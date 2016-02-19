Lectures on the Theory of the Nucleus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178769, 9781483295411

Lectures on the Theory of the Nucleus

1st Edition

Authors: A. G. Sitenko V. K. Tartakovskii
eBook ISBN: 9781483295411
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 8th September 1975
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Nuclear forces. Nuclear matter. Shell structure of nuclei. Rotation and vibration of nuclei. Pair correlations in nuclei. References.

Description

Provides an advanced and up-to-date account of the theory of nuclear structure and discusses in considerable detail both the superfluid and collective models of the nucleus, in addition to earlier complementary models and theories. The book also examines other important topics such as the rotational and vibrational spectra of nuclei which have not previously been treated in such depth. To summarize, it covers a large amount of theoretical ground in one volume and attempts to fill a serious gap in the literature. Many problems are included

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295411

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A. G. Sitenko Author

V. K. Tartakovskii Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Academy of Sciences of the Ukranian SSR, Kiev, USSR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.