Leeches (Hirudinea) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199009, 9781483224039

Leeches (Hirudinea)

1st Edition

Their Structure, Physiology, Ecology and Embryology

Authors: K. H. Mann
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483224039
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 212
Description

Leeches (Hirudinea): Their Structure, Physiology, Ecology and Embryology presents a concise account of the vast knowledge, particularly in the realm of physiology of the Hirudinea.

The text provides the various aspects of the life of leeches (Hirudenea). The first three chapters are devoted to the survey of the different families of leeches and the description of Hirudo medicinalis (Medicinal leech). The physiological aspects of leeches such as its circulatory and respiratory systems, muscles, nerves, sense organs, and reproductive processes are elaborated in detail in subsequent chapters. Leech nutrition, behavior, locomotion, and the ways in which the distribution and abundance of leeches is affected by factors of the environment, both living and non-living are elucidated as well.

Zoologists will find the book very useful and informative.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1 Introduction

2 The Medicinal Leech, Hirudo Medicinalis

1. Occurrence

2. External Characters

3. Alimentary Canal

4. Reproductive System

5. Excretory System

6. Nervous System

7. Blood System

8. Histology

3 A Survey of the Group

1. Classification

2. Glossiphoniidae

3. Piscicolidae

4. Gnathobdellae

5. Pharyngobdellae

4 Nutrition

1. In Hirudidae

2. In Rhynchobdellae

5 Excretion and Water Balance

1. Excretion

2. Water and Salt Balance

6 Circulation and Respiration

7 Muscle, Nerve and Locomotion

1. The Muscular System

2. The Nervous System

3. Locomotion

4. Co-Ordination

8 Sense Organs and Behavior

1. Sensory Equipment

2. Reactions to Light

3. Reactions to Heat

4. Reactions to Mechanical Stimulus

5. Reactions to Gravity

6. Reactions to Chemical Substances

9 Reproduction and Development

1. Introduction

2. Fertilization

3. Egg Laying and Brood Care

4. Development of the Eggs

5. Embryology of a Glossiphoniid Leech

6. Embryology of a Gnathobdellid Leech

7. Special Features of Piscicolid Embryology

8. Phylogenetic Considerations

9. Evolutionary History

10 Ecology

1. Relations with the Inanimate Environment

2. Relations with the Animate Environment

Appendix A. The Systematics of Freshwater and Terrestrial Leeches

Appendix B. The Systematics of Marine Leeches

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483224039

