Left-Handedness: Behavioral Implications and Anomalies, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Birth Stress and Intrauterine Factors. Birth Stress and Left-Handedness: The Rare Trait Marker Model (S. Coren and A. Searleman). Non Right-Handedness and the Continuum of Reproductive Casualty (P. Bakan). Left-Handedness and Prenatal Complications (M. Schwartz). Intrauterine Factors in Sinistrality: A Review (M. Habib, F. Touze and A.M. Galaburda). Physiological and Genetic Factors. Laterality in Hemiplegic Children: Implications for the Concept of Pathological Left-Handedness (M. Hiscock and C.K. Hiscock). The Neuroanatomy of Atypical Handedness in Schizophrenia (P. Satz, M.F. Green, S. Ganzell, G. Bartzokis, A. Bledin and J.F. Vaclav). Phenotype in Normal Left-Handers: An Understanding of Phenotype is the Basis for Understanding Mechanism and Inheritance of Handedness (M. Peters). Environmental Factors. Cultural Influences on Handedness: Historical and Contemporary Theory and Evidence (L.J. Harris). Switching Hands: A Place for Left Hand Use in a Right Hand World (C. Porac, L. Rees and T. Buller). Cognitive, Spatial and Language Ability Implications. Mental Retardation and Left-Handedness: Evidence and Theories (M.-E. Pipe). Handedness, Sex, and Spatial Ability (R.S. Lewis and L.J. Harris). Handedness and Its Relationship to Ability and Talent (M.W. O'Boyle and C.P. Benbow). Familial Sinistrality and Cerebral Organization (W.F. McKeever). Psychological and Spatial Implications. Sinistrality and Psychopathology (P. Flor-Henry). Autism and Anomalous Handedness (S.E. Bryson). Left-Handedness and Alcoholism (W.P. London). Left- and Mixed-Handedness and Criminality: Explanations for a Probable Relationship (L. Ellis). Laterality and Longevity: Is Left-Handedness Associated with a Younger Age at Death? (D.F. Halpern and S. Coren). Indexes.
Description
Left-handedness has been shown to be a possible marker for various psychological and physical abnormalities. This book presents evidence by a number of researchers who evaluate whether there are indeed differences between left- and right-handers which extend into the broader psychological and physiological realms.
Several chapters show that left-handedness is found in unexpectedly high proportions in populations that suffer from various immune deficiency diseases, in alcoholics, dyslexics, mental retardates, psychopaths and other clinical groups. The book indicates why left-handedness should be a marker for such conditions. The genetic and environmental pressures on handedness are explored. A model for pathological left-handedness is presented, along with some interesting data which suggests that left-handedness may be associated with reduced life-span. Finally, several chapters discuss the implications of handedness patterns in non-clinical populations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 571
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 26th June 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867212
Reviews
@qu:...essential for people entering the field of handedness and will be of great interest to others. It portrays an accurate picture of the state of handedness research today, blemishes and all. @source:Contemporary Psychology