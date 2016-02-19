Leaving School and Starting Work presents the institutional help that is available to young people when they leave school. This book examines the move of the new generation away from ""indoctrination"" in the schools towards ""freedom of expression"" and the involvement of the person in his own decisions.

Organized into five chapters, this book starts with an overview of the psychoanalytic theory, which suggests that the need to assess capacity and knowledge is not the only motive. It then discusses the reality that society is a much more open one and the class structure is much less rigid. Other chapters examine the misleading concept that opportunities for personal advancement are available to anyone with the necessary ability and drive, which is a disservice to several very young people. This book discusses as well the rational and conscious process of occupational choice. The final chapter deals with the general attitudes to work and study.

This book is a valuable resource for young people faced with the challenges of leaving school and staring work.