Lea's Chemistry of Cement and Concrete deals with the chemical and physical properties of cements and concretes and their relation to the practical problems that arise in manufacture and use. As such it is addressed not only to the chemist and those concerned with the science and technology of silicate materials, but also to those interested in the use of concrete in building and civil engineering construction. Much attention is given to the suitability of materials, to the conditions under which concrete can excel and those where it may deteriorate and to the precautionary or remedial measures that can be adopted.

First published in 1935, this is the fourth edition and the first to appear since the death of Sir Frederick Lea, the original author. Over the life of the first three editions, this book has become the authority on its subject. The fourth edition is edited by Professor Peter C. Hewlett, Director of the British Board of Agrement and visiting Industrial Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Dundee. Professor Hewlett has brought together a distinguished body of international contributors to produce an edition which is a worthy successor to the previous editions.