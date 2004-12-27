Lees' Loss Prevention in the Process Industries
3rd Edition
Hazard Identification, Assessment and Control
Over the last three decades the process industries have grown very rapidly, with corresponding increases in the quantities of hazardous materials in process, storage or transport. Plants have become larger and are often situated in or close to densely populated areas. Increased hazard of loss of life or property is continually highlighted with incidents such as Flixborough, Bhopal, Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, the Phillips 66 incident, and Piper Alpha to name but a few.
The field of Loss Prevention is, and continues to, be of supreme importance to countless companies, municipalities and governments around the world, because of the trend for processing plants to become larger and often be situated in or close to densely populated areas, thus increasing the hazard of loss of life or property. This book is a detailed guidebook to defending against these, and many other, hazards. It could without exaggeration be referred to as the "bible" for the process industries. This is THE standard reference work for chemical and process engineering safety professionals. For years, it has been the most complete collection of information on the theory, practice, design elements, equipment, regulations and laws covering the field of process safety. An entire library of alternative books (and cross-referencing systems) would be needed to replace or improve upon it, but everything of importance to safety professionals, engineers and managers can be found in this all-encompassing reference instead.
Frank Lees' world renowned work has been fully revised and expanded by a team of leading chemical and process engineers working under the guidance of one of the world’s chief experts in this field. Sam Mannan is professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, and heads the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center at Texas A&M. He received his MS and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Oklahoma, and joined the chemical engineering department at Texas A&M University as a professor in 1997. He has over 20 years of experience as an engineer, working both in industry and academia
New detail is added to chapters on fire safety, engineering, explosion hazards, analysis and suppression, and new appendices feature more recent disasters. The many thousands of references have been updated along with standards and codes of practice issued by authorities in the US, UK/Europe and internationally. In addition to all this, more regulatory relevance and case studies have been included in this edition. Written in a clear and concise style, Loss Prevention in the Process Industries covers traditional areas of personal safety as well as the more technological aspects and thus provides balanced and in-depth coverage of the whole field of safety and loss prevention.
A must-have standard reference for chemical and process engineering safety professionals
The most complete collection of information on the theory, practice, design elements, equipment and laws that pertain to process safety
Only single work to provide everything; principles, practice, codes, standards, data and references needed by those practicing in the field
Safety Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Process Engineers, Safety Managers, Plant Engineers, Plant Managers.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Introduction; Hazard accident and loss; Legislation and law; Major hazard control; Economics and insurance; Management systems; Reliability engineering; Hazard identification and safety audit; Hazard assessment; Plant siting and layout; Process design; Pressure system design; Control system design; Human factors in process control; Emission and dispersion; Fire; Explosion; Toxic release; Plant commissioning and inspection; Plant operation; Plant maintenance and modification; Storage; Transport; Emergency planning; Personal safety; Accident research; Information feedback; Safety systems; Computer aids; Artificial intelligence and expert systems; APPENDICES - Case histories; Flixborough; Seveso; Mexico City; Bhopal; Pasadena; Canvey Reports; Rijnmond Report;Laboratories; Pilot plants; Pollution; Noise; Safety factors for simple relief systems; Failure and event data; Earthquakes; San Carlos de la Rapita; ACDS Transport Hazards Report; Offshore; Piper Alpha; Nuclear energy; Three Mile Island; Chernobyl; Rasmussen Report; ACMH Licence Model Conditions; HSE Guidelines on Developments Near Major Hazards; Public enquiries; Standards and Codes; Institutional publications; Information sources; Units and unit conversions
- No. of pages:
- 3680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 27th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489339
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675550
Frank Lees
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Loughborough, UK
Reviews of this edition: "...a comprehensive treatment of all, and I mean all, aspects of plant safety, which this review is all too short to do justice to it." - Gary Bennett, Journal of Hazardous Materials "For 24 years the best way of finding information on any aspect of process safety has been to start by looking in Lees...To sum up, the new edition maintains the book's reputation as the authoritative work on the subject and the new chapters maintain the high standard of the original...As I wrote when I reviewed the first edition, this is not a book to put in the company library for experts to borrow occasionally. Copies should be readily accessible by every operating manager, designer and safety engineer, so that they can refer to it easily. On the whole it is very readable and well illustrated." - Trevor Kletz 2005 "...the most comprehensive treatise on process safety and loss prevention available...it should be in the process safety department library of any company involved with manufacturing, handling, and processing hazardous chemicals. Also, process safety/loss prevention specialists and consultants will find it an invaluable source book on practically every subject in this field. Professor Mannan and his co-authors are to be congratulated on their outstanding contribution to the continuation of the pioneering work and legacy of Professor Lees." - Stanley S. Grossel, President Process Safety & Design, Inc. Reviews of previous edition: 'Professor Lees has covered what seems to be virtually every aspect of process engineering and the loss prevention aspects therein' - PROCESS ENGINEERING ' This is the most comprehensive safety guide seen by C&I, from a process engineering stand point'.