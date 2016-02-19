Leeches (Hirudinea)
1st Edition
Their Structure, Physiology, Ecology and Embryology
Description
Leeches (Hirudinea): Their Structure, Physiology, Ecology and Embryology presents a concise account of the vast knowledge, particularly in the realm of physiology of the Hirudinea.
The text provides the various aspects of the life of leeches (Hirudenea). The first three chapters are devoted to the survey of the different families of leeches and the description of Hirudo medicinalis (Medicinal leech). The physiological aspects of leeches such as its circulatory and respiratory systems, muscles, nerves, sense organs, and reproductive processes are elaborated in detail in subsequent chapters. Leech nutrition, behavior, locomotion, and the ways in which the distribution and abundance of leeches is affected by factors of the environment, both living and non-living are elucidated as well.
Zoologists will find the book very useful and informative.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 The Medicinal Leech, Hirudo Medicinalis
1. Occurrence
2. External Characters
3. Alimentary Canal
4. Reproductive System
5. Excretory System
6. Nervous System
7. Blood System
8. Histology
3 A Survey of the Group
1. Classification
2. Glossiphoniidae
3. Piscicolidae
4. Gnathobdellae
5. Pharyngobdellae
4 Nutrition
1. In Hirudidae
2. In Rhynchobdellae
5 Excretion and Water Balance
1. Excretion
2. Water and Salt Balance
6 Circulation and Respiration
7 Muscle, Nerve and Locomotion
1. The Muscular System
2. The Nervous System
3. Locomotion
4. Co-Ordination
8 Sense Organs and Behavior
1. Sensory Equipment
2. Reactions to Light
3. Reactions to Heat
4. Reactions to Mechanical Stimulus
5. Reactions to Gravity
6. Reactions to Chemical Substances
9 Reproduction and Development
1. Introduction
2. Fertilization
3. Egg Laying and Brood Care
4. Development of the Eggs
5. Embryology of a Glossiphoniid Leech
6. Embryology of a Gnathobdellid Leech
7. Special Features of Piscicolid Embryology
8. Phylogenetic Considerations
9. Evolutionary History
10 Ecology
1. Relations with the Inanimate Environment
2. Relations with the Animate Environment
Appendix A. The Systematics of Freshwater and Terrestrial Leeches
Appendix B. The Systematics of Marine Leeches
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224039