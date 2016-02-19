Lectures in Immunochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232065, 9781483271699

Lectures in Immunochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Heidelberger
eBook ISBN: 9781483271699
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1956
Page Count: 160
Description

Lectures in Immunochemistry is a compilation of lectures that would probably never have been put together but for an unusual combination of circumstances. The book includes six lectures given at the behest of Professor Tornio Ogata, Professor of Serology in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Tokyo. The six lectures were conducted before the Faculty during the period from September 26 to October 6, 1955.
No attempt was made to give a course in immunochemistry, since much of the subject was being covered in Professor Ogata's own course in serology. It seemed more profitable, both for the lecturer and his listeners, to select a limited number of topics and to discuss their historical development under the impact of the introduction of quantitative micromethods conforming to the rigorous criteria of analytical chemistry. At the suggestion of Professor Takeo Tamiya, material was included to show how and why certain topics and substances were chosen for the research to be described and discussed. Although the resulting six lectures present an incomplete coverage of the field, they at least bring together a number of scattered fragments into a whole, unified by an experimental approach to the various problems, and by the solution of those problems through the application of quantitative analytical micromethods.

Table of Contents


Preface

Six Lectures on Selected Topics in Immunochemistry Tokyo, September-October, 1955

I. Immunochemistry—Past, Present, and Future

II. The Chemistry of Antigens and Antibodies

III. Development of Quantitative Analytical Methods in Immunology—The Precipitin Reaction

IV. Bacterial Agglutination and the Consequences of Quantitative Studies on the Precipitin and Agglutinin Reactions

V. Relations between Chemical Constitution and Immunological Specificity

VI. Complement and Immune Hemolysis

VII. Immunity. Paris, November, 1946

VIII. The Formation, Measurement, and Persistence of Antibodies in Man after Immunization. Marburg, March, 1954

IX. The Precipitin Reaction and Studies of Native and Denatured Proteins and Derivatives. New Brunswick, New Jersey, January, 1954

About the Author

Michael Heidelberger

