Left to Right Shunts - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131217221, 9788131231746

Left to Right Shunts - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: Nagaraj Desai
eBook ISBN: 9788131231746
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 25th July 2008
Page Count: 92
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Patients born with cardiac defects need to be identified early and the severity of symptoms also needs to be identified. In children with larger defects or with more symptoms, early institution of treatment is warranted, since in absence of treatment, the disease progresses to pulmonary hypertension and a simple pathology gets complicated. Presence of congestive cardiac failure in infancy or of pulmonary artery hypertension is indication for early surgical treatment (prior to 6 months of age). Untreated ASD may at times allow the child to grow and reach adulthood, but can cause complications in adulthood also.

These issues related to understanding of natural history of the shunts and its implications in management decisions need to be addressed in clear terms. Also the role and timing of surgical therapy need to be emphasized. This book is designed to address such questions with supportive clinical scenarios. Thus, it provides an excellent opportunity to widen one’s perspective in this area.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Natural History of Left to Right Shunts

Hemodynamic Assessment of Congenital Heart Defects with Left to Right Shunts and Pulmonary Hypertension

Surgery in Congenital Heart Disease with Left to Right Shunts

Summary

Forthcoming Books

Details

No. of pages:
92
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131231746

About the Editor

Nagaraj Desai

Affiliations and Expertise

Director & Senior Consultant, Dept. of Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road & Seshadripuram, Bangalore.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.