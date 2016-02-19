Lectures in Universal Algebra, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Papers by: I. Ágoston, I. Chajda, S.D. Comer, B. Csákány, B. Davey, J. Demtrovics, K. Denecke, J. Duda, M. Ferenczi, P. Goralčík, K. Hałkowska, L. Hannák, G. Hansoul, T. Hecht, H.-J. Hoehnke, V.I. Igoshin, I. Korec, V. Koubek, A. Kurpiel, I. Mal'cev, R. McKenzie, G. McNulty, J. Płonka, L. Polák, R. Pöschel, P. Prőhle, I.G. Rosenberg, V.N. Sali&icaron;, N. Sauer, L.A. Skornjakov, M.G. Stone, L. Szabó, A. Szendrei, J. Tuma, A. Ursini, H. Werner, B. Wojdyło, L. Zádori, P. Zlatoš
Description
These 34 papers cover topics ranging from various problems on varieties and other classes of algebras including categorical aspects and duality theory to the structure of finite algebras and clones on finite (or infinite) sets.
As well as survey articles by invited speakers, the papers contain full proofs of new results not published elsewhere. The volume ends with a list of problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 655
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295404