Leaving School and Starting Work - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129532, 9781483136288

Leaving School and Starting Work

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Problems and Progress in Development

Authors: Ethel Venables
Editors: Jack Kahn
eBook ISBN: 9781483136288
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 80
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Leaving School and Starting Work presents the institutional help that is available to young people when they leave school. This book examines the move of the new generation away from ""indoctrination"" in the schools towards ""freedom of expression"" and the involvement of the person in his own decisions.

Organized into five chapters, this book starts with an overview of the psychoanalytic theory, which suggests that the need to assess capacity and knowledge is not the only motive. It then discusses the reality that society is a much more open one and the class structure is much less rigid. Other chapters examine the misleading concept that opportunities for personal advancement are available to anyone with the necessary ability and drive, which is a disservice to several very young people. This book discusses as well the rational and conscious process of occupational choice. The final chapter deals with the general attitudes to work and study.

This book is a valuable resource for young people faced with the challenges of leaving school and staring work.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1. The School Leaver and His Education

Chapter 2. Occupational Choice or Thinking about Going to Work

Chapter 3. Finding a Job

Chapter 4. Employment and Employers

Chapter 5. Going to College

Conclusions

Some Further Reading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136288

About the Author

Ethel Venables

About the Editor

Jack Kahn

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.