15. Arterial ulcers: theories of causation

16. Ischaemic ulceration: investigation of arterial disease

17. Leg ulcers associated with arterial insufficiency: treatment

18. The diabetic foot

19. Malignancy, including surgical management

20. Inflammatory ulcers

21. Tropical ulcers

22. Leg ulcers in sickle cell disorders

23. Wound bed preparation for venous leg ulcers

24. Skin substitutes

25. Wound infection

26. Adjuvant therapies: ultrasound, laser therapy, electrical stimulation, hyperbaric oxygen and vacuum-assisted closure therapy

27. Dermatological aspects of leg ulcers

28. Nutritional assessment and support

29. Principles of best practice minimizing pain at wound-dressing-related procedures: a consensus document

30. Health-related quality of life with chronic leg ulceration

31. Psychological aspects of wound healing

32. Health promotion and patient education

About the Author

Moya Morison

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Chair, School of Nursing, University of Abertay, Dundee, UK

Christine Moffatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing and Co-director, The Centre for Research and Implementation of Clinical Practice, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, London, UK

Peter Franks

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Health Sciences and Co-director, The Centre for Research and Implementation of Clinical Practice, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, London, UK

