Lea's Chemistry of Cement and Concrete
5th Edition
Description
Lea's Chemistry of Cement and Concrete, Fifth Edition, examines the suitability and durability of different types of cements and concretes, their manufacturing techniques and the role that aggregates and additives play in achieving concrete's full potential of delivering a high-quality, long-lasting, competitive and sustainable product.
Key Features
- Provides a 60% revision over the fourth edition last published in 2004
- Includes updated chapters that represent the latest technological advances in the industry, including, but not exclusive to the production of low-energy cements, cement admixtures and concrete aggregates
- Presents expanded coverage of the suitability and durability of materials aggregates and additives
Readership
Civil Engineering Researchers and Designers and Structural Engineers
Table of Contents
1. The History of Calcareous Cements
2. Portland Cement: Classification and Manufacture
3. Cement Components and Their Phase Relations
4. The Constitution and Specification of Portland Cements
5. The Burning of Portland Cement
6. Hydration, Setting and Hardening of Portland Cement
7. Resistance of Concrete to Destructive Agencies
8. Physiochemical and Mechanical Properties of Portland Cements
9. The Production of Low-Energy Cements
10. Pozzolana and Pozzoianic Cements
11. Cements Made from Blastfurnace Slag
12. Microsilica as an Addition
13. Calcium Aluminate Cements
14. Special Cements
15. Cement Admixtures
16. Concrete Aggregates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007952
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007730
About the Editor
Peter Hewlett
Peter C. Hewlett is a chartered chemist and scientist turned materials scientist. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, Institute of Concrete Technology and the U.K. Concrete Society. He combines commercial research in the construction materials sector with academe and has done so for over 50 years. He has lectured and published extensively and has several patents. He has held a visiting industrial professorship at the University of Dundee for over 30 years and has an honorary Doctor of Laws degree (Honoris Causa) for work on concrete durability and surface characteristics. He holds the U.K. Concrete Society Gold medal (2006) and is Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Magazine of Concrete Research. A past President of the U.K. Concrete Society and Institute of Concrete Technology. He spent some 25 years as researcher and Director of Cementation Research Ltd before joining the British Board of Agrement as Chief Executive Officer in 1988 dealing with innovative construction products. Past president of the European Union of Agrement and the European Organisation for Technical Approvals. He was Editor and an author of the 4th edition of Lea’s book and is co-editor of the 5th edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, British Board of Agreement, UK, and Honorary Visiting Industrial Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Dundee, UK
Martin Liska
Dr Martin Liska graduated at VSB Technical University of Ostrava, Czech Republic with an MSc in Mineral Resources. He obtained a PhD degree in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge, where he studied the fundamental properties and applications of reactive magnesia cements. Martin then continued at the same institution as a Post-Doctoral Research Associate to study novel cementitious binders, their fundamental and engineering properties in a number of geotechnical and geo-environmental applications. He then moved into the construction industry to work closely with Professor Peter Hewlett at the David Ball Group, as Research and Development Manager, on alternative binder concrete systems based on alkali-activation. This fruitful collaboration has resulted in a patented technology which is being currently exploited commercially. Martin currently works as Research and Development Manager at Sika UK. He is responsible for the development and deployment of admixtures for concrete and a broad range of cementitious and hybrid systems, addressing fundamental as well as engineering performance, economics and sustainability criteria. Martin is the author/co-author of 29 scientific publications and 4 patents. He is a member of the Technical and Educational Committee of the Institute of Concrete Technology and is a Board member of the Magazine of Concrete Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research and Development Manager, Sika UK