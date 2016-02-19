Lectures on the Theory of the Nucleus
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Nuclear forces. Nuclear matter. Shell structure of nuclei. Rotation and vibration of nuclei. Pair correlations in nuclei. References.
Description
Provides an advanced and up-to-date account of the theory of nuclear structure and discusses in considerable detail both the superfluid and collective models of the nucleus, in addition to earlier complementary models and theories. The book also examines other important topics such as the rotational and vibrational spectra of nuclei which have not previously been treated in such depth. To summarize, it covers a large amount of theoretical ground in one volume and attempts to fill a serious gap in the literature. Many problems are included
A. G. Sitenko Author
V. K. Tartakovskii Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Academy of Sciences of the Ukranian SSR, Kiev, USSR