Lectures in Universal Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877598, 9781483295404

Lectures in Universal Algebra, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: L. Szabó A. Szendrei
eBook ISBN: 9781483295404
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 655
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
75.16
75.16
70.95
56.76
56.76
56.99
45.59
45.59
131.77
105.42
105.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Papers by: I. Ágoston, I. Chajda, S.D. Comer, B. Csákány, B. Davey, J. Demtrovics, K. Denecke, J. Duda, M. Ferenczi, P. Goralčík, K. Hałkowska, L. Hannák, G. Hansoul, T. Hecht, H.-J. Hoehnke, V.I. Igoshin, I. Korec, V. Koubek, A. Kurpiel, I. Mal'cev, R. McKenzie, G. McNulty, J. Płonka, L. Polák, R. Pöschel, P. Prőhle, I.G. Rosenberg, V.N. Sali&icaron;, N. Sauer, L.A. Skornjakov, M.G. Stone, L. Szabó, A. Szendrei, J. Tuma, A. Ursini, H. Werner, B. Wojdyło, L. Zádori, P. Zlatoš

Description

These 34 papers cover topics ranging from various problems on varieties and other classes of algebras including categorical aspects and duality theory to the structure of finite algebras and clones on finite (or infinite) sets.

As well as survey articles by invited speakers, the papers contain full proofs of new results not published elsewhere. The volume ends with a list of problems.

Details

No. of pages:
655
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295404

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L. Szabó Editor

A. Szendrei Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.