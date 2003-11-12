Lea's Chemistry of Cement and Concrete
4th Edition
Description
Lea's Chemistry of Cement and Concrete deals with the chemical and physical properties of cements and concretes and their relation to the practical problems that arise in manufacture and use. As such it is addressed not only to the chemist and those concerned with the science and technology of silicate materials, but also to those interested in the use of concrete in building and civil engineering construction. Much attention is given to the suitability of materials, to the conditions under which concrete can excel and those where it may deteriorate and to the precautionary or remedial measures that can be adopted.
First published in 1935, this is the fourth edition and the first to appear since the death of Sir Frederick Lea, the original author. Over the life of the first three editions, this book has become the authority on its subject. The fourth edition is edited by Professor Peter C. Hewlett, Director of the British Board of Agrement and visiting Industrial Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Dundee. Professor Hewlett has brought together a distinguished body of international contributors to produce an edition which is a worthy successor to the previous editions.
Readership
Chemists concerned with the science and technology of silicate materials. Engineers involved in the use of cement and concrete in construction. Concrete technologists, architects and academic research workers.
Table of Contents
The History of Calcareous Cements Portland Cement: Classification and Manufacture Cement Components and Their Phase Relations The Constitution and Specification of Portland Cements The Burning of Portland Cement Hydration, Setting and Hardening of Portland Cement Resistance of Concrete to Destructive Agencies Physiochemical and Mechanical Properties of Portland Cement The Production of Low-Energy Cements Pozzolana and Pozzolanic Cements Cements made from Blastfurnace Slag Microsilica as an Addition Calcium Alluminate Cements Special Cements Cement Admixtures Concrete Aggregates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1092
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 12th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535418
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750662567
About the Author
Peter Hewlett
Peter C. Hewlett is a chartered chemist and scientist turned materials scientist. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, Institute of Concrete Technology and the U.K. Concrete Society. He combines commercial research in the construction materials sector with academe and has done so for over 50 years. He has lectured and published extensively and has several patents. He has held a visiting industrial professorship at the University of Dundee for over 30 years and has an honorary Doctor of Laws degree (Honoris Causa) for work on concrete durability and surface characteristics. He holds the U.K. Concrete Society Gold medal (2006) and is Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Magazine of Concrete Research. A past President of the U.K. Concrete Society and Institute of Concrete Technology. He spent some 25 years as researcher and Director of Cementation Research Ltd before joining the British Board of Agrement as Chief Executive Officer in 1988 dealing with innovative construction products. Past president of the European Union of Agrement and the European Organisation for Technical Approvals. He was Editor and an author of the 4th edition of Lea’s book and is co-editor of the 5th edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, British Board of Agreement, UK, and Honorary Visiting Industrial Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Dundee, UK
Reviews
'In maintaining the currency, calibre continuity and content of the work there is the monumental task of integrating the output of so many individuals into a coherent and comprehensive whole. Peter Hewlett has achieved that successfully....I have little doubt that Frederick Lea himself would have approved,' Professor George Somerville, British Cement Association, UK