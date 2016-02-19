Lectures to Youth Clubs on Growing Up, Sex Relationships & Marriage presents a critical review of two lectures about the responsibilities of young adults. The book discusses the definition and psychological implications of growing up; the emotional components of sex relationship; and the value and factors involved in marriage. Some of the topics covered in the text are the description of changes in puberty; the difference of puberty in a boy and a girl; and the development of reproductive organs. The development of a fetus; the description of bodily changes in a female under pregnancy; and the progress of relationship from friendship to marriage are also considered. The book further tackles the types of sexually transmitted disease; the descriptions of times when the female will not conceive; and the clinical description of gonorrhea. The text also looks into the development of twins, Siamese twins, and homosexual. A chapter is devoted to a list of questions pertaining to human interactions.

The book can provide useful information to councillors, psychiatrists, students, and researchers.