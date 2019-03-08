Lea's Chemistry of Cement and Concrete

Peter C. Hewlett is a chartered chemist and scientist turned materials scientist. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, Institute of Concrete Technology and the U.K. Concrete Society. He combines commercial research in the construction materials sector with academe and has done so for over 50 years. He has lectured and published extensively and has several patents. He has held a visiting industrial professorship at the University of Dundee for over 30 years and has an honorary Doctor of Laws degree (Honoris Causa) for work on concrete durability and surface characteristics. He holds the U.K. Concrete Society Gold medal (2006) and is Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Magazine of Concrete Research. A past President of the U.K. Concrete Society and Institute of Concrete Technology. He spent some 25 years as researcher and Director of Cementation Research Ltd before joining the British Board of Agrement as Chief Executive Officer in 1988 dealing with innovative construction products. Past president of the European Union of Agrement and the European Organisation for Technical Approvals. He was Editor and an author of the 4th edition of Lea’s book and is co-editor of the 5th edition.