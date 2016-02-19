Lectures on Invariant Subspaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232072, 9781483261522

Lectures on Invariant Subspaces

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Helson
ISBN: 9781483261522
Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 142
Description

Lectures on Invariant Subspaces grew out of a series of lectures given gave at the University of Uppsala in the spring of 1962, and again in Berkeley the following semester. Since the subject is rather loosely defined the lecture style seemed appropriate also for this written version. The book is written for a graduate student who knows a little, but not necessarily very much, about analytic functions and about Hilbert space. The book contains 11 lectures and begins with a discussion of analytic functions. This is followed by lectures covering invariant subspaces, individual theorems, invariant subspaces in Lp, invariant subspaces in the line, and analytic vector functions. Subsequent lectures cover vectorial function theory, inner functions, range functions, and factoring of operator functions.

Table of Contents


Preface

Lecture I Analytic Functions

Lecture II Invariant Subspaces

Lecture III Individual Theorems

Lecture IV Invariant Subspaces in Lp

Lecture V Invariant Subspaces on the Line

Lecture VI Analytic Vector Functions

Lecture VII Vectorial Function Theory

Lecture VIII Inner Functions

Lecture IX Range Functions

Lecture X Invariant Subspaces (in General)

Lecture XI Factoring of Operator Functions

References

