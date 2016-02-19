Lectures on Massage and Electricity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228044, 9781483281254

Lectures on Massage and Electricity

1st Edition

In the Treatment of Disease

Authors: Thomas Stretch Dowse
eBook ISBN: 9781483281254
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1903
Page Count: 404
Description

Lectures on Massage & Electricity in the Treatment of Disease (Masso – electrotherapeutics) focuses on the application of massage in treating diseases.

The book first offers information on the mechanical principles of massage and the mode and method of applying massage. The text then takes a look at massage of the head, neck, and the parts in association therewith, faradic massage of the skin, and massage of muscles and nerves.

The manuscript elaborates on the massage of venous and lymph circulations, the Weir-Mitchell treatment, massage of the chest and abdomen, massage in nervous exhaustion and hysteria, and massage of the spine and back. The text also takes a look at massage in joints and bursal affections, massage in sleeplessness, pain, dipsomania, morphiomania, and melancholia, and massage in the wasting diseases of children, and in the diseases of sedentary, changing, and advanced life.

The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of massage in treating diseases.

Table of Contents


Lecture

I. The Principles of Massage

II. The Mode and Method of Applying Massage

III. Massage of the Head and Neck, and the Parts in Association Therewith

IV. Massage And Induction, Faradic Massage of the Skin

V. Muscle and Nerve

VI. Massage of Venous And Lymph Circulations

VII. The Weir-Mitchell Treatment

Viii. Massage of the Chest and Abdomen

IX. Massage in Nervous Exhaustion and Hysteria

X. Massage of the Spine And Back

XI. Massage in Joint and Bursal Affections

XII. Massage in Sleeplessness, Pain, Dipsomania, Morphomania And Melancholia

XIII. Massage In The Wasting Diseases Of Children, and in the Diseases of Sedentary, Changing, and Advanced Life -

XIV. Electro-Physics

XV. Electro-Therapeutics

Motor Points

General Index


About the Author

Thomas Stretch Dowse

