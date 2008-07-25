Left to Right Shunts - ECAB
1st Edition
Description
Patients born with cardiac defects need to be identified early and the severity of symptoms also needs to be identified. In children with larger defects or with more symptoms, early institution of treatment is warranted, since in absence of treatment, the disease progresses to pulmonary hypertension and a simple pathology gets complicated. Presence of congestive cardiac failure in infancy or of pulmonary artery hypertension is indication for early surgical treatment (prior to 6 months of age). Untreated ASD may at times allow the child to grow and reach adulthood, but can cause complications in adulthood also.
These issues related to understanding of natural history of the shunts and its implications in management decisions need to be addressed in clear terms. Also the role and timing of surgical therapy need to be emphasized. This book is designed to address such questions with supportive clinical scenarios. Thus, it provides an excellent opportunity to widen one’s perspective in this area.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Natural History of Left to Right Shunts
Hemodynamic Assessment of Congenital Heart Defects with Left to Right Shunts and Pulmonary Hypertension
Surgery in Congenital Heart Disease with Left to Right Shunts
Summary
About the Editor
Nagaraj Desai
Affiliations and Expertise
Director & Senior Consultant, Dept. of Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road & Seshadripuram, Bangalore.