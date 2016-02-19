Lectures on Massage and Electricity
1st Edition
In the Treatment of Disease
Description
Lectures on Massage & Electricity in the Treatment of Disease (Masso – electrotherapeutics) focuses on the application of massage in treating diseases.
The book first offers information on the mechanical principles of massage and the mode and method of applying massage. The text then takes a look at massage of the head, neck, and the parts in association therewith, faradic massage of the skin, and massage of muscles and nerves.
The manuscript elaborates on the massage of venous and lymph circulations, the Weir-Mitchell treatment, massage of the chest and abdomen, massage in nervous exhaustion and hysteria, and massage of the spine and back. The text also takes a look at massage in joints and bursal affections, massage in sleeplessness, pain, dipsomania, morphiomania, and melancholia, and massage in the wasting diseases of children, and in the diseases of sedentary, changing, and advanced life.
The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of massage in treating diseases.
Table of Contents
Lecture
I. The Principles of Massage
II. The Mode and Method of Applying Massage
III. Massage of the Head and Neck, and the Parts in Association Therewith
IV. Massage And Induction, Faradic Massage of the Skin
V. Muscle and Nerve
VI. Massage of Venous And Lymph Circulations
VII. The Weir-Mitchell Treatment
Viii. Massage of the Chest and Abdomen
IX. Massage in Nervous Exhaustion and Hysteria
X. Massage of the Spine And Back
XI. Massage in Joint and Bursal Affections
XII. Massage in Sleeplessness, Pain, Dipsomania, Morphomania And Melancholia
XIII. Massage In The Wasting Diseases Of Children, and in the Diseases of Sedentary, Changing, and Advanced Life -
XIV. Electro-Physics
XV. Electro-Therapeutics
Motor Points
General Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 1st January 1903
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281254