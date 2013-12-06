Lees' Process Safety Essentials
1st Edition
Hazard Identification, Assessment and Control
Lees' Process Safety Essentials is a single-volume digest presenting the critical, practical content from Lees' Loss Prevention for day-to-day use and reference. It is portable, authoritative, affordable, and accessible — ideal for those on the move, students, and individuals without access to the full three volumes of Lees'.
This book provides a convenient summary of the main content of Lees', primarily drawn from the hazard identification, assessment, and control content of volumes one and two. Users can access Essentials for day-to-day reference on topics including plant location and layout; human factors and human error; fire, explosion and toxic release; engineering for sustainable development; and much more. This handy volume is a valuable reference, both for students or early-career professionals who may not need the full scope of Lees', and for more experienced professionals needing quick, convenient access to information.
- Boils down the essence of Lees'—the process safety encyclopedia trusted worldwide for over 30 years
- Provides safety professionals with the core information they need to understand the most common safety and loss prevention challenges
- Covers the latest standards and presents information, including recent incidents such as Texas City and Buncefield
Individual safety and loss prevention professionals; process and plant engineers; environmental and chemical safety professionals; in all chemical, petroleum and process industry sectors; students of chemical engineering
Foreword
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Management Leadership
1.2 Industrial Safety and Loss Trends
1.3 Safety and Environmental Concerns
1.4 Historical Development of Loss Prevention
1.5 Loss Prevention Essentials
1.6 Environment and Sustainable Development
1.7 Responsible Care
1.8 Academic and Research Activities
1.9 Overview
References
Chapter 2. Incidents and Loss Statistics
2.1 The Incident Process
2.2 Injury Statistics
2.3 Major Disasters
2.4 Major Process Hazards
2.5 Major Hazard Control
2.6 Fire and Explosion Loss
2.7 Causes of Loss
2.8 Trend of Injuries and Losses
2.9 Economics of Loss Prevention
2.10 Insurance of Process Plant
2.11 Property Insurance
2.12 Individual Insurance
2.13 Business Interruption Insurance
2.14 Other Insurance Aspects
References
Chapter 3. Legislation, Law, and Standards
3.1 US Legislation
3.2 US Regulatory Agencies
3.3 Codes and Standards
3.4 Occupational Safety and Health Act 1970
3.5 US Environmental Legislation
3.6 US Toxic Substances Legislation
3.7 US Accidental Chemical Release Legislation
3.8 US Transport Legislation
3.9 US Security Legislation
3.10 US Developing Legislation
3.11 EU Legislations
3.12 US Chemical Safety Board
3.13 The Risk Management Program
3.14 The Process Safety Management Program
References
Chapter 4. Management Systems
4.1 Management Attitude
4.2 Management Commitment and Leadership
4.3 Management Organization and Competent People
4.4 Systems and Procedures
4.5 Project Safety Reviews
4.6 Management of Change
4.7 Standards and Codes of Practice
4.8 Pressure Systems
4.9 Major Hazards
4.10 Total Quality Management
4.11 Safety Management and Safety Policy
4.12 Organization
4.13 Planning
4.14 Measurement
4.15 Control
4.16 Audit System and Audit
4.17 Safety Management Systems
4.18 Process Safety Management
4.19 CCPS Management Guidelines
4.20 Safety Culture
4.21 Safety Organization
4.22 Safety Policy Statement
4.23 Safety Representatives and Safety Committees
4.24 Safety Adviser
4.25 Safety Training
4.26 Safety Communication
4.27 Safety Auditing
4.28 Management Procedure to Implement Required Changes to Establish Proper Safety
4.29 Need for Process Safety Metrics
4.30 Different Types of Metrics
4.31 Choosing Useful Metrics
4.32 Implementing the Selected Metrics
4.33 Future Efforts for Generating Industry-Wide Metrics
4.34 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Reliability
5.1 Reliability Engineering
5.2 Equipment Maintenance
5.3 Management of Changes and Modifications
Acronyms
Notation
References
Chapter 6. Hazard Identification
6.1 Safety Audits
6.2 Management System Audits
6.3 Checklists
6.4 Materials Properties
6.5 Pilot Plants
6.6 Hazard Indices
6.7 Hazard Studies
6.8 What-If Analysis
6.9 Event Tree and Fault Tree Analysis
6.10 Bow-Tie Method
6.11 Preliminary Hazard Analysis
6.12 Screening Analysis Techniques
6.13 Hazard and Operability Studies
6.14 Failure Modes, Effects and Criticality Analysis
6.15 Sneak Analysis
6.16 Computer HAZOP
6.17 Human Error Analysis
6.18 Scenario Development
6.19 Consequence Modeling
6.20 Process Safety Review System
6.21 Choice of Method
6.22 Filtering and Follow-Up
6.23 Safety Review Systems
6.24 Hazard Ranking Methods
6.25 Hazard Warning Analysis
6.26 Plant Safety Audits
6.27 Other Methods
6.28 Quality Assurance
6.29 Quality Assurance: Completeness
6.30 Quality Assurance: QUASA
6.31 Standards
Notation
References
Chapter 7. Plant Siting and Layout
7.1 Plant Siting
7.2 Plant Layout
7.3 Layout Generation
7.4 Layout Techniques and Aids
7.5 Layout Planning and Development
7.6 Site Layout Features
7.7 Plot Layout Considerations
7.8 Equipment Layout
7.9 Separation Distances
7.10 Hazardous Area Classification
7.11 Hazard Assessment
7.12 Hazard Models
7.13 Fire Protection
7.14 Effluents
7.15 Blast-Resistant Structures
7.16 Control Buildings
7.17 Toxics Protection
7.18 Modular Plants
References
Chapter 8. Process Design
8.1 Process Design
8.2 Integration of Safety into the Process Design
8.3 Pressure Systems
8.4 Control System Design
Acronyms
References
Chapter 9. Human Factors and Human Error
9.1 Concept of Human Factors
9.2 Role of the Process Operator
9.3 Allocation of Function
9.4 Human Information Processing
9.5 Case Studies in Human Error
9.6 Definition of Human Error
9.7 Human Factors Approaches to Assessing Human Error
9.8 Quantitative Human Reliability Analysis (HRA)
9.9 Human Reliability Assessment Methods
9.10 Human Factors Approaches to Mitigating Human Error
9.11 Alarm Systems
9.12 Fault Administration
9.13 Malfunction Detection
9.14 Training
9.15 CCPS Guidelines for Preventing Human Error in Process Safety
Notation
References
Chapter 10. Safety Culture
10.1 Introduction of Safety Culture
10.2 Developments in Safety Culture
10.3 Evaluating and Implementing Safety Culture
10.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Emission, Dispersion, and Toxic Release
11.1 Emission
11.2 Two-Phase Flow
11.3 Vessel Depressurization
11.4 Pressure Relief Valves
11.5 Vessel Rupture
11.6 Pipeline Rupture
11.7 Vaporization
11.8 Dispersion
11.9 Dispersion Modeling
11.10 Passive Dispersion
11.11 Passive Dispersion: Models
11.12 Dispersion of Jets and Plumes
11.13 Dense Gas Dispersion
11.14 Dispersion of Dense Gas: Source Terms
11.15 Dispersion of Dense Gas: SLAB and FEM3
11.16 Dispersion of Dense Gas: DEGADIS
11.17 Dispersion of Dense Gas: Field Trials
11.18 Dispersion of Dense Gas: Particular Gases
11.18.1 Propane
11.19 Dispersion of Dense Gas: Plumes from Elevated Sources
11.20 Concentration and Concentration Fluctuations
11.21 Toxic Gas Clouds
11.22 Dispersion over Short Distances
11.23 Hazard Ranges for Dispersion
11.24 Source and Dispersion Modeling: CCPS Guidelines
11.25 Vapor Release Mitigation: Containment and Barriers
11.26 Vapor Cloud Mitigation: CCPS Guidelines
11.27 Fugitive Emissions
11.28 Classification of Models
11.29 Toxic Effects
11.30 Toxic Substances
11.31 Toxicity Assessment
11.32 Control of Toxic Hazard: Regulatory Controls
11.33 Hygiene Standards
11.34 Hygiene Standards: Occupational Exposure Limits
11.35 Dusts
11.36 Metals
11.37 Emergency Exposure Limits
11.38 Gas Toxicity
11.39 Plant Design for Toxic Substances
11.40 Toxic Gas Detection
11.41 Toxic Release Response
11.42 Toxic Release Risk
11.43 Hazard Assessment Methodology
References
Chapter 12. Fire
12.1 Fire
12.2 Flammability of Gases and Vapors
12.3 Flammability of Aerosols
12.4 Ignition
12.5 Fire in Process Plant
12.6 Effects of Fire: Damages and Injuries
12.7 Fire Protection of Process Plant
12.8 Fire Protection Applications
12.9 Fire Hazard
References
Chapter 13. Explosion
13.1 Explosions
13.2 Detonation
13.3 Explosion Energy
13.4 Deflagration Inside Plant
13.5 Detonation Inside Vessels and Pipes
13.6 Explosions in Closed Vessels
13.7 Explosions in Buildings and Large Enclosures
13.8 Explosion Prevention and Protection
13.9 Explosion Venting of Vessels
13.10 Explosion Venting of Ducts and Pipes
13.11 Explosion Relief of Buildings
13.12 Venting of Reactors
13.13 Venting of Reactors and Vessels: DIERS
13.14 Venting of Reactors and Vessels: Vent Flow
13.15 Venting of Reactors and Vessels: Vent Sizing
13.16 Venting of Reactors and Vessels: Leung Model
13.17 Venting of Reactors and Vessels: ICI Scheme
13.18 Venting of Reactors: Relief Disposal
13.19 Venting of Storage Vessels
13.20 Explosive Shock in Air
13.21 Condensed Phase Explosions
13.22 Vessel Burst Explosions
13.23 Vapor Cloud Explosions
13.24 Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosions
13.25 Explosions in Process Plant
13.26 Effects of Explosions
13.27 Explosion Damage to Structures
13.28 Explosion Damage to Housing
13.29 Explosion Damage by Missiles
13.30 Explosion
13.31 Explosion Injury
13.32 Dust Explosions
13.33 Explosion Hazard
13.34 Hazard Range of Explosions
References
Chapter 14. Plant Commissioning and Inspection
14.1 Plant Commissioning
14.2 Plant Inspection
14.3 Pressure Vessel Inspection
14.4 Pressure Piping Systems Inspection
References
Chapter 15. Plant Operation
15.1 Inherently Safer Design to Prevent or Minimize Operator Errors
15.2 Operating Discipline
15.3 Best Operating Practices
15.4 Operating Procedures and Instructions
15.5 Emergency Procedures
15.6 Handover and Permit Systems
15.7 Operator Training and Functions
15.8 Operation, Maintenance, and Modification
15.9 Start-Up and Shut-Down
15.10 Operation of Storage
15.11 Sampling
15.12 Trip Systems
15.13 Identification Measures
15.14 Exposure of Personnel
15.15 Security
Acronyms
References
Chapter 16. Storage and Transport
16.1 General Considerations for Storage
16.2 Storage Tanks and Vessels
16.3 Selection of Materials for Storage Tanks
16.4 Storage Layout
16.5 Venting and Relief
16.6 Fire Prevention and Protection
16.7 Transport Hazards
16.8 Size of Units for Transport
16.9 Transport Containers
16.10 Road Transport
16.11 Road Network and Vehicles
16.12 Waterway Transport
16.13 Pipeline Transport
16.14 Marine Transport: Shipping
16.15 Tank Farms
References
Chapter 17. Emergency Planning
17.1 Introduction
17.2 On-Site Emergency Planning
17.3 Resources and Capabilities
17.4 Developing an Emergency Plan
17.5 Training
17.6 Essential Functions and Nominated Personnel
17.7 Declaration and Communication of the Emergency
17.8 Evacuation
17.9 Cooperation and Drills
17.10 Public Relations
17.11 Off-Site Emergency Planning
17.12 Transport Emergency Planning
17.13 Emergency Planning for Disasters
17.14 Spectators
17.15 Recovery
17.16 Regulations and Standards
References
Chapter 18. Personal Safety
18.1 Human Factors
18.2 Occupational Health
18.3 Generation of Contaminants
18.4 COSHH Regulations 1988
18.5 Dust Hazards
18.6 Local Exhaust Ventilation
18.7 Skin Disease
18.8 Physico-chemical Hazards
18.9 Ionizing Radiation Hazards
18.10 Non-ionizing Radiation
18.11 Machinery Hazards
18.12 Electricity Hazards
18.13 Personal Protective Equipment
18.14 Rescue and First Aid
18.15 Ergonomics
18.16 Noise
References
Chapter 19. Accident Research and Investigation
19.1 Accident Research
19.2 General Incident Investigation Concepts
19.3 Evidence Issues
19.4 The Investigation Team
19.5 Identifying Root Causes
19.6 Reports
19.7 Databases
References
Chapter 20. Computer Aids and Expert Systems
20.1 Knowledge Representation
20.2 Structured Knowledge
20.3 Problem-Solving, Games, and Vision
20.4 Learning
20.5 Neural Networks
20.6 Graphs, Trees, and Networks
20.7 Databases, Bibliographies, and Indexes
20.8 Process Safety with Design and Optimization
20.9 Expert Systems
20.10 Qualitative Modeling
20.11 Engineering Design
20.12 Fault Propagation
20.13 Hazard Identification and Risk Evaluation
20.14 Fault Tree Analysis
20.15 Operating Procedure Synthesis
20.16 Process Monitoring
20.17 Advisory System
20.18 Information Feedback
20.19 Education and Teaching Aids
Acronyms
References
Chapter 21. Inherently Safer Design
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Definitions
21.3 History of Inherently Safer Design
21.4 Strategies for Process Risk Management
21.5 Inherently Safer Design Strategies
21.6 Inherently Safer Design Conflicts
21.7 Measuring Inherent Safety Characteristics of a Process
21.8 Inherently Safer Design and the Process Life Cycle
21.9 Implementing Inherently Safer Design
21.10 Inherent Safety and Chemical Plant Security
References
Chapter 22. Reactive Chemicals
22.1 Background
22.2 Strategies for Identifying and Characterizing Reactive Hazards
22.3 Identification of Reactive Hazards Scenarios
22.4 Reactive Hazards Risk Assessment
22.5 Batch Reactors: Basic Design
22.6 Likelihood Assessment
22.7 Prevention Measures
22.8 Mitigation Measures
22.9 Chemical Security
References
Chapter 23. Benchmarking in the Process Industry
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Benchmarking Outline
23.3 Possible Barriers and Resolutions for Benchmarking
23.4 Examples of Benchmarking Activities
References
Chapter 24. Liquefied Natural Gas
24.1 LNG Properties and Supply Chain
24.2 LNG Hazards
24.3 LNG Hazard Assessment
24.4 Safety Measures in LNG Facility
References
Chapter 25. Sustainable Development
25.1 Sustainable Development Concepts
25.2 Sustainable Development Principles for Engineering
25.3 Sustainability Measurement
25.4 Analytical Tools: LCA
References
Chapter 26. Case Histories
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Flixborough
26.3 Seveso
26.4 Mexico City
26.5 Bhopal
26.6 Pasadena
26.7 Canvey Reports
26.8 Rijnmond Report
26.9 San Carlos De La Rapita Disaster
26.10 Piper Alpha
26.11 Three Mile Island
26.12 Chernobyl
26.13 Hurricanes Katrina and Rita
26.14 BP America Refinery Explosion, Texas City, Texas, USA
26.15 Buncefield
26.16 Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
26.17 Deepwater Horizon
Acronyms
References
Chapter 27. Laboratories and Pilot Plants
27.1 Laboratories
27.2 Pilot Plants
Acronyms
References
Chapter 28. Earthquakes
28.1 Earthquake Geophysics
28.2 Earthquake Characterization
28.3 Earthquake Effects
28.4 Earthquake Incidents
28.5 Earthquake Damage
28.6 Ground Motion Characterization
28.7 Ground, Soils, and Foundations
28.8 Earthquake-Resistant Design
28.9 Earthquake Design Codes
28.10 Dynamic Analysis of Structures
28.11 Seismicity Assessment and Earthquake Prediction
28.12 Design Basis Earthquake
28.13 Nuclear Installations
28.14 Process Installations
References
Chapter 29. Offshore Process Safety
29.1 North Sea Offshore Regulatory Administration
29.2 Gulf of Mexico Offshore Regulatory Administration
29.3 Offshore Process Safety Management
29.4 Offshore Incidents
29.5 Inherently Safer Design
29.6 Offshore Emergency Planning
29.7 Offshore Event Data
References
Chapter 30. Nuclear Energy and Safety
30.1 Regulation and Control of Nuclear Industry
30.2 Nuclear Reactors
30.3 Nuclear Waste Treatment
30.4 Nuclear System Reliability
30.5 Nuclear Hazard Assessment
30.6 Nuclear Reactor Operation
30.7 Nuclear Incident Reporting
30.8 Nuclear Incidents
30.9 Rasmussen Report
References
Index
Sam Mannan
M. Sam Mannan, PhD, PE, CSP, is a chemical engineering professor and director of the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center at Texas A&M University. He is an internationally recognized expert on process safety and risk assessment. His research interests include hazard assessment and risk analysis, flammable and toxic gas cloud dispersion modeling, inherently safer design, reactive chemicals and run¬away reactions, aerosols, and abnormal situation management.
Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center, Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, USA
Praise for Lees' Loss Prevention "...this is still the most comprehensive treatise on process safety and loss prevention available... it should be in the process safety department library of any company involved with manufacturing handling, and processing hazardous chemicals. Also, process safety/loss prevention specialists and consultants will find it an invaluable source book on practically every subject in this field."--CCPS JOURNAL